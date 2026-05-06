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May 6, 2026 9:15 AM 50 min read

Full Transcript: Unisys Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, Unisys (NYSE:UIS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=qnxXTmnk

Summary

Unisys reported a 1% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue, with a 3% rise in XL and S solutions, despite facing market uncertainties.

The company highlighted significant new business signings, with a 45% year-over-year increase in new business TCV, driven by innovations in AI and service desk solutions.

Unisys reaffirmed its full-year guidance for revenue decline of 6.5% to 4.5% in constant currency and a non-GAAP operating profit margin of 9% to 11%, citing strong client signings and backlog as supporting factors.

Operational highlights include the expansion of AI-driven services and field service capabilities, with a focus on infrastructure and data center opportunities.

Management noted stable pension deficit estimates and emphasized investments in AI to enhance service value and client relationships, while maintaining a flexible and scalable approach.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Michaela Poworski (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Mike Thompson (CEO and President)

Deb McCann (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Thompson (CEO and President)

OPERATOR

Rod Bourgeois (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys. Hey. So it was helpful to hear some of your AI initiatives across your different segments and the accelerator work and the service experience work and so on. I wondered if you could just take us through quickly each of your segments and how AI is, what are the headwinds and the tailwinds from AI and maybe the net effect when you look across how AI is affecting you across your key segments.

Mike Thompson (CEO and President)

Rod Bourgeois (Equity Analyst)

up on AI in your clear path forward business, you've rolled out these new AI releases. Can you talk a little bit about the impetus to develop those AI releases and what the early client reaction is? And even to the extent that you're partnering with the AI models on that, just a little more color on the development of those releases and the reaction in the ecosystem. Thanks.

Mike Thompson (CEO and President)

Rod Bourgeois (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much.

Mike Thompson (CEO and President)

Thanks, Rod.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question we have comes from Mayak Tanden of Needham and Company. Please go ahead.

Brandon

Mike Thompson (CEO and President)

OPERATOR

The next question we have comes from Matt Dezhot of Bullion Blair, please go ahead.

Matt Dezhot

Mike Thompson (CEO and President)

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question we have comes from Anya Soderstrom of Siddharti. Please go ahead. Hi.

Anya Soderstrom (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for taking my question. So AI seems to be a strong driver for you, but what kind of margin impact do you expect that to have?

Mike Thompson (CEO and President)

Anya Soderstrom (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you. And then can we just double click on the opportunities you see with the field services?

Mike Thompson (CEO and President)

Anya Soderstrom (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you. That was all for me.

Mike Thompson (CEO and President)

Great. Thanks, Anya.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question we have comes from Matthew Galinko of Maxim. Please go ahead.

Matthew Galinko

Thanks for taking my question. I was just hoping you could extend a little bit more on the pipeline for field services around data centers and AI data centers. Thank you.

Mike Thompson (CEO and President)

OPERATOR

The next question we have comes from Anna Goshko of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Deb McCann (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Thompson (CEO and President)

Anna Goshko (Equity Analyst)

Deb McCann (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. So we have Windows where we can purchase and you're right, we did in Q1 purchase an immaterial amount and add an opportunistic value, we feel. So we'll continue to look at our liquidity, our cash and assess that as time goes on and as the windows open that allow us to do that. So we'll continue to keep an eye on that and see when the price is opportunistic, look at the overall liquidity picture and make that determination.

Anna Goshko (Equity Analyst)

Okay. Okay, great. Well, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The final question we have is a follow up from Rod Bourgeois. Please go ahead.

Rod Bourgeois (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, hey, I thought I would just ask in the public services, you had some delays with the government shutdown and some other decision challenges there. The question is, is that starting to turn? And then similarly on PC Refresh, is that also at a point where you should see some upside there as well or is there still a little bit of a wait and watch going on? Just those updates would be helpful.

Mike Thompson (CEO and President)

Rod Bourgeois (Equity Analyst)

Thank you guys. Thanks, Ross.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Apologies. The final question we have comes from Sean Parkins of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Sean Parkins (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thank you for the call and for the results. I'd like to dig into a little bit more about the data center opportunity that you highlighted to some of the work you have there. Perhaps if you can discuss maybe some of the clients that you're seeing engage with you in those arenas and then how you're what the go to market strategy for your business is there to think about the market opportunity size.

Mike Thompson (CEO and President)

Sean Parkins (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. That then concludes today's conference. Thank you for joining us. You may now disconnect your lines.

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