Full Transcript: Advantage Solutions Q1 2026 Earnings Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Greetings and welcome to the Advantage Solutions program first quarter 2026 earnings call after the Speaker's remarks there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press STAR followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, press Star one again. Thank you. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Welcome to Advantage Solutions First Quarter Earnings Conference call. Dave Peacock, Chief Executive Officer and Chris Grohe, Chief Financial Officer, are on the call today. Dave and Chris will provide their prepared remarks, after which we will open the call for a question and answer session. During this call, management may make forward looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially due to several factors, including those described more fully in the Company's Annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. All forward looking statements are qualified in their entirety by such factors. Our remarks today include certain non GAAP financial measures which are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure in our earnings release. As a reminder, unless otherwise stated, the financial results discussed today will be from continuing operations and revenues will exclude reimbursable expenses and now I would like to turn the call over to Dave Peacock.

Thanks Operator. Good morning and thank you for joining us. I want to first acknowledge our team for a solid start to the year. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I am grateful for the resilience our people are showing in this uncertain time. Our first quarter was solid and ahead of our internal expectations, reflecting strong growth in experiential services, improvement in retailer services and continued headwinds affecting branded services. In the first quarter, total company net revenues of $723 million were up 4% year over year and up 4.7% on a pro forma basis, excluding divestitures. Adjusted EBITDA of $68 million was up over 16% and up 22% on a pro forma basis, excluding divestitures driven by strong incremental margins in experiential services and improved profitability in retailer services. Our results reflect continued progress on the growth and productivity initiatives outlined last quarter, especially our centralized labor model, which is driving improved retail execution and profitability. Our technology investments also continue to enhance our workforce productivity and improve our ability to drive sales for clients. We are still in the early stages of realizing the benefits of these initiatives. We recently launched the last phase of our SAP implementation and we continue to advance the rollout of our human Capital Management System. First quarter cash flow was strong. We generated $74 million in adjusted unlevered free cash flow and ended the quarter with $144 million in cash after a meaningful debt paydown in March. While we remain focused on cash generation and productivity, we have increased our efforts to drive growth across our platform. Technology will enable this Push faster insights to action Using AI built on top of our data lake will enable us to better meet increasing demand for experiential and other in store services and drive demand for clients brands through a better understanding of product level performance in experiential and retailer services. We are using AI tools integrated with legacy systems as well as process redesign to increase our hiring speed to better meet in store labor needs. Our branded services team continues to advance our analytic architecture driving faster action, increasing the likelihood of accelerating brand performance and rooting in store brand merchandisers dynamically. We leverage partnerships like our alliance with Instacart, to help drive better retail pricing and assortment decisions on behalf of clients. We're collaborating to leverage proprietary data and an alert based model to more effectively deploy retail reps to the highest yielding in store opportunities. Our retail pilot with Instacart, is expanding and initial results have been positive. We're also expanding into new markets and services and see a meaningful opportunity to expand beyond grocery retail. We are in active discussions with several non food retailers to perform similar services that we've been doing with grocers and other food channels for years. While growth is our focus, we continue to pursue several productivity initiatives. First, our centralized labor model is improving service quality and supporting long term margin expansion, particularly in experiential services. We also see an opportunity to extend some of these capabilities into our retailer services segment as we execute product resets and store remodel work in approximately 80% of the US grocery channel. Second, we are in the final stages of our enterprise technology transformation. Our SAP and Oracle platforms have strengthened our data integrity, improved our reporting capability, reduce duplicative systems and are improving our ability to deliver insight driven services. While our workday implementation will further improve our talent management, the heavy lifting of this transformation will be mostly complete by year end. Beginning in 2027, we expect to more fully realize the efficiency benefits of these investments. Finally, we are integrating AI across our operations. Today. AI enabled staffing and scheduling tools are already improving our speed and labor utilization. We're leveraging AI to drive further efficiency across our businesses and expect it to play a large role in improving execution, forecasting and labor productivity. This includes a use case based approach to AI tool selection and development and accelerating the fidelity and maturity of our data to ensure accuracy. I am proud of our execution in the quarter, controlling what we can amid ongoing consumer softness Several enduring trends impacted our business in the consumer sector more broadly,, lower and middle income consumers remain highly focused on value while higher income consumers are shifting spending toward healthier options and also beginning to look for savings opportunities. Rising gas prices are constraining consumer spending and have contributed to the lowest consumer sentiment since tracking began in 1952. We do not expect these dynamics to change in the near term, but we are adapting our business accordingly and helping our manufacturing clients and retailer customers also adjust their strategies. Additionally, our exposure to the fast turning consumer packaged goods sector provides less volatility in this environment compared to other sectors and our heavier focus on the food category which represents the majority of branded services revenues, provides a degree of built in resilience as consumption patterns included tend to be relatively stable or shift more slowly over time. Finally, as a scaled outsourced labor provider, we are well positioned to support clients as they see greater efficiency and return on their investment. At retail hiring remains competitive but it is consistent with recent quarters and we are investing in our workforce and training to support the durable demand growth we are seeing. As I stated at the outset of this call, our segment results were mixed. Experiential services delivered very strong first quarter results, events grew over 19% and execution rates improved on both an annual and sequential basis. As we build top line momentum, we are focused on increasing profitability by advancing the centralized labor model rollout, enhancing training and safety protocols and driving a favorable mix shift toward higher margin events. Branded services continues to navigate a challenging environment resulting in some client turnover. As we will continue to lap through the year, our focus is on stabilizing the revenue base with strengthened client retention efforts, executive engagement and targeted growth opportunities with existing clients. We are already seeing progress as several existing clients have shifted retail account coverage to us earlier this year. New business development remains active with a disciplined focus on higher quality opportunities. While still under pressure, we believe the business will move towards stabilization as the initiatives take hold. Retailer services delivered a solid quarter of positive revenue and EBITDA growth despite a timing related benefit in the quarter. We are encouraged by improving activity pricing and the more moderate impact of channels mix shifts. Pipeline momentum is strong and we are converting our pipeline of new customers and new service offerings which should continue to support growth in this segment. We have seen strong conversion in our retail merchandising business in particular. Finally, we remain focused on revenue and cost alignment and improving execution discipline. Cash generation remains a core strength of our business. Strong cash flow performance continued in the quarter supported by disciplined working capital management, though the timing of some new system implementations contributed to a slight sequential decrease in DSOs. We expect DSOs to be elevated in the near term before improving later in the year. Our capital spending is on pace with our full year expectation and we paid down roughly $130 million of debt in the quarter. Overall enhanced liquidity is supporting our operations and strategic flexibility. We are pleased with our results. We are maintaining a prudent outlook reflecting the continued uncertainty that I mentioned earlier. We expect strength in experiential services and improved growth performance in retailer services and progress toward achieving stabilization and branded services throughout the year. We are reiterating our full year guidance of flat to low single digit revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA that is Flat to down mid single digits as our revenue growth is weighted towards lower margin businesses in our portfolio adjusted unlevered free cash flow of 250 to 275 million and net free cash flow conversion of 25% of adjusted EBITDA excluding the incremental costs related to the recent debt refinancing. We are encouraged by our progress and remain focused on executing our strategy and driving long term profitable growth. I'll now turn it over to Chris for more detail on our financial performance.

Thank you Dave and welcome to everyone joining us today. I will review our first quarter performance by segment, discuss our cash flow and capital structure and provide additional detail on our outlook. As noted last quarter we recently divested a small business, an equity stake and a portion of our European joint venture that collectively accounted for approximately $20 million in revenues and over $10 million of EBITDA in 2025. As a result of these divestitures, first quarter net revenues and EBITDA were adjusted down by approximately $5 million and $3 million respectively. These businesses were all contained within our branded services segment, and we will call this out for comparability in our discussion of the quarter. Starting with branded services, in the first quarter we generated $226 million of revenues and $21 million of adjusted EBITDA down 12% and 25% year over year respectively. As noted on a pro forma basis excluding divestitures, revenue was down 10% and EBITDA was down 17%. This segment remains under pressure due to a challenging macro environment, select client losses and an unfavorable mix shift. While we maintain cost discipline in this segment, we were not able to fully offset these impacts. That said, we are taking targeted actions to improve performance including expanding our customer footprint accelerating cross sell across our existing client base, leaning into newer higher value services and converting a solid pipeline of opportunities. We are also leveraging technology to drive greater efficiency and enhance ROI for our clients. While near term conditions remain challenging, we believe the business will move toward a more stable baseline as the year progresses. In experiential services, we generated $270 million of revenue and $26 million adjusted EBITDA up 22% and 116% year over year respectively, driven by higher event volumes, strong execution and an easier comparison to the prior year period. We saw growth from both existing clients and new retail partners launching programs reflecting continued strong demand. Operationally, we benefited from improved alignment between demand and labor availability, supporting higher event execution rates and increased volumes as well as price optimization partially offset by higher variable labor and wage costs. We remain focused on converting strong demand into sustained margin improvement through better labor utilization and mix supported by our CLM initiatives as well as onboarding and retention improvements. The CLM initiative is already benefiting execution Experiential Services Our hiring initiatives accelerated in the first quarter with a significant increase in net hires and retention remained consistent with the prior year, positioning us well to support strong execution in Q2. In addition to supporting growth, we're seeing improved efficiencies in our hiring processes reflected in a meaningful reduction in cost per hire. During the first quarter, we continue to hire to support growth, including frontline associates, event managers and shift supervisors. We are investing in our teammates in 2026 to elevate service levels for our customers. As a result, in experiential services, we expect strong revenue growth for the year with adjusted EBITDA growth broadly in line with the revenue growth due to these investments. In retailer services, we generated $227 million of revenues and $21 million adjusted EBITDA up 4% and 14% year over year respectively. Performance was supported by new business wins, pricing, the continued ramp of key client programs and project timing. We are pleased that the retailer services segment returned to adjusted EBITDA growth during the quarter. In the first quarter, we lapped the client loss from the prior year period, while the timing of certain project work also provided a benefit. We also saw a reduced impact from channel mix shift resulting in a lower drag on growth in the quarter. Additionally, we expect the combination of new projects, new service lines and new clients onboarded during the first quarter as to support overall growth in 2026. With year over year comparison factors affecting the quarterly cadence. Our focus remains on execution, staffing, alignment and operational discipline to convert pipeline strength into more consistent earnings we are encouraged by the current pipeline momentum. First quarter shared service costs were lower year over year reflecting reduced labor and professional services spend. We expect shared services cost to be stable in 2026 versus the prior year and even as we continue investing in growth and transformation with operating efficiencies helping to fund those investments, Moving to the Balance Sheet and Liquidity we ended the quarter with $144 million in cash down from the fourth quarter as we utilize our strong cash position to reduce debt, but up from $121 million in the prior year period reflecting disciplined capital management. As mentioned on our last earnings call, we completed an extension of our debt maturities to 2030 during the first quarter, improving our liquidity profile and overall financial flexibility. We also now have a largely fixed and hedged rate structure. At quarter end our net leverage ratio was 4.2 times adjusted EBITDA down from 4.4 times at the end of the fourth quarter and we expect to end the year around this level. We are executing against a clear plan to further reduce leverage and achieve our long term target of three and a half times or below. Turning to Cash Flow and Working Capital Cash generation remains a core strength of the business and we continue to prioritize it through disciplined cost management, lower restructuring costs and the focus on working capital improvements. DSOs increased slightly in the first quarter and is expected to remain elevated over the next few months primarily due to the temporary impact of ongoing systems implementations and upgrades including the final phase of our SAP implementation and which is going live this week. We expect disciplined management of Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) as the year progresses. While it will remain elevated mid year, we expect year end levels to be below the prior year, supporting strong full year cash flow generation. Adjusted unlevered free cash flow was $74 million in the quarter with a conversion rate of 110%. Restructuring costs were lower in the first quarter and we continue to expect full year restructuring costs to be approximately half of the prior year level. Finally, turning to our outlook, we are encouraged by our first quarter results. We're maintaining a prudent outlook in light of ongoing macro uncertainty and an unfavorable margin mix shift resulting from strong growth in lower margin business segments. Additionally, a portion of the outperformance in the quarter reflects timing related benefits that may normalize over the balance of the year. As Dave mentioned, we are reiterating our prior 2026 guidance including flat to low single digit revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA flat to down mid single digits, adjusted unlevered free cash flow of 250 million to $275 million and net free cash flow conversion of approximately 25% of adjusted EBITDA, excluding incremental costs related to our debt extension. From a cadence perspective, we now expect the first half to represent in the low 40% range a full year adjusted EBITDA. Key factors influencing our outlook include labor and benefit costs, mix dynamics and our ability to convert pipeline into revenue, particularly within branded services. Overall, we remain focused on execution, cost discipline and positioning the business for consistent and sustainable performance. Thank you for your time. I will now turn it back over to Dave.

Thanks Chris. The first quarter reflected solid progress against our strategic priorities with strong performance in experiential services, improving results in retailer services and disciplined execution across the business. Looking ahead, we believe our growth and productivity initiatives, including our centralized labor model, technology transformation and AI investments position us well to navigate the current environment. At the same time, we are building on this momentum while taking the necessary actions to stabilize branded services. We remain focused on executing our strategy and generating strong cash flow over time and as we position advantage for long term profitable growth. Want to thank everybody for joining and we look forward to connecting with this group next quarter.

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one again. If you are called upon to ask your question and are listening by allowed speaker on your device, please pick up your handset and ensure that your phone is not on mute when asking your question. And your first question comes from the line of Greg Parish with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Hey guys, good morning. Hi Greg. Congrats on the quarter. Hey, thank you Dave, you mentioned opportunity to expand beyond grocery retail. I think you said you're in active discussions with a few non food retailers. Can you give us maybe some flavor there? I mean what verticals are we talking about? And then I mean, I guess what was different about these markets historically and then why are you able to attack them today? And then I mean, do you think this might be a contributor going into 2027?

Yeah, thanks for the question. So I'd say one, if you think about our business over the last several years, it evolved, right? I mean we acquired Damon which significantly changed our business in 2018, integrated that business and then Covid hit and that had a lot of impacts on our business from the experiential business all but kind of drying up and the grocery Headquarter business really taking off and then you had then the reverse of that. So I think we were so focused on managing through a lot of uncertainty and change that we didn't have the time to really focus on these other retailers. Number one, Number two, I think you're seeing what we've now known as a business that really began and focused on grocery retail to kind of lift our eyes up and see that a lot of the same impacts are affecting other retailers. We've had business with other, but we feel there's opportunity to do more if you think about what they deal with as far as labor shortages and the augmented labor that we provide for episodic tasks in-store is one example. And our supply chain as a service within our branded segment has an opportunity to, you know, help retailers with either slower moving items or what we kind of call limited time specials, what-have-you. So it's very early process and we're having good dialogue and probably a much higher level of willingness to explore opportunities. But it'll take some time because we're cultivating those relationships as we speak.

Yep. Okay, thanks, that's very helpful. And then maybe as a follow up, just want to dive into experiential a little bit. Had great growth there for years, then maybe slowed a little bit and then now you've just sort of exploded here, you know, is maybe just help us unpack this. I mean, there's a lot of it, you know, all that, you know, HR system work you did last year, is it that, you know, a lot of the work that you do is just one big retailer? So is this, you know, are you just doing more work in store than you used to? And then, you know, we're going at a 20% clip here. So how do we think about the rest of the year and experiential?

Well, I would say a couple things. And let us go back because I think sometimes because we do these quarterly, we forget maybe what happened a year ago. In the first quarter last year we talked pretty openly that we'd had some issues on just the hiring side and supplying labor to our business and that had a little more of a profound impact on the experiential segment. So we are lapping that which contributed to the kind of significant lift. You saw this this quarter. And then obviously, as we're able to supply labor as we were able, as we did this quarter, you just get better fixed cost coverage that improves your margins. And I would argue our labor readiness has improved. Meaning, you know, both the caliber training, you know, and just readiness of the labor force that comes in is better because of a lot of the initiatives that our workforce operations team has embarked upon a year ago. So that is built to sustain a pretty robust growth rate for the experiential segment. You know, our retailer segment where we've got our supply chain as a service (SAS) division that does resets and remodels and then even within our branded segment where you've got our branded merchandising, it's an important, you know, part of our business and one that there's increasing demand for. So I really think it is those things. It's a lot of initiatives around training, hiring, shortening the time in which people from when they're hired to when they actually start is another thing that we've been focused on. And what that does is leads to higher retention rates. Because you have to remember when you hire an hourly worker, they really need the job right away. Typically they want to get started right away. So we've been focused on that as well as improving the employee experience.

Hey Greg, I'll just add a couple points onto Dave's perspective there. Dave mentioned the easier comparison, but we had really strong two year growth as well in that business. And we've been tracking it, call it that 30 plus percent incremental margin. And you saw about that same level this quarter. And when you have nearly 20%, call it 19 and a half percent execution, I am sorry, demand growth. And then you have execution accelerate sequentially. You know, those are the things that lead to not just the growth overall, but in the, you know, the strong margin performance as well. I also want to note though that we've seen an expansion with. We've added some new, some new customers there,. So it goes beyond just the core business. We've actually had some new customers come in as well, which I think are. It's just an encouraging sign for the continuation. But we just. One final comment. We said in the release, I am sorry, I think in the script would be that we do expect, you know, solid revenue growth there this year. We expect EBITDA to be mostly in line with the revenue growth. So this is an area that we're investing in. We see the opportunity for very strong incremental returns in that investment. So just be aware that as the year goes on, we want to try to invest back here as well to support the growth going forward.

Hey guys, good to hear you. From you next quarter. Thank you. So maybe we can just start on some of the, just double clicking on some of the efficiency benefits you're seeing from the SAP and the Oracle and the workday implementations. It sounds like we're finally at the point where that's starting to really bear fruit and be more fully realized. Maybe you can just speak to sort of like the timing and the cadence of how that's going to flow into the model. I know you have said we're going to see most of it in 2027, but maybe just frame like when we can expect to see that and then also just the magnitude of that, like, are we talking about tens of basis points of margin uplift? Are we talking hundreds? Just help help us think through that.

Yeah, I think, you know, for. This is Chris Growy, obviously, and I'll have Dave, I'm sure, following my comments here. But, you know, this is so, you know, we talk about this transformation phase for the company largely being completed by the end of this year. And just to be sure, and we said this in our script, we are going live with another instance of SAP today. So it'll be our last, you know, kind of major business going on to SAP. And there's always, always going to be refinements and work to that going forward. But I want to give you perspective that we're not done yet. We still are investing, there still are, you know, some heavy amount of work from our teams to get this over the line, but we've really been in a good place on that. You know, Oracle is in place and then workday goes in place next year. So I just want to be sure I level set us on kind of where we are today. And I think therefore we made a comment that 27 is when a lot of the efficiencies occur, the groundwork for all that's happening right now. So, meaning that we're not just, not just the systems being in place, but all the work to now really harness the value of these systems. There is AI built into these systems, there's efficiencies that come from, you know, having all of Our call the better data integrity across our, across our business. We're really utilizing the data lake. I know that's a word you've heard us talk about but in reality that's going to lead to significant efficiency and again integrity in the way we manage the data. I think the key you're going to see here is efficiency across the business and the performance of and the value of the margin of the business. No doubt. And I'm not going to quantify that for you, but that should be beneficial especially in 27. And then we also talked about for example DSOs. So like our cash flow benefits coming from this should be, should be quite significant as well. So I think that's the way I would look at it. Again, I can't give you a number necessarily but look at that to be more of a 27 opportunity and you know, it goes beyond just the margin performance but also the cash flow.

Yeah, and I'm going to pile on. We're really excited about what workday can mean, to our business. I mean when you've got almost 70,000 folks and 70 million labor hours. I've seen in a smaller setting when I worked at a regional grocer, what work they can do as far as employee experience, employee engagement and just ease of operation and actually enhancement around training. You can't under emphasize how important training is to delivering a superior both client experience but customer experience for our clients, But right now we're seeing a lot of benefits as Chris said, with the data lake and cloud migration that we went through that's enabling us to leverage machine learning and AI. And I know that's a buzz term right now but a little more profoundly in our business and some of the cases are in our workforce operations where it's helping us streamline the hiring process and we're working on, on projects right now that are breaking down the process for that time between when you're hired and when you start with us. And a lot of companies have gone through this, they're in the high volume labor businesses. But it's exciting to see because when you think about large language models, this type of volume of data, and then the positive impact it can have with employee experience retention, hopefully lowering hiring costs over time. We're seeing some of the seeds of that, but we're excited about where that can go in the future.

Yep, yep, super helpful. And then maybe just to follow up, you know, double clicking on Pulse and Instacart, you know, those continue to be highlighted, they continue to be topics of conversation. Maybe just help us think about like at this point, are you seeing them being cited in new business wins? Are they generating meaningful revenue or, you know, value for customers at this stage? Are they still kind of in this investment or ramping phase? I will just think about that.

Yeah, it's more in the ramping phase. Our partnership with Instacart and we'll acknowledge them for a great first quarter we saw today, is early stages and we've expanded our pilot. The pilot has been successful and what we were trying to accomplish as it relates to a more kind of real time signal based processes in our merchandising businesses and the data efficacy that we get and that transference of data between the two companies has been very successful. So, we are bullish on what that can mean. And I think we are able to provide value to each other and to the benefit of our clients and customers. So early days and we're not sharing details because the pilot, like I say, is so early, but as it expands and we are finding a lot of client interest and you know, willingness to join us in the journey of testing these new capabilities. But I think you'll see more of the benefits of that in 2027.