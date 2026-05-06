Kraft Heinz Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/login/kraftheinz_2026Q1
Summary
Kraft Heinz adjusted its strategic categories, moving frozen foods from 'win big' to 'hold' and hydration from 'win' to 'win big', indicating strong growth potential in hydration with brands like Capri Sun.
The company maintained its annual guidance despite a better-than-expected Q1, citing Easter timing and inflation pressures as factors impacting future quarters.
Significant marketing investments are planned, with at least 5.5% of revenue dedicated to marketing to support key brands and categories.
Kraft Heinz plans to continue focusing on productivity improvements to offset inflation, with a strategy to absorb input cost increases through productivity and pricing.
Management remains optimistic about the potential for innovation-driven growth, such as the Power Mac and Cheese launch and new hydration products.
Despite market pressures, the company is seeing an improvement in market share, especially in the US and expects continued strong cash flow and debt reduction.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ann Marie Maglena
OPERATOR
Peter Galbo (Equity Analyst)
Steve Cahelane (Chief Executive Officer)
Peter Galbo (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you for that. And Andre, maybe just as a follow up, I know the guidance is largely unchanged after what was probably a better than expected Q1. You called out some timing factors, but maybe just you can expand a little bit on your prepared remarks from the commentary around Q2 and how you kind of view the evolving inflation outlook. I know you bumped that up a little bit today. Thanks very much guys.
Andre Massiel (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Steve Powers with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now live.
Steve Powers (Equity Analyst)
Steve Cahelane (Chief Executive Officer)
Andre Massiel (Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Powers (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. And Andre, while I have you just on free cash flow, obviously a strong quarter but some working capital, you know, and marketing, accrual timing, benefits just obviously you've, you've called, you've maintained the free cash flow outlook for the year. But as you think about the the balance of year 2q through 4q anything to call out in terms of timing of year to go free cash flow,
Andre Massiel (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Michael Laveri with Piper Sandler. Your line is now live.
Michael Laveri (Equity Analyst)
Steve Cahelane (Chief Executive Officer)
Andre Massiel (Chief Financial Officer)
And I think that Steve said in the guidance for the year we have contemplated initially that would price only 20% of the inflation. Okay, so this was already anticipated and interesting Steve's point. We are relying on another strong year of productivity. We started Q1 is strong again above 4% of COGS. And we do expect to be able to maintain that pace.
Michael Laveri (Equity Analyst)
Steve Cahelane (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Laveri (Equity Analyst)
Very helpful, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Chris Carey with Wells Fargo. Your line is now live.
Chris Carey (Equity Analyst)
Steve Cahelane (Chief Executive Officer)
Andre Massiel (Chief Financial Officer)
Chris Carey (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you. And it's been touched on a bit. But just as you think about the inflation exposure in Q4, obviously this is going to imply bigger exit rates going to 2027.
Steve Cahelane (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Carey (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Thomas Palmer with JP Morgan. Your line is now live.
Thomas Palmer (Equity Analyst)
Andre Massiel (Chief Financial Officer)
Thomas Palmer (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you for that. On the snap side, you've noticed expected headwinds especially ramping this quarter. I know it's still early in the quarter. Are you already seeing signs of this incremental impact as we think about the second quarter? And just to confirm, there was not really impact in the first quarter. I know it wasn't a call out. Thanks.
Andre Massiel (Chief Financial Officer)
Thomas Palmer (Equity Analyst)
Understood, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Megan Clapp with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now live.
Megan Clapp (Equity Analyst)
Steve Cahelane (Chief Executive Officer)
Megan Clapp (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. And Andre, maybe just a quick follow up on the gross margin performance. You know still down in the quarter but significantly better than you know I think what you were expecting certainly what the street was modeling. Understand there was probably some you know, fixed cost leverage benefits there just on the top line. But anything else in the quarter just in terms of you know, the upside maybe versus your expectations to call out.
Andre Massiel (Chief Financial Officer)
Megan Clapp (Equity Analyst)
Perfect. Thank you
OPERATOR
operator. We have time for one more question.
Scott Marks (Equity Analyst)
Steve Cahelane (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
We'll leave it there. Thanks very much.
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