Full Transcript: Pan American Silver Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=tTx2MVcP
Summary
Pan American Silver reported strong operating earnings with silver production of 6.4 million ounces and gold production of 169,000 ounces, aligning with their outlook.
Silver segment all-in sustaining costs were $6.63 per ounce, below guidance, while gold segment costs were consistent with expectations.
The company generated $488 million in free cash flow in Q1, ending with a record cash and short-term investment balance of over $1.8 billion.
Pan American Silver introduced an Enhanced Shareholder Return Framework, targeting the return of 35-40% of annual attributable free cash flow through dividends and share repurchases.
The La Colorada expansion project is progressing, with the board approving $265 million in project capital over the next five years.
The company maintained its full-year outlook for production and costs, while monitoring potential cost pressures related to fuel prices.
Management expressed strong confidence in the financial strength and strategic direction, emphasizing ongoing growth and shareholder returns.
Full Transcript
Siram Gasecki
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To join the question queue, you May press star then 1. On your telephone keypad you'll hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, Press Star then 2. Our first question is from Fahad Tariq with Jeffries. Please go ahead.
Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst at Jeffries)
Hi, thanks for taking my question. You mentioned just now the impact of higher diesel potentially on consumables and labor. Can you maybe just mention, have you started to see any consumable prices started to go up or anything that you're hearing from your suppliers? Thanks.
Scott
Yes, Scott, can you take that, please? Yes, good morning. Not significantly, no. We've seen some increases in the costs of geosynthetics and minor, very minor ones and cost of staff transportation where the increase in fuel costs have been passed on to us, but nothing significant in any of our operations.
Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst at Jeffries)
Okay, great. And then maybe just one more for me. On the silver segment, AISC, which is. Was very low this quarter in part because of the byproduct credits at Cerro Moro. Can you maybe just talk about. It would have to trend quite a bit higher to get to the full year guidance. Maybe just talk about the, like how that's going to happen and whether it's possible for ASIC to come in lower than the guidance range. Thanks.
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst at Jeffries)
Okay, great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question is from Ovez Habib with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Ovez Habib (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Ovez Habib (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)
Thanks for that Michael and just maybe quickly moving on to La Colorada in regards to the PEA that you announced, obviously a lot of drilling was left out on that PEA and there was some very high grade results and good structures that you guys had delineated. Are you expecting to release some sort of an updated study incorporating these results or any sort of optimization work that you've been doing in the background in the next couple of quarters?
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Steve Busby
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Ovez Habib (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)
Excellent. Thanks. Thanks for the color. Both Michael and Steve on that. That's it from me. And looking forward to attending the side trip in early June. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Avais. The next question is from Cosmos Chu with cibc. Please go ahead.
Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst at CIBC)
Martin Muffler
Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst at CIBC)
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst at CIBC)
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst at CIBC)
Of course, maybe one last question. In the same press release you talked about other projects, including the Timmins project. The extension of the Bell Creek shaft didn't really get a lot of airtime, but I think it could be important. So maybe, you know, if you can touch on that a little bit as well as some of the exploration opportunities that you have mentioned for that area.
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Yeah, definitely important. And you know, there's only so much room in the press release. We will of course give a lot of details on that during our investor day. But very exciting to lower the shaft and, and add many, many years of future production to Timmins. And maybe Martin, you want to give us some more color on the shaft extension?
Martin Muffler
Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst at CIBC)
That's great to hear and I agree. Michael, not enough room in the press release. That's why you have people like me asking questions. Congrats again Michael Martin and team and for answering all my questions and I'll pass it on.
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Jeffrey Hume with Ingalls and Snyder. Please go ahead.
Jeffrey Hume (Equity Analyst at Ingalls and Snyder)
Oh, I apologize. I don't have a question at this time.
OPERATOR
Once again, if you have a question, Please press star then 1. The next question is from Don DeMarco with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.
Don DeMarco (Equity Analyst at National Bank Financial)
Thank you operator. And good morning Michael and team. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just continuing on the discussion on the Scarn. Of course we saw the board approve the 12 kilometer decline over five years. Does this represent a formal go forward on the project or would that be something that we might expect after the PFS update that was mentioned? Maybe in a couple years from now?
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Don DeMarco (Equity Analyst at National Bank Financial)
Okay. And of course, like the revised PEA came out a couple months ago and showed capex of 1.9 billion. Just can you remind us, I think at this point you were talking about funding this within Pan American exclusively, is that right?
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
That's correct. As I said, our cash and short term investment balance right now is 1.8 billion. Of course it's, you know, there will be a lot of cash flow coming in over the coming quarters and years while we build this asset. There is plenty of funds available for us to fund this project and continue with our return to our shareholders at the same time.
Don DeMarco (Equity Analyst at National Bank Financial)
Yeah, and I guess that's a good segue into my next question. I mean, you know, the shareholder return program is very timely. I mean, it's a real step up in the share buybacks and coincides with the discounted valuation. But I see it is weighted to buybacks. That's pretty common in the sector. Can you share your thoughts on how you decided on the allocation between shares and dividend amounts?
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Don DeMarco (Equity Analyst at National Bank Financial)
Okay, that's all for me. Thanks again, Michael, and good luck. With the rest of the quarter.
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question is from John Tomasos with John Tomasos very independent research. Please go ahead.
John Tomasos (Independent Research Analyst)
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank. You. This concludes the question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Michael Steinman for any closing remarks.
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
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