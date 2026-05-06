Transcript: Steven Madden Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vf5worz8
Summary
Steven Madden reported a solid start to 2026 with healthy demand across its brands, driven by strategic marketing and product assortments.
The flagship Steve Madden brand saw increased momentum with new trends, while Kurt Geiger and Dolce Vita brands also showed strong performance.
Despite an earnings decline in Q1 due to softness in private label and Steve Madden handbags, the company expects a return to earnings growth in Q2 and raised its revenue guidance for 2026 from 9-11% to 10-12%.
Q1 consolidated revenue was $653.1 million, an 18% increase compared to Q1 2025, but excluding Kurt Geiger, it saw a 4.8% decrease.
The company is focusing on international expansion and new store openings, including a partnership with Reliance Brands to bring Kurt Geiger to India.
Inventory levels increased, but excluding Kurt Geiger, inventory decreased by 2.5%. Operating expenses rose due to the addition of Kurt Geiger and higher incentive compensation.
Management highlighted a strategic increase in marketing investments, particularly in digital and social channels, and is optimistic about product trends and category expansions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Danielle McCoy (VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations)
Ed Rosenfeld (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Zane Mazuzi (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations)
OPERATOR
thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by as we compile the Q and A roster. First question comes from the line of Paul Legue with Citi. Please go ahead.
Paul Legue
Ed Rosenfeld (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Paul Legue
Thank you. Good luck. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question. The next question comes from Anna Andreeva with Piper Sandler. Go ahead. Your line is open.
Anna Andreeva
Ed Rosenfeld (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Anna Andreeva
All right, thank you so much. Best of luck.
OPERATOR
One moment for our next call. The next question comes from the line of Marnie Shapiro with the Retail Tracker. Go ahead. Your line is open.
Marnie Shapiro
Ed Rosenfeld (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Marnie Shapiro
Great. And then if I could just ask one more follow up on the Steve Madden brand. It looks so good in the stores, it looks so good everywhere. And your placement has been excellent. You've had a couple of semi viral or viral items. Could you just talk about your investments behind social media and marketing and what that would look like for the rest of the year?
Ed Rosenfeld (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Marnie Shapiro
Fantastic. Thanks guys.
OPERATOR
Dana Telsey
Zane Mazuzi (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations)
OPERATOR
Yeah, sure.
Sam Poser
So in the first quarter, obviously there was a relatively modest negative impact from tariffs because of the reversal of IPA
Zane Mazuzi (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations)
Sam Poser
Thank you. And then could you. I know it's going to come out in the queue, but can you give us the adjusted gross margin and SGA for footwear, Wholesale footwear, handbag, wholesale and direct to consumer, please? What do you mean adjusted? That does. Well, you want the wholesale footwear and gross margin? Yeah, okay, sure.
Zane Mazuzi (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations)
Sam Poser
And you originally said that Kurt Geiger would do about 600 million. That's up just given the first quarter. It's just up a bit from there. Is that how we should think about it?
Zane Mazuzi (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations)
Yeah. Low six hundreds.
Sam Poser
All right, thanks very much. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
One moment for our next question. The next question comes from the line of Jeanine Stitcher with btig. Go ahead. Your line is open. Hi, good morning, I'm Kurt Geigert with the mid teens growth of the brand.
Jeanine Stitcher
Ed Rosenfeld (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
As we have indicated, we expect to return to growth starting in the current quarter. So we're pleased to have that headwind behind us.
Jeanine Stitcher
And then maybe just one more on the core Steve Madden business.
Ed Rosenfeld (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
I think you said organic gross margins for DTC were up slightly. Maybe just talk about what you're seeing from a promotional standpoint there. It seems like you've to pull back a little bit on the promotional lever. Yeah, we have.
Jeanine Stitcher
We've been pleased because of the strength of the product and
Aubrey Tianiello
You know, we have been able to reduce overall promotion days and that's. We really haven't seen any significant impact to demand. So that's been very positive. Great, thanks so much. One moment for our next question. Last question comes from the line of Aubrey Tianiello with BNP Paribas.
Zane Mazuzi (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations)
Aubrey Tianiello
For revenue. Excuse me.
Zane Mazuzi (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations)
Aubrey Tianiello
Perfect. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
And I am showing now showing no further questions. And I would like to turn it back to Ed Rosenfeld for closing remarks.
Ed Rosenfeld (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Well thanks so much for joining us today. We hope you have a great day. We look forward to speaking with you on the next call.
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