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May 6, 2026 8:55 AM 22 min read

Transcript: Utz Brands Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/506912222

Summary

Utz Brands experienced a softer start to Q2 due to factors like Easter shift and previous year programming impacts but expects improvement with new product innovations and increased marketing efforts.

The company maintained its full-year guidance, with a hedging program covering most of the year on fuel, agriculture, and freight, and a productivity program aimed at offsetting inflation impacts.

Marketing spend increased by 35% in Q1, with a long-term target of 3-4% of sales, focusing on supporting key brands and expansion markets, particularly in California.

Household penetration increased, driven by geographic expansion, innovation, and advertising, with a strong emphasis on consumer loyalty.

Management expressed confidence in their commercial plans despite competitive pricing activities, noting successful distribution gains and marketing strategies in various channels.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Trevor Martin (Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Finance)

OPERATOR

At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Peter Galbo with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Peter Galbo (Equity Analyst)

Howard Friedman (Chief Executive Officer)

B.K. Kelly

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Avery with Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

Luke

Hi guys. Morning. This is Luke on from Michael, thanks for taking our question. I just wanted to ask on marketing spend, you increased marketing spend by 35% in the first quarter and I believe your long term Target is for 3 to 4% of sales. How close will you get to that target this year and in 2027? And then also where do you see the biggest opportunities for return on marketing spending?

Howard Friedman (Chief Executive Officer)

Luke

Okay, that's great. Thank you. And your household penetration increased just over a point. What's working there and what opportunities are ahead?

Howard Friedman (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Scott Marks with Jeffries. Your line is open.

Scott Marks (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning. Thanks so much for taking our questions. First thing I wanted to ask about in the prepared remarks, you made a comment about not seeing any need to change commercial plans because of competitor activity. Wondering if you can expand on that a little bit and just help us understand what you're seeing out there from a competitive perspective and how some of the recent changes within the category may or may not have impacted your own business.

Howard Friedman (Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Marks (Equity Analyst)

Howard Friedman (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Rob Dickerson with Dtig. Your line is open.

Rob Dickerson (Equity Analyst)

Howard Friedman (Chief Executive Officer)

Rob Dickerson (Equity Analyst)

BK Kelly (Chief Financial Officer)

Rob Dickerson (Equity Analyst)

All right, and then just maybe a quick one for me too for bk just on the free cash flow front, you know, is there anything to call out, you know, as we get, you know, as we're now in early maybe for the year and I'm really just kind of speaking to that expected kind of sequential improvement free cash flow this year, then kind of that ability to hit that larger target longer term. That's all. Thanks a lot.

BK Kelly (Chief Financial Officer)

Rob Dickerson (Equity Analyst)

Super, thank you. I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

Before going to the next question again, if you would like to ask a question, press Star then the number one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from the line of Jim Salera with Stevens. Your line is open.

Jim Salera (Equity Analyst)

Howard Friedman (Chief Executive Officer)

Jim Salera (Equity Analyst)

Howard Friedman (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks Jim.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining.

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