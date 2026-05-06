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May 6, 2026 8:44 AM 26 min read

Reynolds Consumer Prods Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Reynolds Consumer Prods (NASDAQ:REYN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1752594&tp_key=e44f21649f

Summary

Reynolds Consumer Prods reported a 7% revenue growth in Q1 2026, outperforming their categories by 2 points and gaining market share across most of their portfolio.

The company realigned its operating segments to increase operational efficiency and focus on innovation, resulting in early benefits, particularly in the waste and storage segments.

Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, Reynolds Consumer Prods maintains its full-year 2026 earnings guidance, expecting robust market momentum and strong pricing power to offset cost pressures.

Operational highlights include strong service levels, double-digit growth in E-commerce, and successful new product launches such as Reynolds Countertop Prep Paper.

Management expressed confidence in navigating near-term challenges while maintaining long-term value creation, citing strategic focus on price, volume growth, and operational excellence.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jill Covel (Director of Investor Relations)

Scott Huckins (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Nathan Lowe (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Peter Grom (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Scott Huckins (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Peter Grom (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Scott Huckins (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Peter Grom (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Great. Thank you so much. I'll pass it on.

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Rob Ottenstein with Evercore isi, please proceed. Rob, are you there?

Rob Ottenstein (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)

Scott Huckins (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Rob Ottenstein (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)

And I mean, I'll ask it again and I'll probably get the same answer. But you know, I mean, just hypothetically thinking, I mean, why would it escalate in April in terms of the promos giving, you know what's going on? I mean, do your competitors, are they irrational? Do they have enormous excess capacity? What other dynamics do you think are out there that could cause that sort of competitive behavior?

Scott Huckins (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Again, I'd say it's really difficult for us to explain what others do. The only thing I can think about on the impact of commodities is as we think about our business, we would envision our pricing activities being relevant for the start of the third quarter. And so it could be as simple as those actions have yet to take shape in terms of the dynamic here in the month of April.

Rob Ottenstein (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)

So what it could have been is just these are promos that were planned in December or January. They were set out in the calendar. They were timed to be deeper in April. So it's not like they increased over the course of the year. This is just how things were timed. And they will naturally roll over and become more rational later in the year. Is that the best way to look at it?

Scott Huckins (President and Chief Executive Officer)

It's certainly possible. As I said, we just have no way to offer any insights in the strategy of others. But that certainly is a plausible potential explanation.

Rob Ottenstein (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)

All right, thank you very much.

Scott Huckins (President and Chief Executive Officer)

You're welcome.

OPERATOR

Shobana Choudhary

Nathan Lowe (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you. And also like the underlying category, is it still expected to decline 2% or is it worse from what you were seeing initially?

Shobana Choudhary

Nathan Lowe (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, I'll pass that on. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to Scott for closing remarks.

Scott Huckins (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, thank you operator. On behalf of our 6,000 teammates at Reynolds Consumer Products, we appreciate your interest in the company and we certainly wish everybody a great day.

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