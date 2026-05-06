Pan American Silver Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Pan American Silver reported strong operating earnings with silver production of 6.4 million ounces and gold production of 169,000 ounces, both aligning with the company's outlook.
The silver segment's all-in sustaining costs were significantly below guidance at $6.63 per ounce, while the gold segment's costs were consistent with expectations.
Revenue was $1.2 billion, affected by a buildup of 644,000 ounces of silver inventory due to shipment timing.
Net earnings reached $456 million ($1.08 per share), with adjusted earnings at $1.09 per share. Free cash flow was robust at $488 million, boosting the balance sheet to $1.8 billion in cash and short-term investments.
The company introduced an Enhanced Shareholder Return Framework targeting 35-40% of annual free cash flow returned to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.
The La Colorada expansion project was highlighted, expecting an average of 19.1 million ounces of silver annually during peak years, with improved returns and reduced risks.
Future capital expenditures are planned at $240-255 million for 2026, including $92-95 million for the La Colorada Scarn project.
Operational highlights included progress at the Jacobina optimization project and ongoing compliance processes in Escobar, Guatemala.
Management remains positive about maintaining production and cost guidance for the year, with attention on managing potential cost pressures from fuel prices.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To join the question queue, you May press star then 1. On your telephone keypad you'll hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, Press Press Star then 2. Our first question is from Fahad Tariq with Jeffries. Please go ahead.
Fahad Tariq (Analyst at Jeffries)
Hi. Thanks for taking my question. You mentioned just now the impact of higher diesel potentially on consumables and labor. Can you maybe just mention, have you started to see any consumable prices started to go up or anything that you're hearing from your suppliers? Thanks.
Scott
Yes, Scott, can you take that, please?, can you take that, please? Yes, good morning. Not significantly, no. We've seen some increases in the costs of geosynthetics and minor, very minor ones, and cost of staff transportation where the increase in fuel costs have been passed on to us, but nothing significant in any of our operations.
Fahad Tariq (Analyst at Jeffries)
Okay, great. And then maybe just one more for me. On the silver segment, AISC, which is. Was very low this quarter in part because of the byproduct credits at Cerro Moral. Can you maybe just talk about. It would have to trend quite a bit higher to get to the full year guidance. Maybe just talk about the, like how that's going to happen and whether it's possible for ASIC to come in lower than the guidance range. Thanks.
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question is from Ovez Habib with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Ovez Habib (Analyst at Scotiabank)
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Ovez Habib (Analyst at Scotiabank)
Thanks for that Michael and just maybe quickly moving on to La Colorada in regards to the PEA that you announced, obviously a lot of drilling was left out on that PEA and there was some very high grade results and good structures that you guys had delineated. Are you expecting to release some sort of an updated study incorporating these results or any sort of optimization work that you've been doing in the background in the next couple of quarters?
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Ovez Habib (Analyst at Scotiabank)
Sounds good. Thank you always.
Steve Busby
Ovez Habib (Analyst at Scotiabank)
Excellent. Thanks. Thanks for the color. Both Michael and Steve on that. That's it from me. And looking forward to attending the side trip in early June. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question is from Cosmos Chu with cibc. Please go ahead.
Cosmos Chu (Analyst at CIBC)
Martin Muffler
Cosmos Chu (Analyst at CIBC)
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Cosmos Chu (Analyst at CIBC)
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Cosmos Chu (Analyst at CIBC)
Of course, maybe one last question. In the same press release you talked about other projects, including the Timmins project. The extension of the Bell Creek shaft didn't really get a lot of airtime, but I think it could be important. So maybe, you know, if you can touch on that a little bit as well as some of the exploration opportunities that you have mentioned for that area.
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Yeah, definitely important. And you know, there's only so much room in the press release. We will of course give a lot of details on that during our investor day. But very exciting to lower the shaft and, and add many, many years of future production to Timmins. And maybe Martin, you want to give us some more color on the shaft extension?
Martin Muffler
Cosmos Chu (Analyst at CIBC)
That's great to hear and I agree. Michael, not enough room in the press release. That's why you have people like me asking questions. Congrats again Michael Martin and team and for answering all my questions and I'll pass it on.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question is from Jeffrey Hume with Ingalls and Snyder. Please go ahead.
Jeffrey Hume (Analyst at Ingalls and Snyder)
Oh, I apologize. I don't have a question at this time.
OPERATOR
Once again, if you have a question, Please press star then 1. The next question is from Don DeMarco with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.
Don DeMarco (Analyst at National Bank Financial)
Thank you operator. And good morning Michael and team. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just continuing on the discussion on the Scarn. Of course we saw the board approve the 12 kilometer decline over five years. Does this represent a formal go forward on the project or would that be something that we might expect after the PFS update that was mentioned? Maybe in a couple years from now?
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Don DeMarco (Analyst at National Bank Financial)
Okay. And of course, like the revised PEA came out a couple months ago and showed capex of 1.9 billion. Just can you remind us, I think at this point you were talking about funding this within Pan American exclusively, is that right?
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
That's correct. As I said, our cash and short term investment balance right now is 1.8 billion. Of course it's, you know, there will be a lot of cash flow coming in over the coming quarters and years while we build this asset. There is plenty of funds available for us to fund this project and continue with our return to our shareholders at the same time.
Don DeMarco (Analyst at National Bank Financial)
Yeah, and I guess that's a good segue into my next question. I mean, you know, the shareholder return program is very timely. I mean, it's a real step up in the share buybacks and coincides with the discounted valuation. But I see it is weighted to buybacks. That's pretty common in the sector. Can you share your thoughts on how you decided on the allocation between shares and dividend amounts?
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
Don DeMarco (Analyst at National Bank Financial)
Okay, that's all for me. Thanks again, Michael, and good luck. With the rest of the quarter.
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question is from John Tomasos with John Tomasos very independent research. Please go ahead.
John Tomasos (Analyst at Independent Research)
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
This concludes the question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Michael Steinman for any closing remarks.
Michael Steinman (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
This brings to a close today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.
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