Triple Flag Precious Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

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Hello and welcome to Triple Flag Precious Metals Q1 2026 conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question at that time, just press Star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. And if you would like to withdraw your question, just press star one again. Thank you. Now I would like to turn the call over to Sheldon Van Der Koy, Chief Executive Officer. Sheldon, please go ahead.

Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss Triple Flag's first quarter 2026 results. With me on the call this morning are Ivan Bari, our Chief Financial Officer, and James Dendel, our Chief Operating Officer. Triple Flag is off to a record start in 2026 with Q1 representing the strongest quarter in the company's history across every key metric. This includes over 30,000 GEOs, 129 million of adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow per share of $0.55 US. These are all quarterly records. The Q1 result is a straightforward demonstration of the model working as intended. High margin top line exposure to higher gold and silver prices, translating into per share cash flow growth of 67% year over year. On the transaction front, we kicked off 2026 by unlocking the high grade E44 gold deposit at Northparkes, which was not previously included in Evolution's Life of Mine plan. Triple Flag will receive guaranteed minimum deliveries from E44 over seven years starting in 2030, which aligns with Evolution's approved plans for a block cave at E22 and a potential mill expansion to 10 million tons per annum, all of which position Northparkes as a clear growth asset for Triple Flag. Then in March, we acquired a 3% gross revenue royalty on the Gunnison Copper project in Arizona for $23 million. James will walk you through the details, but this is an asset that fits precisely within our strategy of highly accretive transactions from projects in mining friendly jurisdictions, in this case the United States. For our existing portfolio, our assets are performing ahead of our expectations. Hope Bay's construction decision is expected later this month with a production profile of at least 400,000 ounces per year. The mill at Beta Hunt has been approved for expansion to 2.6 million tons per annum, with a further potential growth to 4 million tons per annum. Kone's oxide circuit remains on track for production later this year. Fosterville is planning a 65% throughput increase that will boost production over the next three years. And last Arthur's feasibility work, permitting submission and drilling is underway on what Anguigold sees as a world class deposit that will continue to grow for decades to come. Our first quarter performance as well as the underlying achievements made by the assets within our portfolio have us on track to deliver our 2026 guidance and our 2030 outlook of 140,000 to 150,000 GEOs. I will now turn it over to Ivan to discuss our financial results for Q1 2026.

Thank you Sheldon. As Sheldon highlighted, Q1 was a record quarter on every line item on this chart with adjusted earnings up 125%, adjusted EBITDA up 82% and most importantly cash flow per share up 67% year over year operating cash flow per share is the metric that most directly compounds shareholder value over time. This strong cash flow generation continues to support all of our capital allocation priorities given our high margin business including shareholder returns and external growth opportunities. We aim to pay a progressively growing dividend that's sustainable across all metal prices and we have increased our dividend every year since our IPO by about 5% mid year. We will continue to assess the rate pace of further increases against the broader growth through capital deployment opportunity set. In addition to our dividend we have an active NCIB and as always we'll buy back shares in the open market on an opportunistic basis. We have a pristine balance sheet and exited the quarter with $144 million worth of cash, no debt and over a billion dollars of liquidity available. This gives us meaningful flexibility to continue executing on accretive growth opportunities while funding our progressive dividend and to buy back shares when warranted. With that I will turn it over to James to walk you through Hope Bay, Gunnison and our growth expectations beyond 2030.

Thanks Ivan. We hold a 1% NSR royalty on hope Bay which is one of the most exciting development assets in our portfolio. We expect a meaningful development in the next several weeks. The Asset is an 80 kilometre greenstone belt in Nunavut with over 90 regional exploration targets identified across the property. Our royalty covers well over 1,000 square kilometres. Agnico Eagle's unparalleled Arctic operating capabilities are essential in ensuring the successful development and operation of a project at this scale and remoteness. A technical evaluation update a construction decision that is expected by Agnico Eagle in May which will highlight a 6,000 tonnes per day operation with the potential to be a 400 to 425,000 ounce per year gold producer. Hope Bay's exploration potential is also significant in areas such as Patch 7 and Madrid, but also has the geological potential to support a multi decade district across the broader 80 kilometer belt. Sheldon mentioned In late March we completed the acquisition of a third party 3% gross revenue royalty on the Gunnison Copper project in Arizona for $23 million which is strongly accretive on a per share basis. There are a few things that we particularly like about this transaction. First, it is an existing royalty on a large scale US Copper project that is designed to be mined and processed using conventional methods. The updated PEA released in February this year supports approximately 125 million pounds of annual copper cathode production totaling roughly 3.2 billion pounds over a 21 year life mine. Second, the location is genuinely top tier. The project sits on a combination of private and state land in Arizona which we expect to help streamline the permitting. With on site power rail and water infrastructure already in place, domestic US Copper production is a strategic priority in the current environment and Gunnison is positioned to deliver into this need. And finally, I want to discuss the growth that our portfolio is expected to deliver beyond 2030 outside of our formal outlook. Arthur, CMS, Hope Bay and North Parks represent world class long line assets located in the most established mining jurisdictions. They provide substantial growth potential beyond our 2030 outlook at Arthur. A pre feasibility study was released in February that drive the commencement and permitting in 2027. The current mine plan has been described by Anglo at the top of the iceberg and they further noted that Arthur as a marquee asset that will anchor the portfolio into the 2050s. We're very excited about the development trajectory and potential of this tier one gold asset. Agnico's triple flag holds a 100% silver street. The January 2026 PEA supports a large scale copper gold silver operation reaching production by 2031, leveraging existing brownfield infrastructure and permits from previous mining operations. Notably, the pea mine plan only represents 47% of the total indicated and inferred resource times providing further upside potential for subsequent economic studies. Hope Bear I've already covered but its place on this slide is worth noting. A potential 400 to 425,000 ants per year producer with district scale exploration upside along the 80 kilometer belt and a construction decision expense this month. And finally, North Parks is Triple's largest asset. Numerous growth projects have been recently approved which will unlock value for world class copper gold diamonds including the E22 blockade, the E44 gold open pit with minimum guaranteed deliveries and most importantly a potential mill expansion to at least 10 million tons which is currently being studied over the next year. We believe that the mill expansion is the optimal path forward to unlock value for not only the 575 million tonnes of carrots measured indicator resource inventory, but other prospective and underexplored targets that could potentially and materially add to the potential production profile associated with the improved scale and processing optionality at North Parks. Taken together, these four assets are diversified across Long Life District Scale systems in Nevada, British Columbia, Noniverse in Australia. They are all operated by high quality counterparties and represent the foundation for further organic growth beyond 2030. I'll now pass back to Sheldon for closing remarks.

Thank you James. We had a record start to the year and we are positioned to achieve our 2026 guidance. We saw record growth in operating cash flow per share and delivered transactions that will benefit our shareholders for decades to come. Beyond 2030, Triple Flag shareholders can expect significant additional geo growth from Long Life District Scale assets including at North Parks, Arthur Cummess and Hope Bay. Overall, Triple Flag is exceptionally well positioned to deliver long term organic value to our shareholders from a diverse portfolio of producing and development assets. Our balance sheet remains pristine. We are debt free with over 140 million in cash and over 1 billion in available credit providing us with substantial financial flexibility to continue pursuing accretive growth opportunities for the benefit of our shareholders. That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the floor to questions.

Good morning everyone and congratulations on another great quarter. Could you please walk us through an M&A and Transaction Outlook update? Specifically beside the transactions that Triple Flag commonly engages, the mine life stage, the commodity and any more information. Thank you. Yes, certainly Sam, I'll take that. This is Sheldon. First of all, like I'm just really pleased that we deployed 100 million plus in Q1 on very good terms. There continue to be many opportunities and I'm confident we'll manage to do more in 2026. With regards to what we're looking at, like it's mostly precious, mostly good jurisdictions, a range of sizes, certainly in that 100 million to sub 500 million range and again, generally good jurisdictions that would be attractive for our shareholders. Great, thank you. Just one more tag on what's the transaction outlook in Australia? Has Triple Flag been engaging any opportunities there? We really like Australia, of course, it's our single highest country concentration. We are active in Australia. We're also active in many other jurisdictions around the world. Great, thank you. That's all for me.

Yeah, certainly. Brian, this is Sheldon. I'll take that. So the. Yeah, so that. So the royalty buy down option is pretty straightforward really. What we want to do is set. The context is we wanted to provide a pathway for a potential on a change of control to have a lower royalty burden on the property, which we think could unlock value for all parties. And it's at an attractive price for Triple Flag. With respect to the stream, we have an option to fund an additional $65 billion and effectively it's almost double the stream, the stream rate. What this would do is instead of US funding 65 million to double the stream rate, they would pay 35 million to us in order to cancel that option on our part. I don't think anyone values our expansion option right now. So I think $35 million would be a pretty nice win for Triple Flag. Right. So you just get 35 for that option. But the, you know, the three and a half, the net percentage, 16 and a half percent, that all stays in place. There's no change in step downs or adjustments or anything. It's a clear payout of the option. Okay, great. Exactly. It's not a reduction in our current stream at all. Thanks very much, Sheldon. That's very clear. Thanks, Brian.