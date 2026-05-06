Full Transcript: SolarEdge Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qu2zwtmq/
Summary
SolarEdge Technologies reported a 46% year-over-year increase in Q1 2026 revenue, reaching $310 million, but experienced a 7% decrease quarter-over-quarter, outperforming typical seasonal declines.
The company is focusing on profitable growth, market share expansion, and product innovation, with significant attention on the SolarEdge Nexus platform and AI data center power solutions.
SolarEdge is targeting breakeven operating profit by Q2 2026, driven by expanding gross margins and operational efficiency, despite headwinds from a strengthening New Israel Shekel.
In the US, the company is gaining market share in the residential and commercial and industrial (CNI) markets, leveraging domestic content and compliance advantages.
European markets showed increased demand due to rising electricity prices, with strong performance in both residential and CNI segments, and the company has fully booked its Q2 Nexus production for Europe.
The company is managing customer exposure risk, having written down a $14 million doubtful debt from a US customer and maintaining no significant exposure to Freedom Forever, which filed for bankruptcy.
SolarEdge plans to hold an investor day post-Labor Day to provide a more detailed long-term view, amidst ongoing CFO transition.
Onshoring efforts have ramped up, with over 90% of inverter and optimizer production now in the US, contributing to improved gross margins.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Erica Mannion
Shuki Nir (Chief Executive Officer)
Assaf Alperitz
OPERATOR
thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, press Star one on your keypad. To leave the queue at any time, press star 2. In the interest of time, we ask that you please limit your participation to one question and one follow up. Once again, that is Star one to ask a question. And our first question today comes from Mark Strauss with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.
Mark Strauss (Equity Analyst)
Yes, good afternoon everybody. Thank you very much for taking our questions. Shuki, I think you touched on Europe a bit. I was hoping that you could just kind of give a real time update what you're seeing in Europe over the last couple of months. Not necessarily overall 1Q, but really just since the conflict in Iran broke out, what you're seeing with power pricing, what you're seeing with kind of real time demand in that region broadly. Thank you.
Shuki Nir (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Strauss (Equity Analyst)
Okay then, as my follow up, I was hoping you could comment on CNI within the us. You mentioned that you're gaining share, which makes sense because of your DOMCON and fiac. Just curious if you can comment on the competitive environment. If you're seeing some of your existing competitors potentially move around their operations, if you're seeing any new competitors potentially coming into that space. Thank you.
Shuki Nir (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Philip Shin with Roth Capital Partners. Your line is now open.
Assaf Alperitz
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Lee with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.
Brian Lee (Equity Analyst)
Assaf Alperitz
Shuki Nir (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Lee (Equity Analyst)
Shuki Nir (Chief Executive Officer)
Assaf Alperitz
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Julian Demoulin Smith with Jefferies. Your line is now open.
Julian Demoulin Smith (Equity Analyst)
Assaf Alperitz
Shuki Nir (Chief Executive Officer)
Julian Demoulin Smith (Equity Analyst)
Shuki Nir (Chief Executive Officer)
Yes, thank you. As you know when I talked about it, ASTAF has been a great partner of mine and we're making good progress with the CFO transition and we do plan to have an investor day after Labor Day and on that day obviously we will have the new CFO may join us and I will be there as well. Hopefully you guys will be able to join as well for something that will be a bit longer term and a bit deeper than what we can do on a quarterly firm.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Chris Dendrinos with RBC Capital Markets. Your Line is now open.
Chris Dendrinos (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, good morning. Thanks. I just wanted to follow up on the comment on picking up more installers. I guess what I'm wondering is, can you speak to adding new customer bases, new customers, with that transition to TPO and 48, are you in conversations to add a new group? Thanks.
Shuki Nir (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Dendrinos (Equity Analyst)
And then maybe just as a follow up here on Europe, you highlighted growing demand strength in Germany. Are there other regions where you're seeing similar strength or is this maybe more isolated to Germany? Thanks.
Shuki Nir (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Colin Rush with Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.
Colin Rush (Equity Analyst)
Thanks so much guys. Could you talk about remaining inventory in the channel that you guys still see clearing out or any of that? That may be a Little bit windy over the next couple of quarters.
Shuki Nir (Chief Executive Officer)
Colin Rush (Equity Analyst)
Excellent. And then following up on the data center opportunity, can you just give us a current status on where you're at from a product development perspective in terms of subunits or subsystems within the product, how mature that is, where you're at with testing and at this point and when we could see a little bit more robust product announcement from you guys.
Shuki Nir (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks for the question. Basically what we're doing these days is preparing prototypes which we could share with hyperscalers and potential hyperscalers. Now Cloud's potential customers, we're planning on showing it off proof of concept towards the end of of this year so that we could then have pilot plants at their data centers throughout next year, leading to ramp up and mass deployment in 2028.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Corrine Blanchard with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open. Hey, good morning, Tim. Thank you for taking my question. Maybe one thing I wanted to clarify, we have heard from some of your peer about price cut. Is it a strategy that you have also been implementing or that you intend
Corrine Blanchard (Equity Analyst)
to implement or are you in a different state of being the market?
Shuki Nir (Chief Executive Officer)
Corrine Blanchard (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Maybe another one on battery. I mean your battery shipments were pretty strong this quarter. Especially again if we compare versus some of your peer. Can you just talk again, how do you view that trend to continue for the rest of the year? And maybe if you have a different view, Europe versus the US that will be helpful. Thank you.
Shuki Nir (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Mahit Mandaloy with Mizuho. Your line is now open.
Mahit Mandaloy
Thanks for the question. Maybe just in the US solar market, how much of the guidance in Q2 can bet that or US market in general and how to think about the Progress here in Q3, Q4 or solar specifically outside of the Nexus platform.
Assaf Alperitz
Yeah, so thank you, Mohit. And if I understood you correctly, you're asking about how does the resi US market dynamics, how are they affecting our Q2 guidance?
Mahit Mandaloy
Yeah. As in RESI and commercial combined. Yeah, but like just trying to understand the mix for us in Q2 and how to think about that in Q4. Thanks.
Shuki Nir (Chief Executive Officer)
Assaf Alperitz
Mahit Mandaloy
Appreciate it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And we'll go next to Vikram Bhagari with Citi. Your line is now open.
Vikram Bhagari (Equity Analyst)
Assaf Alperitz
Shuki Nir (Chief Executive Officer)
Vikram Bhagari (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then switching gears. Are you on track to onshore residential inverted and optimizer production to the US by 2Q and I think the target was mid year. If you can update us about the timing since it's a meaningful driver of modified benefits and hence the gross margins. Try to understand how much of that onshoring is baked into second quarter guidance and how much of that shows up in third quarter. Thank you.
Shuki Nir (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time, we've reached our allotted time for questions. I'll now turn the call back to Shuki Nir for closing remarks.
Shuki Nir (Chief Executive Officer)
Yes. Thank you for your interest in SolarEdge and joining our call today. I would also like to thank the Solaredge team for their continued commitment, and we look forward to updating you in future quarters. Thank you very much.
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