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May 6, 2026 9:11 AM 59 min read

Full Transcript: Freshpet Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760058&tp_key=b6d1e3be87

Summary

Freshpet reported strong Q1 2026 net sales growth of 13.1% year over year, exceeding guidance, driven by volume increase and market share gains.

The company increased its sales guidance for 2026 to 8-11% growth, while maintaining adjusted EBITDA guidance at $205-215 million.

Freshpet emphasized its strategic focus on expanding omnichannel capabilities, enhancing manufacturing technology, and increasing household penetration among high-value customers.

Operational highlights include the successful start of new technology lines in manufacturing, expected to improve product quality and throughput significantly by 2027.

Management expressed confidence in long-term growth opportunities, driven by trends in pet humanization and consumer preferences for fresh and high-quality pet food.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Rachel Ulsch (Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications)

Billy Cyr (Chief Executive Officer)

John O'Connor (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Peter Benedict (Equity Analyst at Baird)

All right. Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question first. Just maybe talk a little bit more about the competitive environment and how your performance is trending in stores where you've seen some new competition enter the market,

Billy Cyr (Chief Executive Officer)

Peter Benedict (Equity Analyst at Baird)

you mentioned in the remarks seeing some signs of media leverage on some of the new programs. Maybe you could expand on that.

Billy Cyr (Chief Executive Officer)

What exactly are you seeing on that front? Thank you. I'll let Nicky take that one.

Nikki Beatty (Chief Operating Officer)

Peter Benedict (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Great. Thanks so much. Good luck. Thanks, Peter.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Brian Holland with DA Davidson. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Holland (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)

Yeah, thanks. Good morning. So maybe just first on taking the top line guidance of this year, Billy, it sounded like in your prepared remarks that that was informed by the better than expected performance in 1Q.

Billy Cyr (Chief Executive Officer)

John O'Connor (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Great, thanks. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Rupesh Parikh with Oppenheimer and Company. Please proceed with your question.

Rupesh Parikh (Equity Analyst at Oppenheimer and Company)

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. Just going back to the consumption acceleration you saw in Q1. Just curious what you believe are some of the key factors that drove that improvement. And then as you look at the underlying pet category, just overall what you guys are seeing there.

Billy Cyr (Chief Executive Officer)

Nikki Beatty (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Great, thank you. El Paso. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Robert Moscow with TD Cowan. Please proceed with your question.

Robert Moscow (Equity Analyst at TD Cowen)

John O'Connor (Chief Financial Officer)

Robert Moscow (Equity Analyst at TD Cowen)

Okay, can I ask a follow up first quarter you have a big club customer that expanded the size of their fridges and I think you got the full benefit of that expansion. But I believe in second quarter they'll introduce a private label version into those fridges. Is any of the beat in first quarter from that dynamic and would you expect still growth with that customer, but some deceleration in 2? Q.

Nikki Beatty (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from line of Tom Palmer with JP Morgan. Please proceed with your question.

Tom Palmer (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Good morning. Thanks for the question. In the prepared remarks you noted the possibility of expediting the rollout of the new manufacturing technology and had kind of a comment that it could result in capacity outpacing sales. Could you maybe discuss the decision making process here? Are the potential margin benefits, for instance, so significant that it might justify kind of having this excess capacity? Or maybe there's something else. Thanks.

Billy Cyr (Chief Executive Officer)

Tom Palmer (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Billy Cyr (Chief Executive Officer)

Tom Palmer (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

When you look at the total logistics costs as a percent of sales in the first quarter, that's about the level we're expecting it to continue at for the rest of the year. But based on fuel costs. Right. For the remainder of the year, as Billy said.

OPERATOR

Understood. Thank you.

Steve Powers (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Steve Powers with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Nikki Beatty (Chief Operating Officer)

Steve Powers (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

John O'Connor (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, and if I could add to that. Right. So Nikki mentioned the margin in club as we see that shift. Right. We had strong growth in Club in Q1, but we had also strong delivery of gross margin improvement as well. So as we grow the volume, we are seeing our ability to drive greater and greater efficiency in our cost structure in manufacturing.

Steve Powers (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Nikki Beatty (Chief Operating Officer)

Steve Powers (Equity Analyst at Deutsche Bank)

Okay, thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Lavery with Piper Sandler. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Lavery (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)

Billy Cyr (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Serrata (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Billy Cyr (Chief Executive Officer)

Nikki Beatty (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Got it. Thank you so much. I'll pass it on. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matt Smith with Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Smith (Equity Analyst at Stifel)

Nikki Beatty (Chief Operating Officer)

We'll let Nicky take that.

OPERATOR

Mark Torrente (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mark Torrente with Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your question.

John O'Connor (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from line of John Anderson with William Blair. Please proceed with your question.

John Anderson (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Hi. Thanks for the question.

Billy Cyr (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, our final question this morning comes from the line of Yasmin Deswandi with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Yasmin Deswandi (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)

Nikki Beatty (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Billy Cyr (Chief Executive Officer)

Great. Thank you everyone for your time and attention today. I'll end today with a quote that I think is particularly appropriate for the challenging times we're operating in today. This is from an unknown. The best therapist has fur and four legs. To which I would respond, pay them with fresh pet and give them treats as a copay. Thank you very much.

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