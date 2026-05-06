Bloomin Brands Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Bloomin Brands reported a 1% increase in total revenues for Q1 2026, with US comparable restaurant sales up 90 basis points and traffic down 180 basis points.
The company is undergoing a turnaround strategy focusing on Outback Steakhouse, with initiatives such as improving steak quality and enhancing the dine-in experience, which are yielding positive guest feedback.
Bloomin Brands plans to invest in restaurant refreshes, targeting nearly all Outback locations by 2028 with an average spend of $350,000 to $400,000 per location.
Management reported a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.64 and an adjusted EPS of $0.67, citing strong cost controls and improved mix as key drivers of margins.
The company maintained its full-year guidance, expecting US comparable sales growth and EPS in Q2, while managing commodity inflation and labor costs effectively.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Greetings and welcome to the Blooming brand's fiscal first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow management's prepared remarks. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Tara Kurian, Senior Vice President, IR, FP&A and International. Thank you Ms. Kurian. You may begin.
Tara Kurian (Senior Vice President, IR, FP&A and International)
Mike Spanos (Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Christel (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Spanos (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star than one on your touchtone phone. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star then two. And our first question for today will come from Alex Slagel with Jefferies. Please go ahead.
Alex Slagel (Equity Analyst)
Mike Spanos (Chief Executive Officer)
Alex Slagel (Equity Analyst)
Okay, makes sense. And a question on labor as a percentage of sales seem to flatten out year over year for the first time in like 12 quarters or so. And maybe you could talk more about the drivers behind that and use on maybe the server ratio changes that start in April. Does that start to impact us a little bit? Maybe underlying improvements are sustainable, but there's a little impact from those server ratio changes.
Eric Christel (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Jeffrey Bernstein with Barclays. Please go ahead.
Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst)
Mike Spanos (Chief Executive Officer)
Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst)
That's very encouraging to hear that there was sequential improvement in March and then further in April. And you actually got me a little nervous that I missed Mother's Day, but it's still coming up. You're just talking about what you're seeing ahead of time. So that's.
Mike Spanos (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, no, you're good, you're good. You're not going to screw up in your mom. We're just you got till this Sunday, Jeff. But there's coming. There's a couple of the brands we know ahead of time based on reservations and open tables, where they're trending and where they're pacing and we like what we're seeing.
Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst)
Mike Spanos (Chief Executive Officer)
Jeffrey Bernstein (Equity Analyst)
Got it. But no published longer term restaurant margin guidance specifically.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Brian Harbour with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.
Brian Harbour (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, thanks. Good morning. Could you guys remind us how you like roughly the timing of marketing this year and how you plan to handle that and how we should sort of just kind of factor that into our margin expectations.
Mike Spanos (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Harbour (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. Thank you. With the new service model in April, I would guess there's some impact on how servers are paid if you're changing their table count. I appreciate that it's sort of the right thing for the customer, but how do you sort of manage through that and make sure that it's not disruptive for the servers?
Mike Spanos (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
And the next question will come from Jeff Farmer with Gordon Haskett. Please go ahead.
Jeff Farmer (Equity Analyst)
Thanks and good morning. As it relates to that, I think you said roughly 4.5% menu pricing for the year. What was the number in Q1 and how should we be thinking about the cadence of pricing across the balance of the year?
Eric Christel (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, pricing was about 5 in Q1. It's going to be a little bit higher in Q2. That's due primarily to the lap of off premises promotions. We did prior year. So full year we're still basically in the 4 1/2 to 5 range on pricing.
Jeff Farmer (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and then G and A, I think on the last call you mentioned 215 million in G and A. Is that number still in play? And then it sounds like it is, but same question. How should we be thinking about the cadence across quarters?
Eric Christel (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yep, that's still our number. You know, we had a little bit of favorability in Q1, probably more timing than anything. So we basically see, you know, mid 5s getting down to basically low fives, you know, 5.3% approximately for G and a full year as a percent of sales. But right on that 215 number.
Jeff Farmer (Equity Analyst)
All right, thank you.
Mike Spanos (Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Farmer (Equity Analyst)
Okay, appreciate it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Sarah. Senator with bank of America. Please, please go ahead.
Sarah Senator
Mike Spanos (Chief Executive Officer)
Sarah Senator
Okay, right, understood. I just wasn't sure if sequentially there was any kind of change in category dynamics, but it sounds like 4Q to 1Q. No real change in the category. So. So obviously more Outback specific.
Mike Spanos (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, Sarah, as I said, we saw a step up across all the brands, including Outback March versus that Jan Feb, and then again in April and early read going into Mother's Day. If you're asking about it on a short term and over the long haul, we're seeing a steady resilience in the category and strength in the category.
Sarah Senator
Perfect. And then just on the investments like the Reimage remodel, if you can just remind me, I Mean, are you looking for a specific seamstress sales lift or is this more kind of table stakes? You know, you need to have the assets look as good or comparable to the service model and the quality of the food. So trying to think through the kind of returns on the capital.
Mike Spanos (Chief Executive Officer)
Sarah Senator
Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Christine Cho with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.
Christine Cho (Equity Analyst)
Thank you so much and congrats on the great momentum. Follow up to Jeff's question earlier, could you please help further unpack the margin drivers for the quarter? So I think you noted the higher restaurant level margin driven by check and cost savings and lower ad costs as key factors. Could you quantify these impacts and discuss whether you expect these trends to persist through the second quarter and the remainder of the year? Thank you.
Eric Christel (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Christine Cho (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you. And then the last quarter, I think you mentioned there was some check management in some of the older consumer cohorts. Have you seen any changes there? Have you seen any shift in trends in other demographics that you would call out? Thank you.
Mike Spanos (Chief Executive Officer)
Christine Cho (Equity Analyst)
Very helpful. Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Christabel Rocca with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Christabel Rocca (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. This is Crystal on for John. The first question's on expanding Chargrill capacity that you mentioned by the summer. Can you remind us, is this moving away from your clamshells?
Mike Spanos (Chief Executive Officer)
Christabel Rocca (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you. And then on the remodels, you mentioned an average span of like 350 to 400. It kind of feels slow, especially if the unit might be overdue for a remodel. Is this just phase one of a multi phase effort and is there any downtime that you are seeing that you need and how are you communicating these changes to the customer without significant exterior work?
Mike Spanos (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Brian Vaccaro with Raymond James. Please go ahead.
Brian Vaccaro
Mike Spanos (Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Christel (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, Q1 came in a little bit favorable due to dairy and poultry primarily. We had also pretty good inventory management in terms of commodities. But for the full year we're still in the 4 and a half to 5 and a half range on total commodities inflation. So no change to the full year.
Brian Vaccaro
Eric Christel (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, no, I would assume more flat. Flat margins. Flat at the midpoint of the guidance. It really just embeds some cautious optimism that we see with consumers and guests feel great about the momentum.
Brian Vaccaro
All right, I'll pass it along. Thanks very much.
OPERATOR
And that will conclude our question and answer session. I would like to pass the call back over to Mr. Mike Spanos for any closing remarks.
Mike Spanos (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you once again for your investment and support of Bloomin Brands. I want to close by thanking our people for their hard work, their passion and commitment to each other and our guests. Thank you.
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