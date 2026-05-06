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May 6, 2026 9:01 AM 24 min read

Full Transcript: Walt Disney Q2 2026 Earnings Call

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/758061578

Watch the full earnings call below:

Summary

Walt Disney reported a 7% increase in revenue and a 4% rise in total segment operating income for the second quarter, outperforming their guidance.

CEO Josh d'Amaro outlined strategic priorities including enhancing creative storytelling, strengthening streaming, leveraging live sports, and expanding Disney experiences.

The company achieved double-digit advertising revenue growth and saw improvements in subscription revenue driven by both rate and volume.

New content releases such as Pixar's 'Hoppers' and franchise expansions like 'Zootopia 2' contributed to strong performance and engagement.

Disney Experiences saw a 7% revenue growth, with plans to expand the cruise line fleet and invest in new experiential attractions like the World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris.

Management highlighted technology as a key accelerant to improve consumer experience and deepen direct relationships with fans.

Future guidance includes expectations for improved attendance trends at domestic parks and a focus on disciplined execution of current and long-term growth strategies.

Full Transcript

Ben Swinburn (Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy)

Josh D'Amaro

Ben Swinburn (Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy)

Thanks, Josh. We will now turn to questions from the analyst community. So our first question is from Sean Difley from Morgan Stanley. This is for you, Josh, on strategic priorities. What are your three biggest priorities going forward? What are the biggest synergies between the businesses today and any examples of how Disney can leverage learnings across its businesses.

Josh D'Amaro

Ben Swinburn (Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy)

Josh D'Amaro

Ben Swinburn (Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy)

Great. We're now going to take a question from David Karnofsky from JP Morgan. Again, I think for you, Josh, as you think about Disney domestically, what paths do you see to organically grow engagement? How do you think about this in terms of your own content, but also through making the platform a portal through which third parties can distribute programming?

Josh D'Amaro

Ben Swinburn (Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy)

Josh D'Amaro

Ben Swinburn (Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy)

Okay, we're now going to move to three questions on Disney experiences, so I think for Hugh Question from Sean Difley at Morgan Stanley on Core US Parks Trends, can you unpack the international visitation and epic related headwinds that you are seeing and if they are sequentially better or worse over the last few quarters?

Hugh Johnston (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh D'Amaro

Ben Swinburn (Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy)

We have two questions now on the content front, I think, Josh, this one's probably from you. This is from Jessica Reef Erlich from Bank of America. Josh, some of Disney's greatest growth years were driven by original IP from Disney, Pixar and Marvel. Can you provide color on how you plan to supercharge your content division? What changes should we expect now that content is unified under Dana Walden?

Josh D'Amaro

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