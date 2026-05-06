Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 6, 2026 8:59 AM 40 min read

Transcript: Edgewell Personal Care Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=EuJMwYhC

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care reported a strong second quarter with top and bottom line results exceeding expectations, driven by strategic execution and consumer-driven innovation.

The company is focusing on four strategic priorities: international market growth, innovation, productivity through supply chain optimization, and U.S. commercial transformation.

Edgewell Personal Care completed the divestiture of its feminine care business, aiming to concentrate on categories with competitive advantages like wet shave, sun, and skin care, and grooming.

For fiscal 2026, the company reaffirmed its guidance, expecting organic net sales to range from a 1% decline to a 2% increase, with gross margin expansion driven by productivity and pricing actions.

Management expressed confidence in returning to sustainable growth in the second half of the fiscal year, citing strong market share performance and planned investments in branding and product innovation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Chris Goff (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Rod Little (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Fran Weissman (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star, then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star and then two. Our first question comes from Nick Modi with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Nick Modi (Equity Analyst)

Rod Little (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Fran Weissman (Chief Financial Officer)

Nick Modi (Equity Analyst)

Thank you both.

Rod Little (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Nick.

OPERATOR

Operator, next question, please. The next question comes from Chris Carvey with Wells Fargo Securities. Please go ahead.

Chris Carvey (Equity Analyst)

Rod Little (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Take the inflation gross margin piece and I'll take the North America run rate.

Fran Weissman (Chief Financial Officer)

Rod Little (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Susan Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, I'll take the first part of that.

Rod Little (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Susan Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for the color there. Good luck rest of the year.

Rod Little (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Susan.

OPERATOR

Operator, next question please. And the next question comes from Olivia Tong with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Olivia Tong (Equity Analyst)

Rod Little (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

thank you, Olivia. Operator, next question, please. There are no more questions in the queue. I would like to turn the conference back over to Rob Little for any closing remarks.

Rod Little (President and Chief Executive Officer)

All right, thank you everybody. We appreciate your continued interest in Edgewell and we'll talk again in early August with our Q3 results. Have a good summer.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved