Full Transcript: EcoSynthetix Q1 2026 Earnings Call

EcoSynthetix (TSX:ECO) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
EcoSynthetix reported Q1 2026 sales of $3.8 million, a 7% decline from the previous year, with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $340,000, showing a 32% improvement.
The company is experiencing short-term setbacks due to decreased order volumes but remains confident in its long-term strategy focused on biopolymer adoption in key markets like pulp, tissue, wood composites, and personal care.
EcoSynthetix is engaging in numerous trials with global partners, including a top 10 tissue manufacturer, which could lead to significant future growth.
The geopolitical situation and rising petrochemical prices have highlighted the potential advantages of the company's biopolymer solutions, potentially driving future demand.
Management reiterated their commitment to their strategy and long-term partnerships, despite the slow start to 2026, and highlighted ongoing and expanding trials as indicators of future growth potential.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Rob
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Brian Morrison
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Morrison
So this advancement with this top 10 global tissue player, is that from the handful of service providers, the five or six that you brought on late last year, or just, you know, maybe update us on how we should think about seeing tissue wins from this new class of service providers and where we stand with. I think you said three others that you were negotiating with last call.
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Morrison
that's encouraging. The top 10 global tissue player. I just wanted what makes you believe it goes commercial near term as opposed to ongoing trialing for an extended period of time?
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Morrison
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Morrison
I mean, they've taken that structural gap up to 3 million tons from 2 million tons. I mean. Yeah. What kind of lead time or notification do you need in order for them to potentially make a big order? I mean, there's got to be some sort of lead time or process here in terms of them making progress in terms of a large contract.
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Morrison
Do you have any color on timing, Jeff?
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Nothing. Nothing stronger than what they say publicly. And I would never step out in front of their own messages on their timing for achieving their goals. So that's the best forecast we could possibly have.
Brian Morrison
Okay. I guess. Based on your comments in wood paneling, is it realistic that your wood panel producer can maintain a 2030 target? I mean, based on the ramp to date, you just have to think they'd be full steam ahead yesterday.
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Morrison
Sorry, you're referring to their external partners. Are their external partners making progress as well?
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, that's what I mean when I say supply chain.
Brian Morrison
Gotcha, I guess. Lastly on the Dow, you talk about the ramp year over year, but do we have any color upon them making progress into larger orders with CPGs or cosmetic companies?
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Morrison
Okay, I think that's all for me. I appreciate it. There's lots of encouraging trends here, Jeff. I think it's time for the trials to turn into financial performance.
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Yep. Yep. Agree. Thank you, Brian.
Brian Morrison
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you once again. For those who want to ask a question, please press star n1 on your Touchstone phone and wait for your name to be announced. The next question comes from Matt Gassenbeck from Stifel. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.
Matt Gassenbeck
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Matt Gassenbeck
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Matt Gassenbeck
All right, thanks. Thanks, Jeff and Rob and look forward to continuing to support the story.
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks a lot, Matt.
Rob
Thanks, Matt.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And the next question comes from Mark Robel from td. Your line is now open. Please go ahead and ask your question.
Mark Robel
Hey, good morning you guys. Jeff, Rob, good morning.
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark, good morning.
Mark Robel
Just coming back to the pulp lines. Can you just remind me first of all how many global pulp players you're engaged with currently on pulp specifically?
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Robel
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Robel
So just so I'm clear on this, your engagement with the other global players are primarily on tissue and packaging, not the pulp lines, correct? Is that what you're saying? No, no, no.
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Robel
I know, I got it. We're all looking for timelines that you can't give. I get it. Okay. That's it for me. Appreciate it.
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Mark.
OPERATOR
Thank you once again. For those who want to ask a question, just press star n1 on your touchstone phone. And we have a follow up question from Brian Morrison. Your line is now open. Please go ahead,
Brian Morrison
Jeff. I just want to can you elaborate on this opportunity within packaging board that has you exciting? I mean, I know we went down the line with a few major players several years ago and maybe what the average line or revenue per line would be in terms of packaging board.
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Morrison
Okay. And these are million dollar lines I present.
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
These are. These are actually multimillion dollar lines, Brian. So success in. In one of these lines where you. To get the full share is $3 million in some cases.
Brian Morrison
That's right. Okay. I appreciate that. Thank you.
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Brian.
OPERATOR
Thank you. No further questions that came through. I'll now turn the call over back to Sir Jeff McDonald for closing remarks. Please go ahead, sir.
Jeff McDonald (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks again to everyone for your support and for joining us today. And we look forward to talking to you again soon.
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