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May 6, 2026 9:28 AM 28 min read

Full Transcript: BioCryst Pharma Q1 2026 Earnings Call

BioCryst Pharma (NASDAQ:BCRX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bmd43hvn

Summary

BioCryst Pharma reported first-quarter 2026 net revenue of $148.3 million, aligning with expectations and showing strong new patient prescriptions.

The company is dealing with a manufacturing issue affecting the pediatric formulation of Orladeo, but does not expect it to impact their 2026 revenue guidance.

Development of Nevenibart is progressing well, with enrollment in the Phase 3 Alpha Orbit trial expected to complete soon, making it the largest pivotal trial for HAE prophylaxis.

BioCryst Pharma's acquisition of Astria Therapeutics is ahead of integration expectations, contributing to a 17% year-on-year revenue increase.

The company maintains its full-year 2026 Orladeo revenue guidance between $625 million and $645 million, with strong liquidity and a strategic licensing deal in Europe for Nevenibart.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Nick Wilder (Moderator)

Charlie Geyer (President and CEO)

Sandeep Menon

Bob Regiaf (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Abdul

Hey, this is Abdul for Jess. Just two questions from us.

Abdul

What are your expectations for the demand for XR's pivotal readout and what profile do you expect? And then what are the latest trends? What are your latest trends on paid rates in each pair segment? Thank you.

Charlie Geyer (President and CEO)

Sure. For decryptabant. As we've said before, when we we do a lot of work to try to predict the future, we have forecasting models that have proven to be really accurate. Launch to date really predicted the growth of Orlando.

Charlie Geyer (President and CEO)

Abdul

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question will come from Tazeen Ahmad of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Jeremiah

Charlie Geyer (President and CEO)

Barbara. You want to take the royalty question? I'll cover the pipeline.

Bob Regiaf (Chief Financial Officer)

Charlie Geyer (President and CEO)

And then as far as the pipeline, you know, number one, what we're focused on right now is the two, the two programs that we have in clinical, clinical development. So novenabart in late stage and then we're very excited about the potential for 17725 given the need in the Nethertons population. With Sandeep on board, we will be making future updates on our pipeline and our rare disease strategy and we look forward to doing that as soon as we can.

Jeremiah

Great, thanks.

OPERATOR

Your next question today will come from Laura Chico, Wedbush Securities. Please go ahead.

Laura Chico (Equity Analyst at Wedbush Securities)

Charlie Geyer (President and CEO)

Laura Chico (Equity Analyst at Wedbush Securities)

Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Brian Abrams of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Brian Abrams (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Charlie Geyer (President and CEO)

Brian Abrams (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Thanks, Charlie.

OPERATOR

The next question today will come from Steve Seedhouse of Cancer. Please go ahead.

Steve Seedhouse

Charlie Geyer (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Stacy Ku of TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

Stacy Ku (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Charlie Geyer (President and CEO)

Stacy Ku (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question, please press star and then one. Our next question today will come from Mari Raycroft of Jeffries. Please go ahead.

Charlie Geyer (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Kathryn Ankujan

Hi, this is Kathryn Ankujan. Thank you for the color on the Orlodeo launch. I'm just wondering if you could provide a little bit more commentary on kind of ex US sales beyond Europe. What you guys are seeing there and Kind of plans for any expansion and then your thoughts about the same for Nevenibart. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Yesha

The next question will come from Gavin Clark Gartner of Evercore isi. Please go ahead.

OPERATOR

Hi, this is Yesha on for Gavin. We were just wondering if on the pediatric pellet side, are you able to proactively work through Paraxis and reimbursement while resolving the manufacturing? Kind of. Also wondering how quickly you could convert the demand to paid drug when that's resolved. Thank you. Yeah, thanks for the question. Absolutely.

Charlie Geyer (President and CEO)

We've been doing that already and we'll continue to do it.

OPERATOR

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