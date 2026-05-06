Full Transcript: Twin Disc Q3 2026 Earnings Call

John Good morning everyone and welcome to our fiscal 2026 third quarter conference call. Let me start with a few highlights from the third quarter. As we noted during our previous earnings call, we expected a stronger second half and our third quarter results marked the beginning of that. We delivered meaningful sales growth, margin expansion and improved free cash flow generation through solid execution and healthy demand across our end markets. Sales increased 19% year over year to 96.7 million, supported by strength in marine and propulsion systems. With continued demand for our vet products along with contributions from acquisitions and favorable foreign exchange on an organic basis, sales grew 7% reflecting healthy demand across marine and propulsion, defense and select industrial applications. Profitability also improved meaningfully in the quarter. Gross margin expanded to 28.1% driven by higher volumes and operational improvements. EBITDA increased to 9.4 million and EBITDA margin expanded by approximately 480 basis points versus the prior year period, reflecting higher volumes as well as the benefit of our margin improvement initiatives. From an operating and cash flow standpoint, we made solid progress as well. Inventory improved again as a percentage of backlog and together with higher profitability that supported free cash flow generation of 1.8 million in the quarter. Looking ahead, our six month backlog increased sequentially to approximately 179.5 million supported by healthy order momentum across core markets including demand for our land based transmission products and continued strength in defense related activity which continues to serve as an important long term growth driver for Twin Disk. At the same time, our third quarter results demonstrated improved execution on that backlog as reflected in meaningful sales growth and margin expansion. Overall, this growing backlog together with improved execution gives us solid visibility into near term demand and supports our confidence in the path ahead. Turning to our defense related business, we continue to see robust demand across multiple programs and geographies supported by elevated defense spending both in the United States and across NATO markets. As a result, defense continues to become an increasingly meaningful and durable component of our overall backlog and we view this as a secular trend given the increased geopolitical environment we are currently navigating. Today. Defence represents approximately 15% of our backlog and and we continue to see encouraging momentum in both backlog and pipelining activity. Defense backlog increased year over year by roughly 20% and the opportunity moving forward remains sizable with a pipeline of roughly 50 to 75 million. That continued momentum reinforces our confidence, the durability of demand we are seeing across this part of our business and supports our outlook for future growth. From a product perspective, we are well positioned across a broad range of defense applications including marine transmissions, controls and steering systems, propulsion systems, transmissions, gearboxes and transfer cases. These offerings support a diverse set of end users and programs across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and we believe that our breadth continues to differentiate Twin Disc as customers prioritize modernization across marine, land based and autonomous platforms. The opportunity continues to be driven by the same two core buckets we discussed last quarter activity tied to unmanned and autonomous U.S. navy vessel programs as well as growing demand in Europe through CASSA supporting NATO related vehicle platforms. Importantly, we have a substantial portion of the acquired capacity in place today in North America. However, in Europe we are advancing targeted facility expansion efforts in Finland to add test stand and assembly capacity which will better position us to support expected growth in European defence demand over the long term. Overall, with our current structure and targeted investments to support growth, we believe Twin Disc is well positioned to continue capturing this demand and further expand our presence in the defense market. Now let me walk you through Product Group Performance Marine and propulsion systems remained a key driver of performance in the quarter with sales up 20% from prior year period. We continue to see healthy demand across workboat, government and specialty marine applications along with sustained in higher content propulsion solutions and integrated systems supported by continued demand for our vet products. Improved aftermarket execution also drove positive results in the quarter, which is encouraging in light of the short term softness we discussed last quarter that was largely timing related and not indicative of any change in underlying demand. Overall, we remain encouraged by the demand environment and by how the business is performing. Land based transmissions delivered strong year over year growth in the quarter with sales increasing 22.2% compared with the prior year period, driven primarily by improved shipment volumes and favorable mix. Importantly, shipment trends improve from the delays we discussed last quarter regarding our shipments. Although a subset of deliveries, including certain oil and gas transmission shipments to China, shifted into the fourth quarter based on customer timing preferences around complete system deliveries, it is important to note that we view those remaining delays as timing related and not reflective of any broader change in underlying demand from a market standpoint. Conditions remain mixed in North America oil and gas customer behavior continues to be cautious with rebuilds and refurbishments still outpacing new equipment purchases, although we are beginning to see signs of that cycle is maturing internationally. Order trends have shown improvement particularly in oil and gas where activity in China and customer engagement continues to support outlook for the business. We also continue to see healthy demand in ARC applications and are advancing next generation electrified and hybrid solutions that support longer term growth. Industrial sales increased 15.2% year over year largely due to the contribution from Cobalt as well as steady underlying demand. We continue to focus on higher content solutions on leveraging engineering and manufacturing capabilities across the platform which we believe will help improve mix and support better margins over time. Our six month backlog increased approximately to 179.5 million in the third quarter, up both sequentially and year over year. Growth was driven by broad based demand across our core markets such as land based transmissions and by continued defense related order activity. Backlog also included approximately 2.5 million of negative foreign exchange impact relative to the prior quarter. We also continued to make progress on working capital management as inventory declined by roughly 3 million from the second quarter and inventory as a percentage of backlog improved to approximately 89% overall. That improving backlog profile continues to support solid visibility into near term demand and our improved working capital management demonstrates our focus on converting backlog effectively into cash. Looking forward, our long term strategy remains unchanged. We are focused on driving profitable growth through operational excellence, footprint optimization and disciplined capital allocation. As discussed earlier, we continue to execute targeted initiatives across our manufacturing footprint, including the planned relocation of ARF (Automated Robotic Facility) assembly to our Lufkin facility and target expansion efforts in Finland to support expected growth in European defense demand. Together, these actions are intended to improve operational flexibility, mitigate tariff exposure and better align capacity with demand. With continued momentum across our core markets, a growing backlog and improving profitability, we believe Twin Disk is well positioned to build on this progress through the balance of the fiscal year. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Jeff to discuss our financial results in greater detail.