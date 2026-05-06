Triple Flag Precious Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Triple Flag Precious (NYSE:TFPM) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/388755084
Summary
Triple Flag Precious reported record Q1 2026 results, with over 30,000 GEOs, $129 million in adjusted EBITDA, and operating cash flow per share of $0.55, marking significant growth in key financial metrics.
Strategic initiatives included unlocking the E44 gold deposit at North Parks and acquiring a 3% gross revenue royalty on the Gunnison Copper project in Arizona, aligning with the company's growth strategy.
The company maintains a strong balance sheet with $144 million in cash, no debt, and over $1 billion in available liquidity, supporting its dividend policy and share buyback program.
Future outlook is positive, with expectations to meet 2026 guidance and significant growth potential from assets like Hope Bay, North Parks, and Gunnison, positioning the company for long-term value creation.
Management highlighted the high margin business model, the strategic importance of their US copper project, and ongoing opportunities for M&A, particularly in mining-friendly jurisdictions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Sheldon Van Der Koy (Chief Executive Officer)
Ivan Bari (Chief Financial Officer)
James Dendel (Chief Operating Officer)
Sheldon Van Der Koy (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question at this time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad and your first question comes from the line of Sam Aberwater with Scotiabank. Sam, please go ahead.
Sam Aberwater
OPERATOR
Thank you again. If you would like to ask a question, just press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. And our next question comes from the line of Brian MacArthur with Raymond James. Brian, please go ahead.
Brian MacArthur
Good morning. My question relates to the buyback options on the Gunnison agreement and there's two parts of it. The royalty part I think is clear to me, but can you just go through? I thought there was a $65 million stream expansion payment. Now you're talking about a termination for 35. Can you just update me exactly what's left and how the stream's working these days, please?
Sheldon Van Der Koy (Chief Executive Officer)
Adam Marsky
And your next question comes from the line of Adam Marsky with Bank of America. Adam, please go ahead. Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I got a question on the buyback program which has been underutilized to date. Perhaps you could comment on why there's been little activity there relative to other companies with buyback programs and what the outlook is going forward.
Sheldon Van Der Koy (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, thanks, Adam. We've always been opportunistic with respect to the, the ncib and, and we've been, you know, we've shown a willingness to deploy on that of time. All I would say is we do view our shares as being undervalued. And maybe I'll, I'll stop there, but, you know, noted.
OPERATOR
Thank you very much. There's there's no further question at this time. I will now turn the go back over to Sheldon Van Der Kor for closing remarks. Sheldon.
Sheldon Van Der Koy (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, everyone. Really appreciate your attendance. It's been a fantastic start to the year, and I think it's going to be a fantastic finish of the year as well. So appreciate all your time.
OPERATOR
This concludes today's call. You may now disconnect. Thank you so much.
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