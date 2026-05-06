Full Transcript: Chemours Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Chemours (NYSE:CC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Chemours delivered a strong first quarter, exceeding earnings expectations with standout performances in Thermal & Specialized Solutions (TSS) and Titanium Technologies (TT), driven by pricing actions and strategic market focus.
The company completed the sale of nearly all Kwan Yin properties, using proceeds to pay down debt, enhancing financial flexibility and balance sheet strength.
Future guidance indicates sequential net sales growth in the low to mid-teens for TSS and mid to high teens for TT, supported by pricing strategies and operational improvements.
Chemours signed a long-term chlorine supply contract with Olin, ensuring value-accretive supply for its Delil site and reinforcing its position as a low-cost TiO2 producer.
Despite a mixed global environment, Chemours maintains its full-year guidance, focusing on pricing strategies, operational excellence, and leveraging geopolitical conditions for potential upside.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Brandon Onjas (Vice President, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations)
Denise Dignam
Shane Hostetter (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Denise Dignam
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11. Again, we ask that you please limit yourselves to two questions. Please stand by while we compile our Q and A roster. Our first question is going to come from the line of Joshua Spector with ubs. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Joshua Spector (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. I wanted to ask just on TSS and specifically in first quarter, when you're talking about some of the benefits from the pricing step up in the Freon products into the auto aftermarket, I was wondering if you can characterize that, was that more of a step up in some contract type structure or is that more of a tightening of the legacy refrigerant market? And did you expect that I guess when you gave your guidance earlier in the year?
Shane Hostetter (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Joshua Spector (Equity Analyst)
Shane Hostetter (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Joshua Spector (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question is going to come from the line of John Roberts with Mizuho. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Fabian Jimenez
Good morning, this is Fabian Jimenez on for John Question on apm. With the Washington works outage and your closure of SPS capstone line, what should we expect to see in terms of a sustainable earnings power of the segment? And also what's the timing of this ramp?
Shane Hostetter (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks for the question. Yeah, we expect the APM business to be in the 30 to $40 million EBITDA range and we definitely expect getting back to that range in the back half of the year. We have a really strong order book when you look at our performance solutions portfolio really centered around semiconductor growth and data center. So you'll start to see that as we get into the back half.
Fabian Jimenez
Thank you. And switching gears here on Corpus Christi, can you share what your playbook is if the city declares a level one water emergency, what levers can you pull here potentially?
Shane Hostetter (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Fabian Jimenez
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of John McNulty with BMO. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
John McNulty (Equity Analyst)
Shane Hostetter (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
John McNulty (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay. No helpful. And then I guess can you just give us an Update on your 2 pick solution? I think NTT was doing some heavy trials on you. You know, I think you've also got some, some potential capacity coming up later on this year I guess. Can you give us an update as to how that's progressing?
Shane Hostetter (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
John McNulty (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks very much for the caller.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Hasan Ahmed with Olympic Global Advisors. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Hasan Ahmed
Shane Hostetter (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Hasan Ahmed
Very helpful. Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Arun Biswanathan with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Arun Biswanathan
Great. Thanks for taking my question. Congrats on the results here. So I guess I just wanted to follow up on the last point. So for PT, I think you're guiding to about 40 to 50 million for Q2 EBITDA, how does that evolve as you kind of move through the year? Are there any discrete items like cost reductions or maybe something on the ore supply side that would lift that in Q3 or is it going to be mainly dependent on demand? Thanks.
Shane Hostetter (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I would say that we definitely see improvement as we go through the year. And I would point to two primary factors. We are not building any volume upside into our outlook. It's really pricing and continuing costs. Our cost outwork, which we definitely see evidence every we saw it in the first quarter, we see it coming through
Arun Biswanathan
the rest of the year.
Shane Hostetter (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Arun Biswanathan
Again, thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Pete Osterlin with Trust Securities. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Pete Osterlin
Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions.
Shane Hostetter (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Pete Osterlin
Okay, thanks.
Shane Hostetter (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Duffy Fisher with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Duffy Fisher
Yeah, good morning. Question on the new chlorine contract. One is it more of a cost plus or is it a market minus type contract? And then two, if you look at it versus what you've paid over the last two or three years, is it a meaningful cost advantage for you when that rolls through?
Shane Hostetter (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, thanks for the question, Duffy. We can't talk about specifics of the contractual terms, but all I can say is this provides secure reliable supply chlorine at a very attractive rate. It secures our competitive position and is very aligned with our drive to the left side of the cost curve. Okay, and then on the Q1 slide deck you called out $17 million of kind of one time impacts that you thought were going to happen in TT with that quarter now Done.
Duffy Fisher
What was that? Did it come in at 17? Was it higher? Was it lower? Did some of that get pushed into Q2? Can you just talk about that?
Shane Hostetter (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, thanks Duffy. Yeah, I appreciate you bringing that up. That was really related to some ore mix items within the cold season at some of our plants. I would say the 17 million we saw come through. However, we did have some one time benefits that came through as well. So we had less than the 17 million that we saw come through. But not too much of a quantum lesson.
OPERATOR
Great. Thank you guys. Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Lawrence Alexander with Jeffries. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Dan Rizawan
Shane Hostetter (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I mean we see a, you know, a multi year trajectory around Freon strength. So as we said, we're always the way we run this business is managing quota and getting the best margins per CO2 equivalent. As I said, you know we have a very advantage position in the US relative to this product and you know we have a good quota position and we have our process is not impacted by some of the EPA actions.
Dan Rizawan
So definitely see this persistent and is the demand. I Mean, and maybe a simple question, but is the demand coming almost entirely from auto aftermarket or are there other factors or other areas contributing?
Shane Hostetter (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, it's really auto aftermarket. And I would say if you look at even the trajectory of like ICE vehicles, you know, there's a long tail for that. So that's how you can kind of think about that. Freon.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our last question will come from the line of Vincent Andrews with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open. Please go ahead.
Vincent Andrews
Shane Hostetter (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I mean, I think.
Vincent Andrews
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