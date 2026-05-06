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May 6, 2026 9:07 AM 49 min read

Transcript: Insulet Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/480192448

Summary

Insulet reported a strong start to 2026 with 30% revenue growth, including 28% in the US and 45% internationally.

The company expanded its adjusted operating margin by 110 basis points year-over-year, driven by robust revenue growth and disciplined execution of strategic priorities.

Insulet raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance to 21-23%, with strong performance expected from the upcoming integration with Libre 3 sensor and continued expansion in international markets.

The company highlighted the successful launch of Omnipod 5 in several key markets and ongoing efforts to increase access and affordability, particularly for type 2 diabetes patients.

Management expressed confidence in sustaining 20% growth over the long term, supported by innovation, commercial strategies, and market expansion.

Insulet's first quarter adjusted EPS grew by approximately 40%, supported by strong top-line growth, margin expansion, and a share repurchase program.

The company continues to invest in R&D and sales force expansion to support future growth, including the development of a fully closed-loop system for type 2 diabetes.

Operationally, the company is enhancing its commercial capabilities, scaling global operations, and investing in manufacturing capacity to meet future demand.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to the Intellect Corporation first quarter earnings call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Claire Trackman, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Claire Trackman

Ashley McAvoy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Flavia Peace (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

David Roman (Equity Analyst)

Ashley McAvoy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Roman (Equity Analyst)

Flavia Peace (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Robbie Marcus from JP Morgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Robbie Marcus (Equity Analyst)

Flavia Peace (Chief Financial Officer)

So, Robbie, I think going back to what I just articulated, we will continue to drive the 20% with the innovations that we're launching in 2027. We do have Omnipod 6 and the full benefit of the sales force that we're expanding this year, that will be a tailwind,

Ashley McAvoy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Robbie Marcus (Equity Analyst)

Great. Maybe a quick follow up. You talked about a slowing market on seasonality and new patient starts in first quarter. I guess two parts. One, what do you think the market grew? And I know it's hard to give an answer without everybody else reporting it, but what do you think it grew? Why was it worse seasonal than usual? And how do you think your new patient starts us ousd?

Ashley McAvoy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Travis Steed from Bank of America. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Travis Steed (Equity Analyst)

Hey, I wanted to ask about the type 2 retention comps. It's kind of curious what you're seeing there, you know, why? Why kind of call it out slowing and then when you think about kind of the type 2 opportunity is kind of this next kind of 5 to 10 points of the penetration curve, you know, going to be harder, harder to get the first few points what they've got over the last year. Just kind of curious how the type 2 ramp is going.

Ashley McAvoy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Travis Steed (Equity Analyst)

What about the retention piece?

Ashley McAvoy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

I would say, listen, we have healthy retentions. We're not seeing any meaningful change over year to year. We're getting to know this market and I would say we're innovating our customer experience model. But from an aggregate basis, our total company, we still have about 90% retention.

Flavia Peace (Chief Financial Officer)

Travis Steed (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and then what percent of the new starts were type 2 this quarter? I think I missed that. And then when you think about the seasonality comments, is there any impact on the seasonality from the type 1, type 2 mix or kind of the macro? Just kind of curious to follow up on the the seasonality comments.

Ashley McAvoy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Benjamin (Chief Operating Officer)

Go ahead Eric and Travis, just to build on the numbers, the split of type 1 type 2 NCS was about 40% type 2 NCS in the quarter with similar seasonality seen in type 1 and type 2, ever so slightly more in type 2, but consistent across the two segments.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Larry Beechelson from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Larry Beechelson (Equity Analyst)

Ashley McAvoy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Matthew o' Brien from Piper Sandler. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Matthew o' Brien

Ashley McAvoy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Jeff Johnson from Baird. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jeff Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Ashley McAvoy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I would say consistent with our investor day, Jeff, we expect pricing to be positive over the next three years. And quarter one is a data point and we expect that to continue in full year 26. Again, it speaks to just the strength of the clinical and then economic value proposition that aid as a category has for payers and for PBMs.

Jeff Johnson (Equity Analyst)

Ashley McAvoy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Benjamin (Chief Operating Officer)

No, I think exactly as you described. We're seeing as you laid out utilization for type 2 stable, pretty similar to type 1 and retention, the drop off particularly early, getting folks accustomed to wearing the product as Ashley described is a little bit different. And so we're learning and evolving our model of how we get folks successfully on so that they can stay enduring, happy, successful customers on Omnipod.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Jason Bedford from Raymond James. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jason Bedford

Good morning and thanks for taking the question just on the 2Q International Growth Guide. It implies a bit more of a deceleration than I would have thought given what was obviously a very strong one. Q comp's not too much different. So I guess my question is one, is there any stocking impact in one Q that may be related to some of the new international countries? And then two, just outside of the computer, what weighs on 2Q international growth?

Flavia Peace (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, Jason, I'll take that. So in international, while, as I said, price mix realization will continue to be positive, the pace of it will moderate a little bit as we sort of anniversary some of these launches and, you know, continue the evolution of our install base from Dash to Omnipod 5. The dollars will continue to be sequentially increasing quarter over quarter on a constant currency basis, but the growth rate, as you pointed out, will decelerate.

OPERATOR

Ashley McAvoy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

And we have time for one last question. Our last question will come from Matt Taylor from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ashley McAvoy (President and Chief Executive Officer)

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