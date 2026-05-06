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May 6, 2026 8:46 AM 29 min read

Titan America Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760372&tp_key=f3434a6415

Summary

Titan America reported a 1.5% increase in first-quarter revenue and a 3.4% rise in adjusted EBITDA despite challenging market conditions.

The company completed the acquisition of Keystone Cement Company, expanding its geographic reach and enhancing its vertically integrated business model.

Titan America launched the Innovation Hub in Miami to accelerate innovation in advanced materials and construction solutions, aiming to tap into high-growth, high-margin markets.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook, expecting low single-digit revenue growth and modest expansion in adjusted EBITDA margins.

Operational highlights include strong performance in the Florida segment and strategic initiatives to increase efficiency and leverage synergies from the Keystone acquisition.

Full Transcript

Erica (Conference Call Operator)

Michael Bennett (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Bill

Larry

Bill

OPERATOR

thank you. If you would like to ask a question, press Star one on your keypad. To leave the cue at any time, press Star two. Once again, that is Star and one to ask a question, we'll take our first question from Philip Ding with with Jeffries. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Philip Ding (Equity Analyst at Jeffries)

Bill

Philip Ding (Equity Analyst at Jeffries)

Bill, how quickly can you get this to a good margin profile and is the assumption, based on what you just said, you can get this asset to something that we're accustomed to for the legacy Titan cement assets from a profitability standpoint.

Bill

Philip Ding (Equity Analyst at Jeffries)

Larry

Philip Ding (Equity Analyst at Jeffries)

That's helpful, Larry, really appreciate it guys.

Larry

Thank you, Phil.

OPERATOR

Anna Shoemaker (Equity Analyst at BNP Paribas)

Larry

Great, thank you, thank you. And we'll take our next question from Wesley Rooks with hsbc. Please go ahead.

OPERATOR

Morning. Hi, Bill. Hi, Larry.

Wesley Rooks (Equity Analyst at HSBC)

Hi, Wesley. We cannot hear you very well.

Bill

Larry

Wesley Rooks (Equity Analyst at HSBC)

Bill

Wesley Rooks (Equity Analyst at HSBC)

Thanks very much, guys. Yeah, congrats on a good quarter and a rough month.

Larry

Thank you, Wesley. All the best.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And we'll take our next question from Brian Brophy with D Fold, please. Go ahead. Your line is open.

Brian Brophy (Equity Analyst at D Fold)

Yeah, thanks.

Bill

Good morning everybody. Thanks for taking the question. Just thoughts or intentions you guys have on potentially building out downstream assets around Keystone. Any color there? Thanks.

Larry

Bill

Brian Brophy (Equity Analyst at D Fold)

Yeah, thanks, that's really helpful. And then just as kind of a follow up, do you guys have any sense yet for how much capex is needed to execute on the synergies discussed for Keystone? Or do you just have a general sense for the capital intensity of executing on some of these?

Bill

Brian Brophy (Equity Analyst at D Fold)

Understood. That's very helpful. I'll pass it on.

Larry

Thank you, Ed.

OPERATOR

Brian, thank you so much. Enjoy your day.

Bill

Erica yes, at this time, we have no further questions. I'd like to turn it back over to Bill Zarcolis for any closing remarks.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Erika. And thank you all for your time today. We appreciate your interest in Titan America and look forward to a day with you on our progress on our second quarter call. Thank you for joining and have a great day ahead. All the best.

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