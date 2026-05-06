New York Times Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
New York Times reported a strong Q1 2026, with consolidated revenues growing 12% year over year and adjusted operating profit (AOP) increasing by 27%.
Digital subscription revenues grew 16%, adding 310,000 net new digital subscribers, and total subscriber base surpassed 13 million.
Digital advertising revenues increased by 32%, driven by strong demand and increased advertising supply, while affiliate licensing and other revenues grew by 8%.
The company continues to invest in video journalism and digital product experiences, aiming to enhance long-term growth and audience engagement.
Management remains optimistic about the future, expecting revenue growth, margin expansion, and strong free cash flow for 2026, with strategic investments in video and AI partnerships being key focus areas.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Anthony DiClemente
Meredith Kopit Levien (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Will Bardeen (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time, we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. The first question comes from Benjamin Software with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.
Benjamin Software (Equity Analyst)
Good morning everyone. Thanks for the question. I wanted to first ask about the digital subscription revenue. It came in really strong this quarter and I was hoping you could unpack some of the main drivers of that performance. And in particular, could you discuss how the bundle category performed given the change in disclosure and then have a follow up? I'm happy to take that.
Will Bardeen (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Meredith Kopit Levien (President and Chief Executive Officer)
David Karnofsky (Equity Analyst)
Meredith Kopit Levien (President and Chief Executive Officer)
David Karnofsky (Equity Analyst)
Okay, maybe just sticking on this topic. When you look at the news flow in March, very much dominated by the Iran conflict, I think historically investors would look at that and say, oh, this content is a negative for advertising. But I'm curious, is that kind of still the right way to look at it? That type of content is a challenge for marketers to put their brand next to.
Meredith Kopit Levien (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
That's great. Thanks, David. Operator, next question please. The next question comes from David Plass with Bank of America. Please go ahead.
David Plass (Equity Analyst)
Hey, thanks for taking the question. Just on the video initiative, which is clearly a big focus and investment area, is there anything you can share around early engagement metrics? Is there a certain type of content that's generating outsized viewership or certain venues on or off platform? And how should we think about the strategy and timeline of monetization? There's.
Meredith Kopit Levien (President and Chief Executive Officer)
David Plass (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. David.
OPERATOR
The next question. Operator, next question please. Thank you. The next question comes from Kotgun Morale with Evercore isi. Please go ahead.
Kotgun Morale (Equity Analyst)
Meredith Kopit Levien (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Kotgun Morale (Equity Analyst)
Perfect, thank you. Thanks, Cook. Operator. Next question.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Cameron Manson Perrone with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.
Cameron Manson Perrone (Equity Analyst)
Thank you and good morning and congrats on the Pulitzer recognition. I have two high level ones on the video initiative. First, Meredith, you've talked in the past about capturing viewership from linear TV news declines. I'm wondering if you see that as a natural, more proactive consumer shift as folks leave that ecosystem or what you think you need to do to attract that viewership to digital news and to the Times specifically. And then I have one more.
Meredith Kopit Levien (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Cameron Manson Perrone (Equity Analyst)
That's interesting. One follow up on the short form side, which is just. I'd be curious for your thoughts on how you view YouTube as either a potential partner given its distribution scale in terms of surfacing times content, or as a potential competitor as you continue to kind of get more active in the digital video space.
Meredith Kopit Levien (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thanks so much, Cameron. Operator. Let's take one last question, please. Thank you. And that question comes from Doug Arthur with Huber Research Partners. Please go ahead.
Doug Arthur (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, last, hopefully not least, Meredith, I know you don't break out the Athletic anymore. Can you just discuss the impact it had on the quarter in terms of digital advertising, sort of disentangling that from underlying core growth? Is there any way to do that?
Meredith Kopit Levien (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Anthony DiClemente for any closing remarks.
Anthony DiClemente
Great. Thanks everyone for joining us on the call and have a great day.
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