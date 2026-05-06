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May 6, 2026 8:58 AM 28 min read

Lifecore Biomedical Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9gkya38t/

Summary

Lifecore Biomedical reported a decrease in Q1 2026 revenue to $23.2 million, a 34% decline from the prior year's comparable quarter, primarily due to previously announced headwinds.

Despite the revenue decline, the company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance with expectations of total revenue between $120-125 million and adjusted EBITDA between $20.5-25 million.

Strategic initiatives include signing three new commercial site transfer programs and expanding the development pipeline, with expected revenue generation from these programs by 2028.

Operational highlights include a significant increase in potential customer audits and the successful implementation of a new ERP system to enhance operational efficiencies.

Management expressed confidence in the company's growth strategy, focusing on expanding commercial business, advancing development programs, and maintaining high-quality standards, positioning the company for sustained long-term growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and thank you for joining Lifecore's earnings call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. During the call, all participants will be in a listen only mode. Now I would like to turn the call over to Stephanie Diaz, Manager of Investor Relations for LifeCore.

Stephanie Diaz (Manager of Investor Relations)

Paul Josephs (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ryan Lake (Chief Financial Officer)

Paul Josephs (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ryan Lake (Chief Financial Officer)

Paul Josephs (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, very good. Thanks, guys. Appreciate it. Thank you. Our next question comes from Matt Hewitt with Craig Hallam Capital Group. You may proceed.

Paul Josephs (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Matt Hewitt (Equity Analyst)

Paul Josephs (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Got it. All right, thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from Mac Etoch with Stevens. You may proceed.

Hannah

Hey, good morning. This is Hannah on for Mac. Thanks for taking my questions. HA performance was relatively strong this quarter and carries a higher margin profile for you guys. So were there any production inefficiencies, scrap or other dynamics that you would point to that may have impacted this?

Ryan Lake (Chief Financial Officer)

Hannah

Thanks, that's helpful. And then given demand Trends across onshoring, GLP1s, et cetera, how do you view current industry capacity for injectable fill finish?

Paul Josephs (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Hannah

Awesome. Thank you. I'll leave it there.

Paul Josephs (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Max Mock with William Blair. You may proceed.

Christine Raines

Ryan Lake (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Christine. Yeah, I mean at this point, right, we have all orders in for the quarter, for the second quarter, so we've got really good visibility to that. And you know, I think at the midpoint of the guidance, it's roughly, you know, in the 32 to 34 million revenue range.

Christine Raines

Got it. Thanks, that's helpful. And then congratulations on the new wins. Hoping you can discuss the potential incremental revenue to 2028 from each of. I believe there was three commercial tech transfers that you announced since last quarter.

Ryan Lake (Chief Financial Officer)

Yes, Christine. So the three that we signed, we believe that they would generate commercial revenue in the 2028 time frame. And those programs, as we think about those, they would be mid seven figure opportunities for.

Christine Raines

Ryan Lake (Chief Financial Officer)

Christine Raines

Great, that's helpful. I had to try to sneak in the guidance one, but thank you for taking our questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Paul Knight with KeyBank. You may proceed. Hi Paul, Are you having most success in auto injector pen or a pre filled syringe?

Paul Knight

Paul Josephs (President and Chief Executive Officer)

believe capacity at your facilities, is that a gating factor for some customers? Is 45 million adequate?

Paul Knight

Paul Josephs (President and Chief Executive Officer)

upon our current pipeline and within your distribute your sales group. Any changes in that group?

Paul Knight

We continue to optimize and upgrade that group. Paul, you know, we want to ensure that we have the best possible talent in those roles to drive meaningful and impactful opportunities into our site. So, you know, we've made some minor changes in over the past quarter to continue to upgrade our talent.

Paul Josephs (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I would now like to turn the call back over to Paul Josephs for any closing remarks.

Paul Josephs (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, operator.

OPERATOR

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