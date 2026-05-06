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May 6, 2026 8:46 AM 35 min read

Uber Technologies Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/700790269

Watch the full earnings call below:

Summary

Uber Technologies reported a strong start to 2026 with gross bookings up 21% year-on-year, driven by a 17% growth in audience and balanced performance across mobility, delivery, and freight.

The company achieved a 44% increase in non-GAAP EPS year-over-year, supported by disciplined cost management and operating leverage, and returned a record $3 billion to shareholders through buybacks.

Strategic initiatives included expanding Uber's role in travel and local commerce, increasing Uber One membership to over 50 million, and advancing autonomous vehicle partnerships with plans to be operational in up to 15 cities by year-end.

Future guidance indicates continued momentum with a focus on durable, profitable growth and disciplined capital allocation.

Operational highlights included strong progress in U.S. suburban markets, an aggressive stance in international markets, and significant AI-driven enhancements to consumer and earner experiences.

Management emphasized the importance of building an ecosystem around AV technologies, including fleet management, financing, and insurance, and expressed confidence in maintaining a direct relationship with users amidst rising AI agent adoption.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello and welcome to the Uber first course 2026 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, please press star1 on your telephone keypad. I would now like to turn the conference over to Alex Huang, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Alex Huang (Head of Investor Relations)

Dara Khazrashahi (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your first question comes from Doug Anmus with J.P. morgan. Your line is open.

Doug Anmus (Equity Analyst)

Thanks so much for taking the questions. Dara, Can you just talk about how the early benefits of insurance cost savings are playing out in LA and San Francisco and what gives you the confidence in continued further US mobility acceleration in 26 and then also just following up on Go Get last week, how do you shift Uber users to more of an on demand, from more of an on demand mentality into booking hotels ahead of time, ahead of when it's needed. Thanks.

Dara Khazrashahi (Chief Executive Officer)

Balaji Krishnamurthy (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question please. Your next question comes from Eric Sheridan with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Eric Sheridan (Equity Analyst)

Dara Khazrashahi (Chief Executive Officer)

Balaji Krishnamurthy (Chief Financial Officer)

We'll take the next question, please.

OPERATOR

Next question comes from Brian Nowak with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Dara Khazrashahi (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question, please.

Dara Khazrashahi (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Dara,

OPERATOR

Next question comes from Justin Post with Bank of America. Your line is open. Great.

Justin Post (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for taking my question. We'll go to avs. I know Waymo is launching a bunch of Southern cities. Just wondering what you're seeing in those cities. Any changes to your growth rate? And then second, some real progress with partners during the quarter. What's kind of putting you over the top with like Zoox and others getting, getting those deals done? Thank you.

Dara Khazrashahi (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question please. Next question comes from Nikhil Devanani with Bernstein. Your line is open.

Nikhil Devanani (Equity Analyst)

Balaji Krishnamurthy (Chief Financial Officer)

Dara Khazrashahi (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question.

Rose

Thank you, Rose.

OPERATOR

Next question comes from John Colantoni with Jefferies. Your line is open.

John Colantoni (Equity Analyst)

Dara Khazrashahi (Chief Executive Officer)

Balaji Krishnamurthy (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question please. Next question comes from Ron Jose, Wood City. Your line is open.

Ron Jose

Dara Khazrashahi (Chief Executive Officer)

Balaji Krishnamurthy (Chief Financial Officer)

Sarah

Sarah, we'll take our last question, please.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your last question comes from Michael Morton with Moffitt Nathanson. Your line is open.

Michael Morton (Equity Analyst)

Dara Khazrashahi (Chief Executive Officer)

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