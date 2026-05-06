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May 6, 2026 9:28 AM 19 min read

Full Transcript: Horizon Tech Finance Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1756443&tp_key=fa8c08f088

Summary

Horizon Tech Finance completed a merger with Monroe Capital Corp, significantly increasing its equity capital for investments and enhancing its ability to compete in venture capital deals.

The company reported net investment income of $0.19 per share, exceeding its distributions, with a NAV per share of $6.98.

Horizon Tech Finance declared regular and special monthly distributions for July, August, and September 2026, supported by undistributed spillover income.

The company's debt portfolio yield was 15.2% for Q1, maintaining a high yield within the BDC industry, with a committed and approved backlog of $180 million.

Management highlighted a $10 million stock repurchase program due to the stock price dislocation and expressed optimism about future growth opportunities in venture lending and small-cap public companies.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Megan Bacon (Director of Investor Relations and Marketing)

Mike Balkan (Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Seitz (Chief Investment Officer)

Dan Trollio

OPERATOR

Corey Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Dan Trollio

Corey Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Paul Seitz (Chief Investment Officer)

Corey Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And as a reminder, it's Star One if you would like to ask your questions. Next, we'll move to Sean Paul Adams with B. Riley.

Sean Paul Adams (Equity Analyst)

Paul Seitz (Chief Investment Officer)

Sean Paul Adams (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back to Mike Balkan for closing remarks.

Mike Balkan (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you all for joining us this morning. We appreciate your continued interest and support in Horizon and we look forward to speaking with you again soon. This will conclude our call.

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