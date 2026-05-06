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May 6, 2026 8:43 AM 34 min read

Full Transcript: Oscar Health Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Wednesday, Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/921452136

Summary

Oscar Health reported strong first quarter 2026 results with a 53% year-over-year revenue increase to $4.6 billion and a 56% rise in membership to 3.2 million.

The company's SGA ratio improved by 60 basis points to 15.2%, and its medical loss ratio (MLR) improved by 490 basis points to 70.5%, driven by disciplined expense management and AI integration.

Oscar Health reaffirmed its full-year guidance, expecting total revenues between $18.7 billion and $19 billion, an MLR ranging from 82.4% to 83.4%, and continued growth in its tech-first strategy.

Operational highlights include the launch of new AI-driven transparency tools and the Ichra X platform, as well as the introduction of the Lucy Health Marketplace to expand consumer-driven health care.

Management is optimistic about market conditions, with early data showing favorable market morbidity and strong risk adjustment expectations, contributing to a positive outlook for 2026 profitability.

Full Transcript

Jeanne (Operator)

Chris Potichar (Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations)

Mark Bertolini (Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Blackley (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad and your first question. Jessica Tassan, please go ahead.

Jessica Tassan

Scott Blackley (Chief Financial Officer)

Jessica Tassan

Got it. So just to clarify, for that population, you'd only reflect January expenses in the one qmlr. And then just my follow up is, do you all agree with the weekly assessment that market morbidity is up 2.9 to 6 and a half percent in 2026? And then can you just describe where you think maybe Oscars membership morbidity is trending year over year or in 26. Thank you.

Scott Blackley (Chief Financial Officer)

John Ransom (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Your next question comes from the line of John Ransom with Raymond James. Please go ahead. Hey, good morning, everybody. Just want to ask a question about SGA. So your revenue was suppressed by almost 400bps by your risk adjustment versus the 20% guide.

Scott Blackley (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Bertolini (Chief Executive Officer)

And I would add, John, that taxes and fees are pretty much fixed for us based on the level of membership. It's 9 to 10%. So we're looking at the variable piece that we can manage versus that fixed piece, which we literally is the tax for being in the game. And just my second question, your old

John Ransom (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

guy, I think you hinted at this, but just to nail you down, the membership in 2Q, I think you talked about 3 million. Is that still a good number to start with in April? That's what we started in. That was our number April 1st. 3 million. Okay, thank you.

Andrew Mulk

Scott Blackley (Chief Financial Officer)

Sam

Your next question comes from the line of Scott Fadal with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Hi, this is Sam on for Scott. We were just wondering what are the key swing factors remaining that could materially shift your view on 2026 EBITDA in the second quarter and then going into 2H26. Thank you.

Mark Bertolini (Chief Executive Officer)

Jonathan Young

Scott Blackley (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Bertolini (Chief Executive Officer)

Jonathan Young

Okay, great. And then I guess to any emerging utilization. Well, actually, let me go back to the first quarter. Did flu or weather play any factor into kind of the beat and was there any emerging trends that you're just kind of keeping an eye on at this point? Thanks.

Mark Bertolini (Chief Executive Officer)

I mean, flu was sort of okay. We had a worse flu quarter than we had in the fourth quarter. I haven't talked about flu in a first quarter call in like a decade. But flu was okay, the weather was fine. We didn't see anything abnormal in our results. And we've looked at claim submissions and lags and the whole routine with our team and you know, the experience has been better than we anticipated. But we have not booked all of that.

Scott Blackley (Chief Financial Officer)

Jonathan, I just to pile on there, I think the most insightful thing about utilization patterns is the lack of interest in utilization patterns.

Olivia Miles

Scott Blackley (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Bertolini (Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Blackley (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Bertolini (Chief Executive Officer)

I'd just add that any of the cost revenues of standing up that business are included in our guidance for this year. We would expect that to be a modest effect. But as Mark talked about, we're excited about the prospects of building a fast growing high margin business.

Rajkumar

Your next question comes from the line of Rajkumar with Stevens. Please go ahead. Hi, good morning. Maybe just on effectuated enrollment, maybe any kind of market level, color, any markets are doing better than worse, kind of than your internal expectations or even kind of the weekly expectations.

Scott Blackley (Chief Financial Officer)

Rajkumar

Mark Bertolini (Chief Executive Officer)

Craig Jones

Scott Blackley (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Bertolini (Chief Executive Officer)

Got it, thank you.

Dylan

Your next question comes from the line of Justin Lake with Wolf Research. Please go ahead. Morning. This is Dylan on for Justin. Quick question about growth in historically smaller states like Arizona, North Carolina, New Jersey. Just curious on the trends you're seeing there and any early reads on economics in those states. Thank you very much.

Mark Bertolini (Chief Executive Officer)

Poorly, not enough claims, quite frankly, to have any real big differentiation.

Scott Blackley (Chief Financial Officer)

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