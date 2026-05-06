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May 6, 2026 8:53 AM 23 min read

DHT Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2t2juoz5

Summary

DHT Holdings reported Q1 2026 revenues on a TCE basis of $157 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of $133 million and net income of $164.5 million, including gains from vessel sales.

The company completed the delivery of three new vessels and planned divestment of older ships, with significant time charter contracts secured to balance spot market exposure.

DHT Holdings maintains a strong balance sheet with $350 million in total liquidity and low financial leverage, supporting continued fleet growth and shareholder dividends.

The board approved a $0.64 per share dividend for Q1 2026, maintaining their policy of distributing 100% of ordinary net income.

The company highlighted strategic fleet positioning, capitalizing on spot market opportunities while securing long-term charters, and emphasized readiness for potential market shifts due to geopolitical tensions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Lila Halverson (Chief Financial Officer)

Svein Moxness

Lila Halverson (Chief Financial Officer)

Svein Moxness

OPERATOR

And with that we open up for questions. Operator thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star one and one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press Star one and one again. Our first question comes from the line of John Chapelle from Evercore. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

John Chapelle (Equity Analyst)

Svein Moxness

John Chapelle (Equity Analyst)

Svein Moxness

John Chapelle (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's a great update.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Vine. Thank you. We'll now move on to our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Sharif El Maghrabi from btig. Please go ahead. Your line.

Sharif El Maghrabi

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions, starting with the fleet, your fleet. The sale of your oldest vessels lines up pretty nicely with the delivery of new builds this year. So looking ahead, I'm curious how you're thinking about continued fleet growth. Seems like there's a fair amount of on the water opportunities, but maybe that tonnage skews older.

Svein Moxness

Sharif El Maghrabi

Got it, thanks. And then second question.

Svein Moxness

Sharif El Maghrabi

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll now move on to our next question. And our next question comes from the line of Omar Nokhta from Clarksons. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Omar Nokhta

Svein Moxness

Omar Nokhta

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. We'll now move on to our next question. The next question comes from the line of Jeffrey Scott from Scott Asset Management. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Svein Moxness

Good morning. I have a question about the couple of ships that are on long term charter with profit sharing. I've always thought that the 5050 break for profit sharing was a very fair division of kind of risk and reward for the long term chartering market. But it requires some estimate of what that profit sharing is. How do you get to the profit sharing number? Is it often the Baltic index? Thank you for asking. So we don't disclose the details of

Jeffrey Scott

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Thank you. There are no further questions at this time, so I'll hand the call back to Svein for closing remarks.

Svein Moxness

Thank you very much to all for being interested in DHT and wishing you all a good day ahead. Thank you.

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