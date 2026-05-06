Acuren Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Acuren (NYSE:TIC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Acuren reported total revenue of $488 million for Q1 2026, reflecting a 4.3% year-over-year increase, with a 2.2% organic growth rate.
The Consulting Engineering segment led growth with a 9.5% revenue increase, driven by demand in data centers and infrastructure, while Geospatial grew by 4.5%, supported by utility demand.
Inspection and Mitigation had flat revenue, with efforts focusing on margin integrity and targeting high-margin opportunities despite pressure from site losses in the Gulf Coast.
The company achieved $17 million in cost synergies from the NV5 combination, ahead of schedule, and expects to realize $15 million in savings for 2026.
Acuren reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance of $2.15 to $2.25 billion in revenue and $330 to $355 million in adjusted EBITDA, with growth expectations higher for Consulting Engineering and Geospatial segments.
Management emphasized strategic priorities including winning in high-demand markets, expanding capabilities across the asset lifecycle, and disciplined capital allocation.
The company highlighted a strong backlog of $1.12 billion, supporting future growth prospects, particularly within Consulting Engineering and Geospatial.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Andrew Shen (Investor Relations)
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Kristen Scholtis
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, press star one on your keypad. To leave the queue at any time, press star two. Once again, that is star one to ask a question. And we'll take our first question from Chris Moore with CJS Securities. Your line is open.
Chris Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)
Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking a couple. So you exited some lower margin customers contracts in Inspection and Mitigation in 2025. Just trying to get a sense if that process is still ongoing in 26.
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, we're still maintaining discipline around our pricing and approach to the market. We're sort of seeing price increases amongst a number of our contracts and we will continue to stay disciplined on our pricing model. Got it. Just to point out, no additional loss sites since last year.
Chris Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)
Got it. Thank you. In terms of the 4% organic growth that you're targeting in 26, maybe just from a big picture perspective, can you walk through the segments or sub segments and kind of rank those where you have the most visibility for the year and perhaps those where visibility is a little bit more limited at this point in time?
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)
Terrific. Very helpful. This one may be more for investor day, but just last one, geospatial growth has bounced around a little bit 4.5% this quarter. Still sounds like lots of opportunities there. Just trying to get a sense for what a reasonable expectation is for a normalized annual growth rate for Geospatial.
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Moore (Equity Analyst at CJS Securities)
Terrific. I appreciate it. I'll jump back in line. Thanks guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. We'll move next to Tomo Sano with JP Morgan. Your line is open.
Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Hi, good morning everyone. Morning. Morning. I would like to ask about the IM business. Could you quantify the revenue and margin impact of each key? When you talk about excluding these, what do you see as the segment's underlying growth and margin potential and what is your outlook for the recovery and There any specific KPIs you are targeting in this business? Thank you.
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Thank you, Ben. And follow up on data centers in CE business. What is your outlook for growth in data centers? What proportions of total revenue do you expect these segments to represent in 2026 and 2027?
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Tomo Sano (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
All right, that's all. Thank you very much.
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks Tomo.
OPERATOR
We'll move next to Katherine Thompson with Thompson Research Group. Your line is open.
Katherine Thompson (Equity Analyst at Thompson Research Group)
Hi, thank you for taking my questions. Just first big picture, you're approaching in June, first full year of NV5 and as part of TIC Solutions, how is the integration as we approach the year mark? What has worked and what are areas for continued growth?
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Kristen Scholtis
Katherine Thompson (Equity Analyst at Thompson Research Group)
Okay, thank you. Obviously, a lot of focus on AI buildout, but also the energy buildout is critical in gaining more headlines. And really the build out includes generation, energy storage and transmission. When you think about those three legs of the stool, how does TIC solutions play in the energy build out that's supporting not just only AI, but the broad re industrialization of the US market?
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Katherine Thompson (Equity Analyst at Thompson Research Group)
So if I'm hearing correctly, you're there for the build out but also for the follow on inspection work. One way to think about it.
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Yes. And also I would point to geospatial. We fly 150,000 miles of lines every year. That's been growing and that's recurring work that we do for utilities.
Katherine Thompson (Equity Analyst at Thompson Research Group)
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Katherine Thompson (Equity Analyst at Thompson Research Group)
Great, thanks very much.
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
We'll move next to Jeff Martin with Roth Capital Partners. Your line is open.
Jeff Martin (Equity Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)
Thank you. Good morning. I wanted to dive in a little bit on progress you're making with the initiatives on I and M. And are you seeing an expanding pipeline opportunity there particularly given the chemicals business appears as though it has the potential to turn around here?
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Martin (Equity Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)
Yep. And it's great to hear you have not lost additional sites since last quarter. My follow up question was on Geo. I know contract renewals on the federal government level are always kind of a tricky point as we transition out of the end of the year. And I know there was a little bit of headwind exiting last year on contract renewals. Just curious if you could give us an update there.
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, we haven't seen any major disruption there. They've sort of been coming in at the expected clip. So I think the bumps in the road that we had in Q4, we're not seeing signs of continuing at the moment.
Jeff Martin (Equity Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)
Great to hear. Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
We'll take our next question from Andy Whitman with Baird. Your line is open.
Andy Whitman (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Kristen Scholtis
Andy Whitman (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, you know, in some cases it's getting the culture right in the region, getting some of the leadership back that we had and that they bring work with them. So we've seen some really good initiatives around that. There has been some pricing pressure in the Gulf in particular. I think some of that's short lived and we're maintaining our discipline around that. And we've got a good line of sight on some pretty good opportunities.
Andy Whitman (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Kristen Scholtis
Andy Whitman (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Got it. Okay, next slide. Thank you. Thanks.
OPERATOR
We'll move next to Josh Chan with ubs. Your line is open.
Josh Chan (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. So maybe just a strategic one, I guess at the branch level, how would you say your combined company vision is being translated or proliferated at the branch level, how would you assess that at the moment?
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Josh Chan (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Appreciate that, Ben. And then maybe on consulting engineering, obviously a very good quarter. What's the right run rate for that business in terms of growth? I wonder if you can think about it from a matter of volume or hours plus price. Is that how you think about growth in that business?
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
I mean, yes, volume and price, but I would say about half of its fixed fee. We really position ourselves at the higher value end of the work that we do to command solid pricing. And, yeah, I would expect the growth path that we've got to continue. We have some really, really nice tailwinds with that business. I'd point again to that backlog being up 14%. That's a very strong indicator of the strength of that business right now.
Josh Chan (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Okay, great. Thank you for the color and thanks for the time.
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
We'll take our next question from Stephanie Moore with Jefferies. Your mind is open.
Stephanie Moore (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Stephanie Moore (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Kristen Scholtis
Stephanie Moore (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Thank you everybody for the time.
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Stephanie.
OPERATOR
And it does appear that there are no further questions at this time. I would now like to hand back to Ben for any additional or closing remarks.
Ben Herad (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, well thanks everyone for your questions and for your continued interest in TIC solutions. We remain focused on growth, execution and delivering on our commitments. We look forward to seeing you all at our Investor Day later this month, hopefully and updating you on our progress next quarter. Thanks everyone and have a good day.
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