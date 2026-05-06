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May 6, 2026 8:59 AM 33 min read

Pitney Bowes Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9zxfuea7/

Summary

Pitney Bowes reported strong first-quarter results, leading to an increase in guidance due to broad-based momentum across divisions.

The company highlighted significant progress in Presort and Sentec, with strategic efforts in operational improvements and acquisitions, including hiring Greenhill for larger acquisition evaluations.

Pitney Bowes Bank is making rapid progress in identifying value-driving opportunities, leveraging its low cost of capital to support shipping software customers.

The company has enhanced shareholder value through capital allocation policies, including dividend increases and share repurchases.

Management expressed confidence in the company's long-term positioning and highlighted efforts to improve customer retention and acquisition in Sentec.

The company achieved positive free cash flow in the quarter, attributed to strong working capital management and operational performance.

Pitney Bowes is focusing on conservative cash flow guidance to account for potential headwinds and ensuring a balanced approach to cost management and growth investments.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Alex Brown (Director of Investor Relations and Assistant Treasurer)

Curt (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. If you have a question or a comment at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. If your question has been answered, you wish to remove yourself from the queue, please press star 11 again. We'll pause for a moment while we compile our Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Jasper Bibb with Truist Securities. Your line is open.

Jasper Bibb (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)

Curt (CEO)

Jasper Bibb (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)

Thanks. And then really nice quarter for Centec. Can you maybe just talk about what worked this quarter, how you see that business trending over the balance of the year and in your guidance scenario, do you think could potentially flatten out on the year over year revenue growth or maybe even grow by the end of the year and what gets you there?

Curt (CEO)

Jasper Bibb (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)

That all makes a lot of sense. Maybe last one for me it sounded like a good quarter for net new business in presort. I think Leather mentioned you think volumes might get back to growth in the back half of the year. I guess just on that comment, can you piece out maybe how much of that is net new business wins and incremental volume that you won versus I guess lapping the customer losses in the prior year.

Paul

Yeah. Yeah. So Paul, I know you've done a lot of work on that. Do you want to take that one on pre sort? Yeah, look we are we've stopped the losses and we're picking up wins and we're obviously filling our pipeline which is the right thing. And I think as we get into the latter half of the year we should start to see some positive momentum again in presort.

Jasper Bibb (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)

Got it. Thanks for taking the question.

Curt (CEO)

Thank you, Jasper.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Aaron Kempson with Citizens. Your line is open.

Aaron Kempson (Equity Analyst at Citizens)

Paul

Curt (CEO)

Aaron Kempson (Equity Analyst at Citizens)

Kurt

Aaron Kempson (Equity Analyst at Citizens)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from George Tong with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open. Hi.

George Tong (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Thanks. Good morning. On presort, you're now competitively priced versus peers and are starting to win back market share. Can you elaborate on the near term and then longer term strategies you have to drive a further revenue recovery from both a product and sales perspective.

Paul

Kurt

Paul

And George, the only other part to that is obviously we're in a great liquidity position these days. So, you know, we can now sort of look at acquisition opportunities and Kurt mentioned that in his, in his letter about that. So, you know, inorganic growth and also organic growth.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question.

Kurt

Thank you, George.

George Tong (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Anthony Lipitzinski with Sidoti. Your line is open.

Anthony Lipitzinski

Paul

Kurt

Anthony Lipitzinski

That's great to hear. And then currently in your shareholder letter you did say that you could experience some one time headwinds later in the year for Sentec. What did you mean by that? Maybe if you can elaborate on that.

Kurt

Anthony Lipitzinski

Gotcha. Okay, and then last question for me. So a few weeks ago you guys announced a partnership or collaboration with temu. Can you just comment maybe on that? And what have you seen thus far? Could we see additional partnerships like this being announced by the company?

Kurt

Anthony Lipitzinski

Very good. Well, thank you very much and best of luck.

Kurt

Thank you, Anthony.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Karthik Mehta with North Coast Research. Your line is open.

Karthik Mehta

Kurt

Karthik Mehta

Kurt

Yeah, Paul, take that. Obviously he's integral to what we're doing on the cost side, but I think he can answer that pretty well.

Paul

Kurt

Karthik Mehta

Thanks Kurt and Paul, that was very helpful.

Kurt

Yeah, thank you Kartik.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Justin Diparlo with D O MO Capital. Your line is open.

Justin Diparlo (Analyst at D O MO Capital)

Good morning. On your pre release, there seemed to be some confusion regarding the pension expenses and I'd say also some even skepticism about whether or not you actually raised guidance. And I was just wondering if you could provide some clarity on that.

Paul

Kurt

And just to be clear, I don't know if the genesis of your question, Justin, to put a very fine point on it, you know, value investor club. Other places, you know, we've seen comments that, hey, this pension issue actually was a artificially made things look better and it's quite the opposite. So our guidance would have been stronger were it not for this change. So I think some of those investors, presumably shorts, have the story backwards.

Justin Diparlo (Analyst at D O MO Capital)

Perfect. Makes a lot of sense. And then lastly, reading your CEO letter at the very end, there seemed to be to me a shift in tone perhaps, or emphasis at least regarding debt. And it seemed to be, I don't know, the way I read it sounded like we should be expecting some more material payments on reducing leverage. And I guess if you could just maybe provide your thoughts on that. Thank you.

Kurt

Paul

Justin Diparlo (Analyst at D O MO Capital)

That's amazing. Thank you.

Kurt

Thank you, Justin.

OPERATOR

And I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Kurt for any further remarks.

Kurt

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