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May 6, 2026 9:22 AM 51 min read

Elanco Animal Health Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tjs4aatp

Summary

Elanco Animal Health reported a strong first quarter with 10% organic constant currency revenue growth, exceeding guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS.

The company raised its full-year guidance, projecting 5-7% organic growth, adjusted EBITDA of $975 million to $1.005 billion, and adjusted EPS of $1.03 to $1.09.

Key drivers include strong performances from innovation products like Zenrellia and Credelio Quattro, with international expansions contributing to growth.

Elanco continues to focus on strategic initiatives, including the Elanco Ascend program for operational efficiencies and expanding retail presence with new partners like Costco and Dollar General.

Management emphasized the robust performance of the US farm animal business and the strategic importance of innovation and market share gains across its portfolio.

Full Transcript

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Elanco Animal Health Q1 2026 earnings call. this time all participants are in listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question you will need to press star11 on your touchtone telephone. Please note this call is being recorded. I would like to turn the call over to Tiffany Kanaga, Vice President of Investor Relations and ESG. Please go ahead.

Tiffany Kanaga (Vice President of Investor Relations and ESG)

Jeff Simmons (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Bob Vanhimbergen

Jeff Simmons (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tiffany Kanaga (Vice President of Investor Relations and ESG)

Thanks, Jeff. We'd like to take questions from as many callers as possible. So we ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up operator. Please provide the instructions for the Q and A session and then we'll take the first caller.

Operator

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11. If your question has been answered and you'd like to remove yourself from the queue, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from John Block with Stifel. Your line is open.

John Block (Equity Analyst at Stifel)

Jeff Simmons (President and Chief Executive Officer)

John Block (Equity Analyst at Stifel)

Jeff Simmons (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Riskin with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Michael Riskin (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Bob Vanhimbergen

Jeff Simmons (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from Uma Rafat with Evercore. Your line is open.

Uma Rafat

Jeff Simmons (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brandon Vasquez with William Blair. Your line is open.

Brandon Vasquez

Bob Vanhimbergen

Brandon Vasquez

Jeff Simmons (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Daniel Clark with Lyrink. Your line is open.

Daniel Clark

Great, thank you. Just wanted to ask about how we should think about the progression of clinic penetration for both Zenrellia and Quattro and the share within those clinics as we go through the rest of 2026, especially just given the Rampi app for us.

Peter

Daniel Clark

Got it. Super helpful. Actually wanted to ask on International dynamics for Zenrelli, what are you seeing in terms of you know, competitive or promotional intensity from you know, other manufacturers that have oral jack on the market? Any change there and then can you just size the market growth you're seeing in Durham?

Jeff Simmons (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Next question. Thank you. Our next question comes from Christopher Scott with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Christopher Scott

Bob Vanhimbergen

Jeff Simmons (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Steven Deckard with KeyBank. Your line is open.

Steven Deckard

Hey guys, thanks for the questions. Just wanted to touch on your expectations for visit volumes. It sounded like March you saw a big improvement and then in April that continued, I guess just how are you thinking about the rest of the year with what might be a more constrained consumer budget? I understand you're not baking any of this into your guidance, but just want to get your outlook.

Jeff Simmons (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Navon Tai with BNP Paribus. Your line is open.

Navon Tai

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question one on Befrena, if you can maybe expand on your strategy, especially as competitors launching a long acting likely in early 2027. So interested to hear if you take a similar approach that you did with Zenrella and in farm animal you touched base on herd regrowth. Can you discuss Your outlook for MFAs in particular? Thank you.

Jeff Simmons (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thank you. Thank you. And our last question comes from Daniel Grosslight with Citi. Your line is open, Daniel. If your telephone is muted, please unmute.

Daniel Grosslight

Bob Vanhimbergen

Daniel Grosslight

And I'll maybe just. Sorry, go ahead. Yeah, I was going to ask another question on just the ramp up. Given the new deals with Costco and Dollar General on the retail side, how should we think about the revenue and margin impact of these new partnerships as they ramp in 26 and then kind of scale in 27 and beyond?

Bob Vanhimbergen

Jeff Simmons (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the program.

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