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May 6, 2026 9:23 AM 47 min read

Full Transcript: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7348zxce/

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported $311 million in net sales for Q1 2026, marking a 127% year-over-year growth, driven by their lead product, Rezdifra, which achieved blockbuster status with over $1.1 billion in net sales in the past 12 months.

The company continues to focus on expanding its market presence, bolstering its pipeline with new assets like a SIRNA targeting PNPLA3 mutation, and advancing trials for expanding indications of Rezdifra, which could potentially double its market opportunity.

Madrigal highlighted strong patient growth, with over 42,250 active patients on Rezdifra, and aims to maintain momentum by leveraging its leading position in a rapidly expanding market, with strategic initiatives in R&D and business development to sustain long-term growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation there will be a question and answer session. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce Ms. Tina Ventura, Chief Investor Relations Officer of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. Please go ahead.

Tina Ventura (Chief Investor Relations Officer)

Bill Sibold

Dave Sorgel (Chief Medical Officer)

Marty Johnson

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now open the lines for questions. To open your line please press STAR followed by the number one on your telephone keypad to be added to the queue on the call. Our first question comes from the line of Prakar Agrawal with Cantor Pitzreal. Please go ahead.

Prakar Agrawal (Analyst)

Hi, congrats on the quarter and thank you so much for taking my questions. Maybe just on Resmetirom, what are you seeing on the two Q trends so far and the expectations for patient adds for rest of the year? And as a follow up, now that Wegovy has been on the market for MASH for a few quarters, what are you seeing on the impact to Resmetirom the market, if any? Thank you.

Bill Sibold

OPERATOR

Thanks, Prakar. Next question, please. The next question comes from the line of Ash Burma with ubs. Please go ahead.

Ash Burma (Analyst)

Bill Sibold

OPERATOR

Thanks. Great. Next question, please. The next question comes from the line of Kripa Dwerakunda with Truvis Securities. Please go ahead.

Kripa Dwerakunda (Analyst)

Bill Sibold

OPERATOR

Great, thanks. Kripa. Next question please. The next question comes from the line with TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

Ritu

Marty Johnson

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Yasmin Rahimi with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Dave Sorgel (Chief Medical Officer)

OPERATOR

Great, thanks, Yaz. Next question please. The next question comes from Ellie Merle, Wade, Barclays, please go ahead. Hey guys, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Bill, you alluded to this with patients coming in already on GLP1, but can you elaborate on what you're seeing in terms of combination use with GLP1 specifically,

Ellie Merle

maybe the latest in terms of the proportion of Resmetirom patients also on GLP-1s. And then I guess what does payer coverage for combination looked like since Wegovy got the formal lease for MASH? Thanks.

Bill Sibold

OPERATOR

Great. Thanks, Ellie. Next question, please. The next question comes from Thomas Smith with Lyering Partners. Please go ahead.

Thomas Smith

Bill Sibold

Dave Sorgel (Chief Medical Officer)

Bill Sibold

OPERATOR

Yeah, good question Tom. Next question please. Operator. The next question comes from Akash Jewarize. Please go ahead.

Manojan

Dave Sorgel (Chief Medical Officer)

OPERATOR

Great. Appreciate it. Thanks, Dave. Operator, next question please. The next question comes from Michael defiore with Evercore isi. Please go ahead.

Bill Sibold

OPERATOR

Great, thanks, Mike. Operator. Next question please. The next question comes from Andy Chen with Wolf Research. Please go ahead.

Brandon

Hey, this is Brandon on for Andy and thanks for taking the question. We're curious to know if you can rank order the different NASH combos that you have. Which one are you most excited about clinical efficacyly?

Dave Sorgel (Chief Medical Officer)

OPERATOR

Great. Thanks, Dave. Operator, next question, please. The next question comes from John Wollivan with citizens. Please go ahead.

Bill Sibold

OPERATOR

Great. Thanks, John. Operator, we have time for one more question, please. And the next question comes from William Wood with B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead.

Bill Sibold

OPERATOR

Great. Thanks, Bill. And thank you all for your time and interest today. This now concludes our call. A replay of this webcast will be available on our website in about two hours. Thanks for joining us, ladies and gentlemen.

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