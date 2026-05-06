Strata Critical Medical Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ckgxkp2i/
Summary
Strata Critical Medical reported an 87% year-over-year revenue increase, driven by a 32% organic growth in logistics and strong contributions from their new clinical business.
The company announced the acquisition of Ohio Valley Perfusion Associates, aligning with their M&A strategy targeting businesses that strengthen existing lines and offer cost efficiencies.
They expanded their national footprint by opening new aviation bases, including a strategic logistics and clinical base in Chicago, enhancing service efficiency and reducing costs.
Clinical division saw strong results with new customer acquisitions and increased volumes, particularly in NRP and surgical recovery services.
Financial outlook remains positive with revenue guidance of $260 to $275 million and adjusted EBITDA of $29 to $33 million for 2026.
Management emphasized the strategic importance of their integrated platform in addressing the donor organ shortage and praised their position as an acquirer of choice in a fragmented market.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Matt Schneider (Chief Financial Officer)
Will Heyburn (Co-CEO)
Melissa Tom Keel (Co-CEO)
Will Heyburn (Co-CEO)
Will Heyburn (Co-CEO)
Will Heyburn (Co-CEO)
OPERATOR
And as a reminder to ask a question, simply press star 11 to get in the queue to remove yourself. Press star 11 again. One moment for our first question. And it comes from the line of Bill Bonello with Craig Hallam. Please proceed.
Bill Bonello (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys, thanks so much for taking my call. So a couple of things real quick. You talked about onboarding some of your transplant center logistics customers as clinical customers, which was great to hear. I think last quarter you had talked about a lot of the logistics growth sequential being driven by, you know, capturing some of the Keystone customers. Is that trend still continuing?
Will Heyburn (Co-CEO)
Bill Bonello (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you very much. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Yeonji with B. Riley. Please proceed.
Yeonji
Thank you for taking our Questions and congrats on a strong quarter. Maybe a first question to Will. So if the oil price stays at this high level, can you give more details about how this oil price will impact your top line and the bottom line?
Melissa Tom Keel (Co-CEO)
Yeonji
Got it. And I think maybe just to follow on the prior questions, I see you guys have a update on the regional HARP chart. I'm just curious about your thinking behind what are the required criteria or thinking behind entering a new market in the US
Melissa Tom Keel (Co-CEO)
Yeonji
Got it. And my last question is related to ongoing clinical trials in the transplant space. There are several clinical trials ongoing involving specialized medical device for organ transportation. I wonder, do you see logistics associated with those activities have a higher margin or higher revenue versus the routine procedures?
Melissa Tom Keel (Co-CEO)
Yeonji
Thanks for taking our questions. I will hop back in the queue.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, simply press Star one one to get in the queue. We have a question from Ben Hayner with Lake Street Capital Markets.
Ben Hayner (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. First off for me, just on becoming kind of an acquirer of choice in the space, just curious on what folks are looking for in terms of structure on some of these acquisitions. I mean, is it going to be typically an upfront cash payment? Do guys with gas in the tank or gals with gas in the tank or one sort of earnouts equity? How broad is the structure spectrum of these acquisitions that you're looking at?
Will Heyburn (Co-CEO)
Ben Hayner (Equity Analyst)
strategic benefit in setting alignment, all match up and works out for both of you. Got it. And then on the Oregon recovery hubs, getting up to 13, I guess over time, where do you see that ultimately going? You know, is that something that you want to get more of them sooner rather than later. How do you see that kind of tracking over time?
Will Heyburn (Co-CEO)
Melissa Tom Keel (Co-CEO)
And specifically, on the clinical side, there is opportunity there. There's. There are very strategic regions that we have not yet expanded into that we're looking to do so over the next several quarters.
Matt Schneider (Chief Financial Officer)
Ben Hayner (Equity Analyst)
Got it. That makes sense. Excellent. Well, that's all I had. Congrats on the quarter and the progress.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Matt. Am. Thank you. Thank you. One moment for our next question. It comes from Bill Bonello with Craig Hallam. Please proceed.
Bill Bonello (Equity Analyst)
Matt Schneider (Chief Financial Officer)
Bill Bonello (Equity Analyst)
Okay. So even at the macro level, what we saw most recently, just think of that as kind of normal variability.
Matt Schneider (Chief Financial Officer)
I think what we saw in the quarter was really our customer mix. I think that's just the way to think about it.
Will Heyburn (Co-CEO)
Although I think the industry saw the same thing. Yeah, well.
Bill Bonello (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, industry saw the same. Thanks, but. Thanks, Will, but that's okay. We can follow up offline.
OPERATOR
Great. Thanks, Bill Thank you. Our last question comes from the line of John Hickman with Ladenburg Talmon. Please proceed.
Will Heyburn (Co-CEO)
John Hickman (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then could you elaborate a little bit on your comments about SGA going forward?
Matt Schneider (Chief Financial Officer)
John Hickman (Equity Analyst)
Okay. Modest growth. Okay. Thank you. Congratulations on the quarter. Thanks, John.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And this concludes my Q and A session. I will pass it back to Matt
Matt Schneider (Chief Financial Officer)
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