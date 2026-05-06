Full Transcript: Bruker Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/778212417
Summary
Bruker's Q1 2026 financial performance exceeded expectations despite challenges in US academic demand, tariffs, and currency headwinds, with reported revenues of $823 million, a 2.7% increase year over year.
Strong demand was noted in AI-driven semiconductor metrology, European and Middle East security detection, and scientific software, contributing to a high single-digit organic growth in BSI bookings.
The company reconfirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, anticipating 4-5% reported revenue growth and 1-2% organic revenue growth, with significant margin expansion driven by cost-saving actions.
Operational highlights include over $600 million in multi-year orders for superconductors and positive momentum in spatial biology and clinical microbiology innovations.
Management expressed optimism about future growth, particularly in academic demand outside the US, and highlighted ongoing cost-cutting initiatives expected to improve margins further.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Joe Koska (Director of Investor Relations)
Frank Laukene (President and CEO)
Gerald Herman (Chief Financial Officer)
Joe Koska (Director of Investor Relations)
Thanks Gerald. We'll now begin the Q and A portion of the call. As a reminder to allow everyone time for questions, we ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up Operator.
OPERATOR
Michael Ricekin (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Frank Laukene (President and CEO)
Michael Ricekin (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Frank Laukene (President and CEO)
Yeah, it's well above 10%, right? We haven't done that. But yeah, a quick math would show that it's, you know, 10 greater than 12%. And there are some others of these, you know, street loves to call them unique growth drivers. Yes, we have them too and we will do that. So it's clearly quite a, it's moving the needle. It's more than 10, 12%. But we'll aggregate that at some point. I don't have it at my fingertips.
Michael Ricekin (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Thank you. Appreciate it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Next, we have a question from Puneet with Lee Rink Partners. Please go ahead.
Puneet Sudha (Equity Analyst at Lee Rink Partners)
Hi Frank, thanks for the questions here. So first one, actually maybe for Gerald on the margin side, could you elaborate a little bit on the second half ramp? It is, I mean first of all, congrats on the quarter, but just it is steep still. Could you maybe talk a little bit about, you know, in terms of overall, is it just organic growth recovery or are you expecting more from the cost initiatives? Maybe just give us the puts and takes given the ramp here.
Gerald Herman (Chief Financial Officer)
Frank Laukene (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Tico Peterson (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Thanks, Frank. Just to circle back on the semi comments, so you had to push out 40 million last quarter. Did you recapture that in this quarter? And the original guide, I think for the year in semi was low single digit. Maybe just given what you're seeing in the order book, talk a little bit about how you feel about that as a bogey for the year.
Frank Laukene (President and CEO)
I don't have all the details at my fingertips. I think we recaptured only some of that in Q1. Some of that has to do also with customer site availability. And as you know, in that industry, you deliver precisely when they want it, not when you have it ready. So I don't think it's completely captured, but some of it went into Q1. So I don't have a really crisp answer for you, but the answer is some and not all and for the
Tico Peterson (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
full year is low single digits. Still, what you're thinking on semi,
Frank Laukene (President and CEO)
on the revenue. I need some help from my team here. I don't have that at my fingertips. We may be able to get back to you on that during the call. Someone's nodding. So the answer seems to be yes. Yes.
Tico Peterson (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Awesome. Maybe just us academic. Frank, your comment, you know, you kind of let it slip. You thought it could pick up in 2Q potentially. I'm just curious what you're seeing out there. You know, how have expectations changed since February? What gives you that kind of confidence? We'll. We'll see it maybe sooner rather than later.
Frank Laukene (President and CEO)
Well, it certainly seems to have bottomed out or stabilized now. You know, we want more than that. And yes, in a few weeks ago
Tico Peterson (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Gerald Herman (Chief Financial Officer)
To answer your last question, yes. And on your earlier question, we mentioned in my script the low to mid single digits organic revenue growth color for the second quarter, 26 and a significant margin pickup. Yeah, but we didn't give any numbers. We didn't give any ranges. Yes.
OPERATOR
Right. Thank you. You're welcome. Thank you. Tanko. The next question is from Brandon Coulard with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Gerald Herman (Chief Financial Officer)
Brandon Coulard (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
And Frank, you care to touch on the BioSpan leadership given Falco's departure recently? He's been there a long time and you know, leadership at BSI has been immutable the past decade. Just curious if you have any more color. Thanks.
Frank Laukene (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
thanks. The next question is from Doug Schenkel with Wolff Research. Please go ahead.
Doug Schenkel (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)
Frank Laukene (President and CEO)
Doug Schenkel (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)
Gerald Herman (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, Doug, it's, it's a fair question. The short answer is yes. We think that we have built into the guide the variability associated with related energy costs and we think moderate increases will be absorbed through our, the elements that we've already laid out. So we're comfortable with where we are.
Frank Laukene (President and CEO)
Doug Schenkel (Equity Analyst at Wolff Research)
Okay, understood. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Subu Nambi with Guggenheim. Please go ahead. Hey guys, thank you for taking my questions. Good morning. Could you walk us through, could you walk us through some of the other end market assumptions Besides academia for second quarter and how that will step up for, for 3Q and any puts and takes there?
Subu Nambi (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim)
With respect to the guide, we don't provide a lot of detail on the end market elements. Subu. What we can say is we are continuing to expect strength in ACAGOV Outside the U.S. we're continuing to expect strength in certain industrial markets and in the. Excuse me, in the semi space for sure those would be some of the core elements.
Frank Laukene (President and CEO)
Subu Nambi (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim)
That's helpful. And my follow up, sort of follow up to Doug's question from the Middle east conflict, would you expect additional tailwinds to the defense business? And at what point does that become an upside to the current guide based on what your starting assumptions are that you had at the beginning of this year?
Frank Laukene (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
The next person in the queue is Casey Woodring with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Casey Woodring (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Gerald Herman (Chief Financial Officer)
Casey Woodring (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Frank Laukene (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Great, thank you. The next question is from Patrick Donnelly with Citi. Please go ahead.
Patrick Donnelly (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Hey guys, thank you for taking the questions. Frank, maybe one for you on Acagov. Certainly appreciate the commentary on the US and a little bit on China. Can you talk about what you're seeing in Europe? We've seen some mixed data points from others on that region for Acagov. Just curious what you guys are seeing and the expectations going forward there.
Frank Laukene (President and CEO)
Patrick Donnelly (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Gerald Herman (Chief Financial Officer)
Patrick Donnelly (Equity Analyst at Citi)
Understood, thanks.
Joe Koska (Director of Investor Relations)
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