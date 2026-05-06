Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 6, 2026 9:34 AM 13 min read

Full Transcript: Twin Disc Q3 2026 Earnings Call

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) released third-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k7rigzkg/

Summary

Twin Disc reported a 19% year-over-year sales increase to $96.7 million, driven by strong performance in marine and propulsion systems and favorable foreign exchange impacts.

Gross margin improved significantly to 28.1%, and EBITDA increased to $9.4 million, reflecting effective margin improvement initiatives.

The company's backlog rose to $179.5 million, indicating strong order momentum across core markets, particularly in defense-related activities.

Notable operational improvements include a decrease in inventory as a percentage of backlog and an increase in free cash flow generation.

Management is optimistic about future growth, citing solid demand, a growing backlog, and ongoing strategic initiatives such as facility expansions in Finland.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jeff (Chief Financial Officer)

John

Jeff (Chief Financial Officer)

John

OPERATOR

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved