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May 6, 2026 8:51 AM 24 min read

Geron Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5ucec3cw/

Summary

Geron reported first-quarter 2026 net revenue of $51.8 million, marking a 31% year-over-year increase and 8% quarter-over-quarter growth, aligning with their 2026 revenue guidance of $220-$240 million.

The company is focused on expanding Rytello's market presence in the US through increased awareness and education among healthcare professionals and strategic investments in digital marketing and research partnerships.

Geron is exploring commercial strategies for Rytello in Europe, emphasizing the need to balance patient access with maintaining pricing integrity, with plans to finalize their approach by the end of the year.

Total operating expenses decreased by 9% year-over-year to $50.4 million, illustrating financial discipline, with the company maintaining a strong cash position of $321 million.

The management team highlighted the importance of advancing clinical trials, particularly the Phase 3 IMPACT MF trial, and anticipates achieving key milestones in the second half of 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Dawn Shotland (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs)

Harut Kemerjian (Chief Executive Officer)

Ahmed El Nawabi (Chief Commercial Officer)

Joe

Michelle Robertson (Chief Financial Officer)

Harut Kemerjian (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we'll conduct a question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press Star one one again. Please stand by when we compile the Q and A roster. And our first question comes from the line of Tara Barncroft of TD Callum. Your line is not open.

Tara Barncroft

Harut Kemerjian (Chief Executive Officer)

Joe

Tara Barncroft

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. And Our next question, Crystal is Gilblum of Needham and Company. Your line is now open.

Gilblum

Good morning and congrats on the progress. Just a quick one from us as it relates to European markets. You guys said you may have conducted some market research. Just listening to your messaging,, you know, listening to your messaging, it kind of sounds like you're considering moving forward on your own. Is this fair or is this still a question mark? Thank you.

Harut Kemerjian (Chief Executive Officer)

Gilblum

Thank you for that. And as a follow up, will there be real world data from mf, Telstat and low risk MDS patients presented sometime this year? Thank you.

Joe

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. And our next question comes from the line of Corinne Johnson of Goldman Sachs. The line is now open.

Corinne Johnson

Good morning. So I think you you've talked about this one L2L share and it's been pretty stable in the 30% range. Maybe you could talk to us about the tactics you're using to increase adoption in the earlier line population and when you think we could start to see those educational efforts translating into to changes in actual prescribing patterns in a more meaningful way. Thanks.

Harut Kemerjian (Chief Executive Officer)

Corinne Johnson

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes to the line of Emily Bonner of hcm. Line is now open.

Harut Kemerjian (Chief Executive Officer)

Emily Bonner

great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. Again, as a reminder to ask a question you will need to press star 11 on your telephone. And our next question comes to the line of student Willie of Stifle. Your line is now open.

Steve

Yeah, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Just curious about the data you're seeing on the treatment duration and persistence fronts. I know that you've been in the market now, I guess messaging the correlation between cytopenias and clinical benefits, has that driven any measurable improvement in patient persistency over the last four to five months and then set follow up?

Harut Kemerjian (Chief Executive Officer)

Steve

Harut Kemerjian (Chief Executive Officer)

Steve

All right, thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I'm sure. No further questions at this time. I'll now turn it back to Harut Simrajan for closing remarks.

Harut Kemerjian (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you very much everyone for joining our call today. We look forward to updating on our progress over the next quarters to come. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

This concludes our call. Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect.

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