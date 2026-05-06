Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 6, 2026 9:29 AM 37 min read

Flex Q4 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=5vYPpO1Y

Summary

Flex announced plans to spin off its Cloud and Power Infrastructure segment into a new publicly traded company, expected to complete in Q1 2027.

The company reported strong Q4 results with revenue of $7.5 billion, up 17% year-over-year, and adjusted EPS of $0.93, a 27% increase.

Fiscal 2027 guidance includes revenue between $32.3 and $33.8 billion, a midpoint growth of 18%, and adjusted EPS between $4.21 and $4.51.

Flex completed the acquisition of Electrical Power Products, enhancing its power portfolio for grid modernization.

Management emphasized the strategic importance of AI-driven demand and infrastructure transformation as key growth drivers.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Michelle Simmons

Revathi Advaithi

Michael Hartung (Chief Commercial Officer)

Kevin Krum (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer portion of today's call. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your phone. As a reminder, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. One moment please for the first question. Our first question comes from the line of Samik Chatterjee with JP Morgan. Please proceed with your question.

Samik Chatterjee (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Revathi Advaithi

Samik Chatterjee (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Okay, got it. And maybe just a quick follow up and thank you for all the details, the actuation that you're expecting in CPI's growth rate. Can you just flesh that out a bit more? How much of that is attributable to your multi year agreement with Google relative to maybe power which you've obviously also invested in over the last few years. Thank you.

Revathi Advaithi

OPERATOR

thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Luke Young with Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Luke Young (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Revathi Advaithi

Luke Young (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Revathi Advaithi

Luke Young (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Excellent. I'll leave it there. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ruben Roy with Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Sahed Singh

Kevin Krum (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Hartung (Chief Commercial Officer)

Revathi Advaithi

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mark Delaney with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Mark Delaney (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Revathi Advaithi

Mark Delaney (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Kevin Krum (Chief Financial Officer)

Revathi Advaithi

Yeah. So Mark, our framework of whether it's for CPI or for flex won't change in the sense that we will focus on growth, but margin expansion will be a huge part of the story. So again we're going to do both in both of the companies and whether it's coming from mix or accelerated growth or continued investment in our products business, our expectation is that we'll see margin expansion in both businesses.

Mark Delaney (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Thanks. I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And again, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your phone. And our last question comes from the line of Steve. Our next question comes from the line of Steve Barger with KeyBank. Please proceed with your question.

Revathi Advaithi

Steve Barger (Equity Analyst at KeyBank)

Got it. Thank you. And then obviously the addressable market is just expanding really fast. It's hard to know where that stops if it does. But just thinking about the portfolio you've assembled, what has become the hardest part of the business to replicate. Just talk about how you view your durable moat in a business that's growing

Revathi Advaithi

OPERATOR

Thank you. I'll now turn the call back over to the CEO for any closing remarks.

Revathi Advaithi

OPERATOR

Thank you. This now concludes today's conference call. Thank you for joining. You may now disconnect.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved