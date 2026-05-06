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May 6, 2026 9:31 AM 38 min read

Establishment Labs Hldgs Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=OjEa0zTP

Summary

Establishment Labs Hldgs reported Q1 2026 revenue of $59.9 million, marking a 44.7% increase from Q1 2025, with a significant 216% growth in the US market.

The company's minimally invasive platform, including the MIA and Preserve procedures, showed strong performance and contributed $9.1 million in Q1 revenue.

Gross margins improved to 70.7%, driven by higher US business contributions and the profitability of minimally invasive procedures.

Guidance for 2026 was raised to $266.5-$268.5 million in revenue, reflecting optimism based on strong Q1 performance and increased order volumes.

Strategic initiatives include plans to expand the US market presence, ongoing product innovation, and potential inclusion in the Russell 2000 index.

Management highlighted the transformative potential of their minimally invasive platform and its role in market expansion and patient interest.

Operational successes included exceeding training goals for US surgeons in the minimally invasive platform and refinancing debt to enhance financial flexibility.

Full Transcript

Operator

Peter, good morning. Welcome to Establishment Lab's first quarter 2026 earnings call. this time all participants will be in listen only mode. At the end of this call, we will open the line for a question and answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Malavika William, Global Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing. Please go ahead.

Malavika William (Global Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing)

Peter Cialdini (Chief Executive Officer)

Sandra Harris (Chief Financial Officer)

Peter Cialdini (Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Anthony Petrone

Peter Cialdini (Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

The next question comes from Josh Jennings of TD Cohen. Please go ahead.

Josh Jennings

Peter Cialdini (Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

The next question comes from Sam Eber of ptig. Please go ahead.

Peter Cialdini (Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

The next question comes from Mason Carrickou of Stevens. Please come ahead.

Mason Carrickou

Peter Cialdini (Chief Executive Officer)

The next question comes from Caitlin Roberts of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Operator

Hi. Congrats on the quarter and thanks so much for taking the questions. Just a quick one. Have you added all the reps that you plan to add for Preserve A in the US and just appreciate the guidance on mis, but could you break out potentially Preserve A and. And any updates on the timeline for you guys to bring Ergo two into the US and eventually Mia?

Caitlin Roberts

Peter Cialdini (Chief Executive Officer)

that makes a big impact. And we've been able to do that.

Operator

The next question comes from Joanne Wedge of Citibank. Please go ahead.

Joanne Wedge

Good morning and thank you for taking the question. I've got a big picture. One, what are you seeing in the macroeconomic environment and specifically I'm concerned or thoughtful of the consumer and the impacts to the Middle east as it might relate either to sales or resin or oil prices or anything on the bigger landscape would be helpful. Thank you so much.

Peter Cialdini (Chief Executive Officer)

Sandra Harris (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I think Peter, hit it. We're seeing some initial surcharges on outbound freight, but at this time, we've been able to navigate through and hold our margin profile. Our silicone provider, we recently have locked in volumes and we have a contract with them through the end of the year. And we'll monitor the situation and look to protect our margins with any type of price as it progresses.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Alan Gong of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Alan Gong

Peter Cialdini (Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

The next question comes from Matt Baylor of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Peter Cialdini (Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

The next question comes from Mike Mattson of Needham and Company. Please go ahead.

Sandra Harris (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Thank you. The next question is a follow up from Anthony Petrone of Mzur Group. Please go ahead.

Anthony Petrone

Thanks. One for Sandra. Just on gross margin here, you know, guidance 71.2 to 72.2, you know, how much of that is just, you know, kind of reflection of preserve at higher prices and have you baked in an FDA clearance for reconstruction and just what that can bring to the table in terms of gross margin momentum?

Sandra Harris (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. That is all the time we have for questions today. I will now turn the call back over to Peter Cialdini for closing remarks.

Peter Cialdini (Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes this event. Thank you for attending.

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