Transcript: Triple Flag Precious Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Triple Flag Precious (TSX:TFPM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/388755084
Summary
Triple Flag Precious reported a record Q1 2026, with over 30,000 GEOs, $129 million in adjusted EBITDA, and operating cash flow per share of $0.55, showcasing per share cash flow growth of 67% year over year.
The company initiated 2026 with strategic transactions, including a high-grade gold deposit at North Parks and acquiring a 3% gross revenue royalty on the Gunnison Copper project for $23 million.
The company is on track to meet its 2026 guidance and 2030 outlook of 140,000 to 150,000 GEOs, supported by key assets like Hope Bay and Fosterville, and plans for significant growth beyond 2030.
Management highlighted a pristine balance sheet with $144 million in cash, no debt, and over a billion dollars in liquidity, enabling continued capital deployment and shareholder returns.
The company remains focused on strategic M&A opportunities predominantly in precious metals and stable jurisdictions, with a strong interest in Australia as a key market.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Sheldon Van Der Koy (Chief Executive Officer)
Ivan Bari (Chief Financial Officer)
James Dendel (Chief Operating Officer)
Sheldon Van Der Koy (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question at this time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad and your first question comes from the line of Sam Aberwater with Scotiabank. Sam, please go ahead.
Sam Aberwater
OPERATOR
again. If you would like to ask a question, just press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. And our next question comes from the line of Brian MacArthur with Raymond James. Brian, please go ahead.
Brian MacArthur
Good morning. My question relates to the buyback options on the Gunnison agreement and there's two parts of it. The royalty part I think is clear to me, but can you just go through? I thought there was a $65 million stream expansion payment. Now you're talking about a termination for 35. Can you just update me exactly what's left and how the stream's working these days, please?
Sheldon Van Der Koy (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
And your next question comes from the line of Adam Marsky with Bank of America. Adam, please go ahead. Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I got a question on the buyback program which has been underutilized to date. Perhaps you could comment on why there's been little activity there relative to other companies with buyback programs and what the outlook is going forward.
Adam Marsky
Yeah, thanks, Adam. We've always been opportunistic with respect to the, the ncib and, and we've been, you know, we've shown a willingness to deploy on that of time. All I would say is we do view our shares as being undervalued. And maybe I'll, I'll stop there, but, you know, noted.
Sheldon Van Der Koy (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you very much. There's there's no further question at this time. I will now turn the go back over to Sheldon Van Der Kor for closing remarks. Sheldon. Thank you, everyone. Really appreciate your attendance. It's been a fantastic start to the year, and I think it's going to be a fantastic finish of the year as well. So appreciate all your time.
OPERATOR
This concludes today's call. You may now disconnect. And we are all clear, everyone. Great call. Thank you so much.
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