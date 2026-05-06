Full Transcript: Cabot Q2 2026 Earnings Call

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gqcjgte8/
Summary
Cabot reported an adjusted earnings per share of $1.61 for Q2 FY2026, reflecting strong execution in a challenging environment.
Reinforcement Materials segment EBIT was down 29% year-over-year due to lower gross profit per ton and increased competition in Asia Pacific, despite a 3% increase in volumes.
Performance Chemicals segment saw an 18% increase in EBITDA, driven by high demand in battery materials and specialty carbons.
The company generated $77 million in operating cash flow, allowing for $73 million in shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases, and announced a 5% increase in dividends.
Cabot's strategic focus includes network optimization, battery materials growth, and cost-saving initiatives targeting $30 million in savings for fiscal 2026.
The company announced capacity rationalization actions in South America and Europe, aiming for a $22 million annual cost benefit by 2027.
Cabot's outlook for FY2026 remains optimistic, with adjusted earnings per share guidance reaffirmed at $6 to $6.50 per share, contingent on stable customer demand and energy prices.
Management emphasized resilience against geopolitical uncertainties and the ability to maintain margins through pricing actions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Robert Wrist
Sean Cohane (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Erica McLaughlin (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Sean Cohane (Chief Executive Officer and President)
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press star 1-1 on your telephone to remove yourself from the queue. You may press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster. Our first question comes from the line of John Roberts of Mizuho. Your line is open John.
Edlin Rodriguez
Thank you. It's Edlin Rodriguez on behalf of Sean, quick question. So if you're going to start seeing any softening in consumer demand, like when does that start to manifest itself? Like how much visibility do you have? When would you start seeing that if it does occur?
Sean Cohane (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Edlin Rodriguez
Okay, makes sense. And one last one. In terms of like the pass mechanism you have in the reinforcement for raw materials, like how long is the gap?? And like is there a lag between how long is the lag and also is it the same up and down? Like do you get to keep it longer when it's favorable to you or does it apply the same time frame?
Sean Cohane (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Sure. You might recall that we have adjusted these formula mechanisms a number of years ago so that the pass through matches the actual flow of the raw material. So there is no lag in our contract mechanisms. And then in the spot markets where we participate, we move quickly, as Erica commented in her remarks, we move quickly on pricing to make sure that we maintain our margins. And that's in fact what we're doing.
Edlin Rodriguez
Okay, thank you very much.
Lawrence Alexander (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Lawrence Alexander of Jefferies. Please go ahead, Lawrence. So, good morning. Two questions on reinforcement materials. One, can you give a sense for what's driving the mix tailwind into Q3 and how sustainable that should be? And secondly, can you give an update on how you're thinking about trade flows and the pressure from Asian imports into the US market?
Sean Cohane (Chief Executive Officer and President)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joshua Spector of ubs. Please go ahead. Joshua. Hi, it's Chris Perela on for Josh.
Chris Perela
Can you just take me through, I guess, the puts and takes of the performance, chemical performance in terms of mix shift and is the 20% price increase that you guys have announced in March, is that across the entire segment or is that in specific value chains and is that more about keeping up or maintaining margins or is there potential for margin expansion there the rest of the year?
Sean Cohane (Chief Executive Officer and President)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David Begleta of Deutsche Bank. Your line is open, David.
David Begleta (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning, Sean. Nice results. Regarding battery materials, What are your expectations for EBITDA margins this year? And as you scale the business up, how high can you go margin perspective in this business?
Sean Cohane (Chief Executive Officer and President)
David Begleta (Equity Analyst)
just in reinforcement materials. Can you Talk to the 3% of volume growth for the quarter, was there any pre buying? And especially in Europe, what's driving that positive inflection in volumes?
Sean Cohane (Chief Executive Officer and President)
OPERATOR
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