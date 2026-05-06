Solstice Advanced Mat Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=qlFPh7yJ
Summary
Solstice Advanced Mat reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with $991 million in net sales, a 10% year-over-year increase, and $249 million in adjusted EBITDA.
The company is investing heavily in growth areas such as electronic materials and nuclear, with a $200 million investment in the Spokane facility to double capacity for semiconductor-related materials.
Solstice reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting net sales between $3.9 billion and $4.1 billion, and adjusted EBITDA between $975 million and $1.025 billion.
Operational highlights include significant growth in the nuclear and electronic materials segments, and the expansion of capacity to meet increasing demand.
Management expressed confidence in continued growth, citing strong demand trends and strategic investments in high-return areas, while also maintaining a conservative leverage position and strong cash flow.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Greetings and welcome to the Solstice Advanced Materials First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance, please press Star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Mike Leathead, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Mike Leathead (Vice President of Investor Relations)
David Sewell (President and CEO)
Tina Pierce (Chief Financial Officer)
David Sewell (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Kevin McCarthy (Equity Analyst)
David Sewell (President and CEO)
Kevin McCarthy (Equity Analyst)
David Sewell (President and CEO)
Thanks, Kevin.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from John McNulty with BMO Capital Markets.
John McNulty (Equity Analyst)
David Sewell (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thanks John.
John Roberts (Equity Analyst)
Our next question is from John Roberts with Mizuho Security. Thank you. Nice clean quarter and guidance. I have just one question. Your growth in electronics was also at the high end of what we've seen with other electronic material businesses. I think you have an expansion underway, but it doesn't start up for a while.
David Sewell (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Hassan Ahmed with Alembic Global.
Hassan Ahmed (Equity Analyst)
Morning, David and Tina. You know, in Q4 you guys had highlighted, you know, a fairly severe destock that you guys saw in healthcare packaging. So, you know, is that mostly behind us? And if you could just sort of talk about that end market,
David Sewell (President and CEO)
Hassan Ahmed (Equity Analyst)
Very helpful, David. And as a follow up, you know, the 30 million in legacy costs, you know, how are those trending? You know, if you could just give us an update on the TSAs as well.
David Sewell (President and CEO)
The TSAs are going extremely well. You know, we'll here at midyear, we're going to have the most significant milestones behind us. We spent roughly 15 million dollars in quarter one. So you know, essentially we're on track with, you know, kind of the spin, spin transition.
Hassan Ahmed (Equity Analyst)
And Hassan, I would just remind you and everybody that we talked about 30 million of TSA costs this year as we roll those off going into next year. That'll be a good guy as third party spend will come in at a number much lower than that $30 million.
David Sewell (President and CEO)
Very helpful. Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Arun Viswanathan with RBC Capital Markets. Arun, is your line on mute? Let's just go to the next question and we can come back to Arun if our next. Our next question is from Josh Spector with ubs.
Josh Spector (Equity Analyst)
David Sewell (President and CEO)
Josh Spector (Equity Analyst)
That's very helpful. I just wanted to follow up on the non controlling interest. You called out that that 20 million was kind of anomalous high. What's the right run rate? What would that be? Exosinochem kind of impact in 1Q. What do you expect in your guidance for the rest of the year?
Tina Pierce (Chief Financial Officer)
So yeah, Josh, it would be closer to. Yeah, we were around 20 million for quarter one, which as you highlighted, we had some favorable mix and pricing in one of our businesses. And then we also had kind of one item that was a little bit unusual in one of the other JVs. So going forward we anticipate more like a $10 million. Excuse me, per quarter.
Josh Spector (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much.
David Sewell (President and CEO)
Thanks, Josh.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Avrum Viswanathan with RBC Capital Markets.
Arun Viswanathan (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for taking my question. Apologies for that earlier.
David Sewell (President and CEO)
No problem.
Arun Viswanathan (Equity Analyst)
David Sewell (President and CEO)
Mike Leathead (Vice President of Investor Relations)
roic yeah, ruin this is Mike. The only other kind of just clarification I would provide to add on to
Arun Viswanathan (Equity Analyst)
David is remember we talk about things on an IRR basis so that that's after tax. So when you're talking about EBITDA just a reminder, you're going to have to gross that up, which is probably a little bit higher of a number overall. Great. Thanks a lot. Appreciate it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to hand the floor back over to Mike Leathead for any closing comments.
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