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May 6, 2026 9:29 AM 33 min read

Perrigo Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://app.webinar.net/GkP67qBVKAZ

Summary

Perrigo reported a challenging first quarter with an 8.3% decline in core net sales, mainly due to softer category consumption and retailer inventory destocking, particularly affecting the self-care segment.

The company is making progress with its 3S plan (Stabilize, Streamline, Strengthen) and has completed the divestiture of its Derma cosmetics business, which will aid in debt reduction.

Perrigo reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, expecting results to be weighted to the second half, driven by factors such as consumer-centric innovation, distribution gains, and improved operational efficiencies.

The company has seen market share gains in the US store brand OTC categories and key European brands despite a challenging consumption environment.

Management highlighted ongoing strategic reviews of the infant formula and oral care businesses and stressed the importance of executing cost-saving initiatives to mitigate external pressures.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Eric Jacobson (Vice President, Global Investor Relations)

Patrick Blockwith (President and CEO)

Eduardo Vizera (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Ethan (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Eduardo Vizera (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Anything further, Chris? Your line is still open.

Chris Scott (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

No, that's it. Thank you so much.

Susan Anderson (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)

Patrick Blockwith (President and CEO)

Susan Anderson (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)

Patrick Blockwith (President and CEO)

Susan Anderson (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)

was just on pricing, I guess. Yeah,

Patrick Blockwith (President and CEO)

we are. So firstly, the inflationary pressures that we've seen from the Middle East have been very moderate for us and we just manage those through sort of normal operations. But we are starting to look at pricing depending on what happens with other commodity prices, etc. So yes, I would say we're in active consideration of that both in the international branded business and our store branded business across both regions. Yes.

Eduardo Vizera (Chief Financial Officer)

Susan Anderson (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)

Okay, great. Thanks so much. Good luck the rest of the year.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Susan. Thank you. And we have our next question from Keith Deves with Jefferies.

Keith Deves (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Eduardo Vizera (Chief Financial Officer)

Patrick Blockwith (President and CEO)

Keith Deves (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Okay, got it. Thank you. I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have our next question from Daniel Bolsey with HedgeEye.

Daniel Bolsey (Equity Analyst at HedgeEye)

Patrick Blockwith (President and CEO)

Eduardo Vizera (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. And Daniel, just to give you an important example like women's health in opioid, right. In Q1, E commerce grew like almost 30%. So that's an area where it's going very, very well. So we're seeing a very good uptake. While the sales on op were double digit growth of plus 12%. So you see how E Commerce is taking a very important piece of that growth.

Daniel Bolsey (Equity Analyst at HedgeEye)

Thank you. And then can you share what, what the board's thoughts are on the dividend currently?

Eduardo Vizera (Chief Financial Officer)

Daniel Bolsey (Equity Analyst at HedgeEye)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Patrick Lockwood Taylor for closing remarks.

Patrick Lockwood Taylor

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