Astec Industries Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/207358450
Summary
Astec Industries reported a 20.3% increase in net sales, reaching approximately $1.47 billion on a trailing twelve-month basis, supported by both organic growth and acquisitions.
The company's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was $30.3 million, with a margin of 7.6%, while the trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA stood at $136 million with a 9.2% margin.
Strong demand persists in the infrastructure solutions segment, particularly for asphalt and concrete plants, despite challenges in forestry and mobile paving equipment, with a notable backlog increase of $37 million.
The Material Solutions segment reported a significant backlog increase of $110 million, driven by organic and inorganic growth, with overall backlogs rising by 36% year-over-year.
Astec Industries maintained its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance at $170 million to $190 million, expecting improved performance in upcoming quarters despite Q1 profitability being impacted by tariffs, freight, and sales mix.
Strategic initiatives include the integration of recent acquisitions TerraSource and CWMF, with successful integration of finance functions and alignment of sales territories.
The company is focused on leveraging federal and state infrastructure funding, with 80% of revenues generated in the U.S., and aims to capitalize on growth opportunities in aftermarket parts, service sales, and digital solutions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello and welcome to the Astec Industries first quarter 2026 earnings call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. It is my pleasure to introduce your host, Steve Anderson, Senior Vice President of Administration and investor relations. Mr. Anderson, you may begin.
Steve Anderson (Senior Vice President of Administration and Investor Relations)
Jacob Fundamer (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Harris (Chief Financial Officer)
Jacob Fundamer (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
at this time. If you would like to ask a question, press Star one on your telephone keypad. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster and your first question comes from the line of Steve Ferenzi with Citico. Your line is open.
Steve Ferenzi (Equity Analyst)
Jacob Fundamer (Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Ferenzi (Equity Analyst)
I mean you probably know the follow up question which is you know given the numbers in Q1 your confidence level to hit those full year targets given that the year over year difference, if it's pure mix and the timing is you're going to be more plant and parts heavy in 2Q and you got the pricing and I get it. I'm just trying to see if there's anything else here that should be cause for concern.
Jacob Fundamer (Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Ferenzi (Equity Analyst)
So given the, I mean we saw how much of the order shift sequentially with seasonality from an invoicing point of view or a bookings, the implied orders, the reported implied orders, do you owe that to seasonality and timing?
Jacob Fundamer (Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Ferenzi (Equity Analyst)
just touch on synergy Realization where you are with integration of the acquisitions and, and potential synergy realization over the next multiple quarters.
Jacob Fundamer (Chief Executive Officer)
Steve Ferenzi (Equity Analyst)
And if I could get one more in. In terms of, obviously you've been generating much stronger parts and aftermarket numbers. Some of that's from the acquisitions, but I know that was a priority when you became CEO. Jaco, where are you in that progress and is there a lot more to go or do you feel like you've achieved a lot of what you wanted to?
Jacob Fundamer (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, no, in my mind, there's a lot more to go. You know, during Q1, which is typically a strong parts quarter for us, we were close to 37% parts and service. You know, next week we're going to have our investor day where we're going to talk about our aspirations there. But Steve, we still see significant opportunity to improve that mix.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Brian. Your next question comes from the line of Stephen Ramsey with Thomas Research Group. Your line is open.
Stephen Ramsey (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I wanted to start with obviously the topic of the day. Demand, data centers. You cited strong demand from this market. I'm curious if you could ballpark how much of a contributor that was in the quarter and maybe compare that to last year and then maybe go through your success here if it's following your customers versus intentional initiatives to capture this demand.
Jacob Fundamer (Chief Executive Officer)
Stephen Ramsey (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's very helpful. And wanted to think about order activity from the perspective of market share and how your orders are comparing to the marketplace. Do you feel like you're tracking the market or do you feel like you're gaining share overall or just any pockets of strength within orders?
Jacob Fundamer (Chief Executive Officer)
Stephen Ramsey (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's great. And then last one for me yet, very strong free cash flow in the quarter. Appears like much of that was working capital driven. If you zoom out and look forward, can you give a general view on free cash flow conversion out of ebitda? Thanks.
Brian Harris (Chief Financial Officer)
Stephen Ramsey (Equity Analyst)
That's great. Thank you all.
OPERATOR
Thank you again. If you would like to ask a question, press Star one on your telephone keypad and we'll pause for just a moment. Your next question comes from the line of David McGregor with Longbow Research. Your line is open.
David McGregor (Equity Analyst)
Brian Harris (Chief Financial Officer)
David McGregor (Equity Analyst)
Right. So just to try summarize on this, is this something where we're still going to see some year over year margin pressure in 2Q before it's fully normalized in the second half?
Brian Harris (Chief Financial Officer)
You know, it's possible, but I think Q2 we're going to emerge with stronger margins in the second quarter than we saw in the first.
David McGregor (Equity Analyst)
Okay, good. I guess second question maybe for Jaco, you know, how much of a catalyst do you think a highway bill reauthorization will be to just order releases and just trying to get a sense of, from your conversations with your counterparts in the marketplace, if you sense that people are maybe holding off on purchase orders until there is a bill in place.
Jacob Fundamer (Chief Executive Officer)
David McGregor (Equity Analyst)
Jacob Fundamer (Chief Executive Officer)
David McGregor (Equity Analyst)
Okay, good. I wanted to ask you about Aztec Signal. You talked about ConExpo. There was a good reaction there to the new product rollout. Just trying to get a sense of what kind of reaction you got specifically to the Signal platform. And from that reaction, what's your sense of sort of the ability of that technology to accelerate placement cycles?
Jacob Fundamer (Chief Executive Officer)
David McGregor (Equity Analyst)
Great, great. And then last question, Brian, where do you see the balance sheet leverage at year end based on the guidance you've got right now?
Brian Harris (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, David, I think if you take the midpoint of the guidance, we should end somewhere around about 1.7 times.
David McGregor (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thanks very much. Thank you.
Steve Anderson (Senior Vice President of Administration and Investor Relations)
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