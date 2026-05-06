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May 6, 2026 8:52 AM 33 min read

Clear Secure Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=T4Fd6odt

Summary

Clear Secure reported a substantial increase in financial performance with $292 million in bookings and $185 million in free cash flow, reflecting strong momentum in the travel and identity sectors.

The company is expanding its strategic initiatives with a focus on enhancing the travel experience through Egate rollouts and the Clear app, aiming for increased member growth and retention.

Clear Secure is aggressively expanding its Clear One identity platform, noting significant growth driven by enterprise and government contracts, and aims to secure the digital economy with advanced identity standards.

Management highlighted the company's strong positioning in navigating the complexities of identity verification in a digital world, emphasizing the importance of public-private partnerships.

Future guidance suggests continued growth with an increased full-year free cash flow forecast of at least $465 million, reflecting confidence in ongoing strategic and financial momentum.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Karen Seidman Becker (Founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Jen Hsu (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Joshua Riley (Equity Analyst)

Karen Seidman Becker (Founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Jen Hsu (Chief Financial Officer)

And Josh, I might just think the business momentum that Karen just described is really translating across the board in our financial and operating metrics for that business. We're seeing our pipeline grow. We have a very healthy number of new partner wins, seven figure contract deals are up and we have very strong net revenue retention. So overall I think all positive signals for that business.

Joshua Riley (Equity Analyst)

Jen Hsu (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Corey Carpenter with JP Morgan. Please proceed with your questions.

Corey Carpenter (Equity Analyst)

Karen Seidman Becker (Founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Jen Hsu (Chief Financial Officer)

Corey Carpenter (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you both.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Eric Sheridan with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your questions.

Eric Sheridan (Equity Analyst)

Karen Seidman Becker (Founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Sheridan (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question has come from the line of Mark Kelly with Steeple. Please proceed with your questions.

Brendan

Karen Seidman Becker (Founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Brendan

Great, thanks. And quick follow up. You guys called out the World cup as a travel heavy event this year. I was wondering if any of these kind of big events where a lot of people are booking travel have any impact on your marketing strategy or cadence. Are you kind of looking to reach people at the time of booking or maybe closer to the time of travel? Yes. Just wondering if you could touch on that.

Karen Seidman Becker (Founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Dana Telsey with Telsey Advisory Group. Please proceed with your questions.

Dana Telsey (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. And congratulations on the terrific results as you think about your network outside of travel, like Medicare. Any updates on that and what you're seeing in the progress there? And then you speak about marketing how do you think about marketing spend going forward? And also just overall on pricing and any new demographics that you're getting coming into the network.

Karen Seidman Becker (Founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Jen Hsu (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Barkin (President)

Jen Hsu (Chief Financial Officer)

And so it's both what we invest directly, but then it's also how we use performance marketing and our experience to drive that for both new members and retention.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next questions come from the line of Wyatt Swanson with DA Davidson. Please proceed with your questions.

Wyatt Swanson (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks for taking the question. I appreciate it. Could you maybe detail how you think continued strong top line growth like this is sustainable beyond the second quarter and into the second half of 2026 and 2027. And maybe talk to how average revenue per Clear plus member may change over the coming quarters given some changes that you've made with different partners.

Jen Hsu (Chief Financial Officer)

Karen Seidman Becker (Founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Wyatt Swanson (Equity Analyst)

Got it. That's, that's really helpful. And then I guess one quick follow up. How do you think about your ability to maybe support a broader travel member network given like the Egate rollout, maybe the ability to just support more travelers without increased wait times and maybe balancing that versus price increases for members.

Karen Seidman Becker (Founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have reached the end of our question and answer session. I would now like to hand the call back over to Karen Steidman Becker for any closing comments.

Karen Seidman Becker (Founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you for joining. Our first quarter earnings call this quarter underscored the importance of being a trusted, secure identity platform as the world needs greater security and more frictionless experiences physically and digitally. Thank you.

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