Enact Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u4rdzbpa/
Summary
Enact Holdings reported a strong start to 2026 with adjusted operating income of $172 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, and an adjusted return on equity of 13%.
The company wrote $13 billion in new insurance, maintaining total insurance in force at $272 billion, with a persistency rate of 80%.
Enact Holdings announced a 14% increase in its dividend to $0.24 per share and plans to return approximately $500 million in capital to shareholders in 2026.
The company reported strong credit performance with a decrease in total delinquencies and a net reserve release of $39 million, driven by favorable cure performance.
Enact Holdings continues to leverage its dynamic risk-adjusted pricing engine, rate360, to manage risk and pricing effectively across different market conditions.
Management highlighted ongoing support for housing policy changes and credit modernization, including the potential rollout of VantageScore 4.0.
The company maintains a strong capital position with a PMIER sufficiency ratio of 162% and is on track to meet its 2026 expense guidance.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello Hello and welcome to Enact first quarter Earnings call. Please be advised that today's call conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker, David Cole, Vice President of Finance. You may begin.
David Cole (Vice President of Finance)
Rohit Gupta (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dean Mitchell (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Rohit Gupta (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the Line of boast. George with kbw, please go ahead.
Boaz George
Hey everyone. Good morning. So just want to start on credit. Credit looks solid. I'm just curious if there are markets where you're keeping an eye on in terms of home prices and have had to adjust anything in terms of pricing or your exposures, you know, based on home price expectations. Yeah.
Dean Mitchell (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Boaz George
Okay, great, thanks. And then actually switching over to the VantageScore rollout, actually a couple of things there. One, since PMiers incorporates FICO into setting your capital standards, does PMIERS have to be revisited as part of this whole process as well? And then how do you, when you're sort of providing mortgage insurance, make the adjustments? Since I guess FICO assume is kind of the key driver for you guys as well, I would think for hr.
Rohit Gupta (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Boaz George
Okay, makes sense. Thanks a lot. Absolutely.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Mehir Bahatia with Bank of America. Please go ahead.
Mehir Bahatia
Good morning Rohit and team. Thank you for taking my question. I wanted to start with just on credit and the delinquency rate expectations going forward. Just any comments on that? Just how you expect delinquency rate to trend? Is there upward pressure from portfolio seasoning, et cetera? Just things we should be keeping in mind as we build our models and think about the credit outlook.
Dean Mitchell (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Mehir Bahatia
Got it. And then if you could talk about the premium yield expectations for the rest of the year, just any call outs, we should keep in mind even quarter over quarter and then maybe just also use the opportunity to talk about competitive intensity that you're seeing.
Dean Mitchell (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Rohit Gupta (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mehir Bahatia
that's helpful. And then just the last question. I want to touch on Washington, particularly on the gse. Are you seeing any shifts in GST behavior? I know you talked about vantage a little bit, but just in general, any shifts in the housing, credit, GST behavior that could affect MI eligibility or volumes? Just anything we should be keeping an eye on there.
Rohit Gupta (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mehir Bahatia
Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Rick Shane from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
Rick Shane
Rohit Gupta (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dean Mitchell (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Yeah, Rohit, that was, I agree with everything you said. That was really comprehensive. I don't have much to add to that.
Rick Shane
Okay. Hey Rohit, it was a great answer. I really do appreciate it. If I can ask a quick follow up. When you think about that refi activity that we've seen in those windows, do you think it over indexes under indexes or sort of peripass sue indexes to the layered risk within the portfolio?
Rohit Gupta (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Rick Shane
Great. As always I appreciate the clarity of the answer. Thank you guys. Thank you Rick.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Brian Meredith of ubs. Please go ahead.
Marissa Lobo
Thanks and good morning. It's actually Marissa Lobo on for Brian today. With tariffs creating some uncertainty in the labor market, what assumptions are embedded in your reserves around unemployment, HPA and cure rate? And have any of those assumptions changed since the Q4 call?
Dean Mitchell (Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer)
Rohit Gupta (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Marissa Lobo
Got it. That's very helpful, thank you. And on rate360, it's clearly been a differentiator. Can you give us a sense of how it's influencing your NIW mix pricing outcomes and what you plan to invest in for the next iteration?
Rohit Gupta (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Marissa Lobo
Appreciate the answers. Thank you. Thank you, Marissa.
OPERATOR
Thank you. I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back to Rohit Gupta for closing remarks.
Rohit Gupta (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Rory. And thank you everyone. We appreciate your interest in enact and we look forward to seeing many of you in New York at BTIG's Housing Ecosystem Conference on May 7 or virtually at KBW's Real Estate Finance and Technology Conference on May 19. Thank you.
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