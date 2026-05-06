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May 6, 2026 9:05 AM 53 min read

Alcon Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Alcon (NYSE:ALC) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=JaAbjjgR

Summary

Alcon reported first-quarter 2026 sales of $2.7 billion, up 6% year-over-year, with strong growth in surgical equipment and ocular health, driven by new product launches and market share gains.

The company highlighted the successful launch of the Unity Phacovit platform and Panoptix Pro IOL, contributing to growth and market share gains in key surgical categories.

Guidance for 2026 remains at 5-7% constant currency sales growth, with the expectation of core operating margin expansion of 70-170 basis points, supported by new product momentum and operational efficiencies.

Alcon announced a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program and a dividend of 28 Swiss centimes per share, reflecting confidence in its financial position and cash flow.

Management is optimistic about the future, focusing on innovation, market expansion, and operational improvements, despite mixed market conditions and competitive pressures.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Dan Cravens (Vice President and Global Head, Investor Relations)

David Endicott (Chief Executive Officer)

Tim Stonescipher (Chief Financial Officer)

David Endicott (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst at BTIG)

David Endicott (Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst at BTIG)

Tim Stonescipher (Chief Financial Officer)

Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst at BTIG)

Thank you.

Veronica Dovjava (Equity Analyst at Citi)

David Endicott (Chief Executive Officer)

Veronica Dovjava (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Got it. Thanks guys.

David Endicott (Chief Executive Officer)

Jack Reynolds Clark (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

David Endicott (Chief Executive Officer)

Jack Reynolds Clark (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

That's super clear. Thank you.

Susanna Ludwig (Equity Analyst at Bernstein)

David Endicott (Chief Executive Officer)

Susanna Ludwig (Equity Analyst at Bernstein)

Great, thanks.

David Endicott (Chief Executive Officer)

Graham Doyle (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Okay, so fair to say you'd hope to maintain this momentum and you know, avoid the sort of pyrous and Middle east shipping issues in the next few quarters?

David Endicott (Chief Executive Officer)

Graham Doyle (Equity Analyst at UBS)

No, that's super helpful. Thanks a lot, guys.

David Saxon (Equity Analyst at Needham & Company)

The next question from the line of David Saxon with Needham and company. Please proceed with your questions. Great. Thanks, guys, for taking my questions. Congrats on the quarter. Wanted to ask on trip here, David or Tim, maybe you can talk about the contribution to growth there, what kind of traction you're seeing in existing accounts and kind of how you're positioning it for expanding the prescriber base as you kind of move into the next wave.

David Endicott (Chief Executive Officer)

David Saxon (Equity Analyst at Needham & Company)

Okay, great, thanks for that. And then just on implantables, I know a lot of focuses on, you know, Panoptix Pro and Vividi, but would love to hear how you're thinking about the true plus launch. Kind of frame it in terms of how meaningful that could be to recapture some of the share you lost to kind of the competitive Monofocal plus launches from the last couple years. Thanks so much.

David Endicott (Chief Executive Officer)

David Saxon (Equity Analyst at Needham & Company)

Great, thanks for that.

Tim Stonescipher (Chief Financial Officer)

David Endicott (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I think somewhere between here and the next call, I think, you know, we certainly expect that data to come through. I think we've got most of it in house now. We're looking at probably mid year, as I think I said last call.

Steven Lichtman (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Okay, great. Thanks guys.

David Endicott (Chief Executive Officer)

Young Lee

I agree, very helpful. And I guess on the implantables growth, there wasn't a competitive launch in OneQ going forward there will be for this year. I think you're expecting around 2% growth. How much competitive trialing is baked into that number? Is 2% still the right number for annual growth?

David Endicott (Chief Executive Officer)

Young Lee

Thank you very much.

David Endicott (Chief Executive Officer)

Richard Felton

Thank you.

Lynn

David Endicott (Chief Executive Officer)

Lynn

Thank you.

Tim Stonescipher (Chief Financial Officer)

Brett Fishbein (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)

Yes, I think a majority of that you're going to see in the R and D line. There's some innovation that we're very excited about and again that drives the whole revenue thesis that we have. So we're going to continue to back that when we can. All right, great.

Tim Stonescipher (Chief Financial Officer)

And then just follow up on margins. You kept the 70 to 170 basis points core operating margin expansion guide, but I think since the last call there have been noise around the macro, especially energy prices and concerns around inflation. So just curious how that's contemplated in the guide and any general thoughts on alcon's exposure to those items. Thank you.

Brett Fishbein (Equity Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets)

Yeah, it's a great question. It's not really that material for us. It's primarily transportation and resins.

Tim Stonescipher (Chief Financial Officer)

So we will see. You know, we've assumed that oil is at a certain price and maintains that price through the course of the year. We baked that into our guide, but it's not a material amount at this stage. All right, great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time I'll turn the floor to Dan Cravens for closing remarks.

Dan Cravens (Vice President and Global Head, Investor Relations)

Okay, thanks Rob. And thanks everybody for joining us. If you have any follow up call or questions, please don't hesitate to call either Alan Trang or myself. Thanks again for your time. Appreciate the answer.

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