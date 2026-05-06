Transcript: Archrock Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/954826422
Summary
Archrock reported a strong start to 2026 with an adjusted EPS of $0.42 and adjusted EBITDA of $221 million, marking a 12% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025.
The company maintained full utilization of its fleet, sold non-strategic compression units totaling 40,000 horsepower, and generated $21 million in asset sale proceeds.
Archrock returned $44 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, a 29% increase year over year.
The company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $865 million to $915 million and expects significant free cash flow generation.
Management emphasized the importance of natural gas and the strategic value of US supply amidst geopolitical tensions, projecting continued demand for compression infrastructure.
Contract operations achieved 95% utilization, reflecting high demand, while the aftermarket services segment delivered solid profitability despite seasonal slowdowns.
Archrock plans 2026 capital expenditures of $400 to $445 million, with growth CapEx targeted at $250 to $275 million to support new build investments.
The company maintains a low leverage ratio of 2.6 times, providing flexibility for both organic and inorganic growth opportunities.
CEO Brad Childers highlighted the company's strong market positioning, noting the tightness in the supply chain and the need to support growing natural gas production and infrastructure.
CFO Doug Aaron announced plans to retire by the end of the year, ensuring a smooth transition with a successor.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to the Archrock first quarter 2026 conference call. Your host for today's call is Megan Repine, Vice President of Investor Relations at Archrock. I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Repine.. You may begin.
Megan Repine (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Brad Childers (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Doug Aaron (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star then the number one on your telephone keypad. As a courtesy to all participants, we ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question will come from Michael Bloom with Wells Fargo.
Michael Bloom (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good morning everyone. Wanted to start on the guidance. You know your made the comment that your first quarter underlying business performance is exceeding the basis for guidance, but you didn't raise guidance here. So is that just a function of the higher SG&A and A in Q1
Doug Aaron (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Bloom (Equity Analyst)
Okay, fair enough. Appreciate that and then wonder if you can just give us your latest view on CAT equipment lead time and how the order book is shaping up for 2027. Thanks.
Doug Aaron (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question will come from Eli Johnson with JP Morgan.
Eli Johnson (Equity Analyst)
Doug Aaron (Chief Financial Officer)
Eli Johnson (Equity Analyst)
Doug Aaron (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Understood. Thanks. Your next question will come from Jim Rollison with Raymond Chains.
Jim Rollison (Equity Analyst)
Doug Aaron (Chief Financial Officer)
Jim Rollison (Equity Analyst)
Doug Aaron (Chief Financial Officer)
Jim Rollison (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate the color and thank you, guys.
OPERATOR
Your next question will come from Nate Pendleton with Texas Capital.
Nate Pendleton (Equity Analyst)
Good morning, Brad, Doug. Brad, in your prepared remarks, you called out improving compression demand outside of the Permian. Can you talk about where you see those opportunities geographically and maybe if there's any difference in the unit sizes needed for those opportunities?
Brad Childers (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Nate Pendleton (Equity Analyst)
out into the marketplace. Got it. I appreciate that. And then as my follow up with the longer timelines for large horsepower units, it's been very topical so far. Can you talk about if those if that delay changes your procurement strategy with packagers?
Brad Childers (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Do you have to put down a deposit for the full unit so far in advance and maybe can you help us understand the cash flow implications of such a long lead time for just the engines? Well,
Nate Pendleton (Equity Analyst)
without going into too much on
OPERATOR
our procurement strategy and the work we
Doug Irwin (Equity Analyst)
do with our packagers, I will say
Brad Childers (President and Chief Executive Officer)
we're very aligned with our packagers in
Nate Pendleton (Equity Analyst)
fulfillment and making sure we can manage the need. It does not require a change in the overall kind of structure of the cash flows where we still expect to have very effective deployment of capital so that the unit revenue is recognized within two months to three months max of when the bulk of the capital goes out the door for a unit. Got it. Thanks for taking my questions. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question will come from Doug Irwin with the City.
Doug Irwin (Equity Analyst)
Hey team, thanks for the question. Brad, you made a comment in your prepared remarks about maintaining flexibility for both organic and inorganic growth. Just curious if inorganic growth becomes even more attractive here just given where lead times are as well as the fact that you have a much stronger equity currency compared to the last few acquisitions you did.
Brad Childers (President and Chief Executive Officer)
We are extremely well positioned, both from a balance sheet perspective given our low leverage ratio now and our equity position with higher stock price. We're definitely really well positioned to finance any growth going forward, including inorganic growth. But I would say that it's not going to. It doesn't make the targets look more attractive.
Doug Irwin (Equity Analyst)
Brad Childers (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Doug Irwin (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Thanks for the time.
OPERATOR
Your final question will come from Steve Ferrazzani with Sodi.
Steve Ferrazzani (Equity Analyst)
Morning everyone. Thanks for taking my questions.
Brad Childers (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Brad and Doug. When I think about your fleet, which you've obviously spent several years high grading, it's larger horsepower units, it's a younger fleet. How do you think about changes in annual maintenance and other capex, particularly in a quarter where it looks like a lot of your guidance for the full year other capex was taken in Q1. A few things you're seeing in our CapEx.
Steve Ferrazzani (Equity Analyst)
Brad Childers (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Likely just timing. The other CAPEX is primarily trucks and computers and so that would just mostly be the timing of delivery to our truck fleet. Support the growth that we're seeing in the marketplace and making sure we have the right transportation for our mechanics.
Steve Ferrazzani (Equity Analyst)
Got it. That's helpful. And then just, I mean, you almost doubled your available liquidity sequentially with the, with the asset sales. When you think about returning capital to shareholders, does that mean you can get more aggressive or do you have to carefully think about the multi year likely expansion of your fleet given the expected demand growth?
OPERATOR
Fortunately, we're in the position to be
Brad Childers (President and Chief Executive Officer)
able to pay attention to both these
OPERATOR
key drivers for value creation for our
D
investors, first and foremost, given the market we're in. As you just highlighted, growth, poised for
E
growth and maintaining some dry powder for
D
growth is absolutely strategically something we want
E
to make sure we have done. But we do expect to continue to grow our cash returns to our investors over time as we grow our business. We certainly have the financial strength to do that comfortably.
B
There are no more questions. Now I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Childers for final remarks.
D
Thank you for joining us today. We're pleased with our strong start to 2026 and remain focused on execution, profitable growth and returning capital to shareholders. We appreciate your support and look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter. Thank you.
B
Thank you for your participation. This does conclude today's conference. You may now disconnect.
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