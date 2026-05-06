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May 6, 2026 9:07 AM 28 min read

Full Transcript: Advantage Solutions Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/811109271

Summary

Advantage Solutions reported Q1 net revenues of $723 million, a 4% year-over-year increase, with adjusted EBITDA growing over 16% to $68 million.

The company is focusing on technology investments and AI to enhance workforce productivity and drive sales, with the recent SAP implementation and human capital management system rollout.

Advantage Solutions maintained its full-year guidance, expecting flat to low single-digit revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA flat or down mid-single digits due to a margin mix shift.

Operational highlights include strong performance in experiential services with 19% growth in events and improving profitability in retailer services.

Management is optimistic about expanding into non-grocery retail markets and emphasized ongoing productivity initiatives, including a centralized labor model and AI integration.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Dave Peacock (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Grohe (Chief Financial Officer)

Dave Peacock (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Greg Parish (Equity Analyst)

Dave Peacock (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Grohe (Chief Financial Officer)

Can I just add to that, Greg, that just one consideration here would be that this is actually occurring across each of the segments. So. So Dave talked about supply chain as a service, which is something we have in our branded services segment, but we're seeing this opportunity in retailer and experiential as well to move beyond the typical grocery store client and customer that we have across our business.

Greg Parish (Equity Analyst)

Dave Peacock (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Grohe (Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Parish (Equity Analyst)

Yep. Okay, very helpful. Thank you guys. Congrats on the quarter all. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Luke Morrison with canaccord. Your line is now open.

Luke Morrison (Equity Analyst)

Chris Grohe (Chief Financial Officer)

Dave Peacock (Chief Executive Officer)

Luke Morrison (Equity Analyst)

Dave Peacock (Chief Executive Officer)

Luke Morrison (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. Thank you.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Dave Peacock for closing comments.

Dave Peacock (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. We appreciate everybody joining the call. We look forward to our second quarter call later this summer and have a good day. Appreciate it.

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