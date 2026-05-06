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May 6, 2026 8:47 AM 33 min read

Full Transcript: LATAM Airlines Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/109380084

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group reported record financial results for Q1 2026, with revenue reaching $4.1 billion and a net income of $576 million, driven by a 10.4% capacity growth and an 85.3% load factor.

Despite a sharp rise in jet fuel prices due to geopolitical tensions, the company mitigated immediate impacts through hedging and is implementing fare adjustments across its network.

Future guidance is cautious due to market volatility, with updated metrics replacing full-year projections; the company expects elevated fuel costs to impact Q2 but maintains liquidity and strong financial flexibility.

LATAM's strategic focus on premium offerings resulted in a 28% increase in premium revenues, now representing 27% of passenger revenues, and the company plans further enhancements, including new aircraft and improved cabin experiences.

Management emphasized the company's resilience and adaptability, highlighting a strong balance sheet and no immediate debt maturities as key strengths in navigating economic uncertainties.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ricardo Bottas (Chief Financial Officer)

Hello everyone and good morning. Welcome to our first quarter 2026 conference call and thank you all for joining us today. My name is Ricardo and I'm CFO of the Latam Airlines Group. Here with me is Roberto Alvo, our CEO, Andreas Del Valle, Corporate Finance Director and Tory Creighton, Head of Investor Relations and we will present the highlights and results for the first quarter of 2026. I'll hand it over to Roberto to share his opening remarks.

Roberto Alvo (Chief Executive Officer)

Ricardo Bottas (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you wish to ask a question, please press start followed by one on your telephone keypad. Now, if you feel your question has been answered or for any reason you would like to remove yourself from the queue, please press start followed by two. When preparing to ask your question, please ensure your device is unmuted locally. Our first question comes from Guillerma, Mendez from JP Morgan. The line is now open. Please go ahead.

Guillerma Mendez (Equity Analyst)

Roberto Alvo (Chief Executive Officer)

Guillerma Mendez (Equity Analyst)

That's very clear. Thank you, Roberto. Have a nice day.

Shannon Daugherty (Equity Analyst)

Roberto Alvo (Chief Executive Officer)

Shannon Daugherty (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you. And, and how much of the higher fuel cost are you capturing during the June quarter? Do you expect a full year capture higher fuel by the end of this year like we've heard from some of the US Airlines? Thanks for taking the question.

Roberto Alvo (Chief Executive Officer)

Again, we don't provide that specific information but I think that with the mid to low single digit operating margin figure together with the fuel spent that we are telling you guys that we're going to have in the second quarter, you can estimate relatively well the impact of fuel and pass through that we are seeing for the quarter. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Andre Ferreria from Bradesco. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Andre Ferreria (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. So one quick question here so if you could comment on the forward booking curve, I guess in a previous question you commented on specifically for the second quarter, but in general, how are you seeing it? Is it shorter and if so, do you believe it's more due to a permanent price sensitivity or is it more due to passengers kind of wishing or waiting for fares to go down closer to the trip? Thank you.

Roberto Alvo (Chief Executive Officer)

Andre Ferreria (Equity Analyst)

Roberto Alvo (Chief Executive Officer)

Andre Ferreria (Equity Analyst)

Very clear. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, if you did want to ask a question, please press start followed by one on your telephone keypad. Now, our next question comes from Gabriel Hosunde from Ital bba. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Gabriel Hosunde (Equity Analyst)

Ricardo Bottas (Chief Financial Officer)

Roberto Alvo (Chief Executive Officer)

Gabriel Hosunde (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you very much Dr. Claire.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jens Spiers from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jens Spiers (Equity Analyst)

Ricardo Bottas (Chief Financial Officer)

Roberto Alvo (Chief Executive Officer)

Jens Spiers (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a final reminder, if you did want to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone keypad. Now our next question comes from Errol Stark from bice. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Errol Stark (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I have a question on Jetfield and your Jetfield guidance coming for the coming of foreign partners looks somewhat high relative to the evolution of the jetfuel cure. Futures Cure. So I was wondering if you can provide any details on how the strategy was used to reach those expectations. Thanks.

Roberto Alvo (Chief Executive Officer)

Errol Stark (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We currently have no further questions, so I'll hand back over to Ricardo for closing remarks.

Ricardo Bottas (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you all for joining us today. And if you have any further questions, please let us know and reach out the investment relations team. Thank you and have a good day.

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