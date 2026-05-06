Flowco Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Flowco Holdings (NYSE:FLOC) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/614025106
Summary
Flowco Holdings reported a strong start to 2026 with $85.5 million in adjusted EBITDA, reaching the upper end of their guidance.
The company completed the acquisition of Valeant Artificial Lift Solutions, expanding their capabilities in the artificial lift market with early integration showing positive synergies.
Flowco generated $52 million in free cash flow, enabling debt reduction and capital returns through dividends and share repurchases.
Rental revenues increased by 9% sequentially, driven by demand for surface equipment, vapor recovery solutions, and the newly acquired ESP offering.
The company forecasts continued growth for Q2 2026 with adjusted EBITDA between $93 and $97 million, bolstered by Valeant's full-quarter contribution and robust rental business performance.
Management highlighted the strategic focus on production optimization solutions and building a strong cash flow profile to support long-term growth and shareholder returns.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to the Flowco Holdings Inc. first quarter 2026 earnings call. Today's call is being recorded and we have allocated one hour for prepared remarks and Q and A. At this time I would like to turn the call over to Andrew Leon Patcher, Vice President Finance, Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Flowco. Please go.
Andrew Leon Patcher (Vice President Finance, Corporate Development and Investor Relations)
Joe Bob Edwards (President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Byers (Chief Financial Officer)
Joe Bob Edwards (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen. If you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. If you'd like to withdraw your question, press start to. One moment please for your first question. Your first question comes from Derek Podheiser from Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.
Derek Podheiser (Equity Analyst)
Joe Bob Edwards (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Derek, your next question comes from Aaron Jayatram from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.
Aaron Jayatram (Equity Analyst)
Good morning gentlemen. Joe, Bob, I was wondering if you could and John could maybe characterize kind of the growth opportunities you see over the balance of the year in natural gas technologies and perhaps compare and contrast that to what you're seeing on the production solutions side.
Joe Bob Edwards (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Aaron Jayatram (Equity Analyst)
Joe Bob Edwards (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Aaron Jayatram (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. Gentlemen,
OPERATOR
your next question comes from Philip Jungbirth from BMO Capital Market. Please go ahead.
Philip Jungbirth (Equity Analyst)
Joe Bob Edwards (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, there is an opportunity to, to recoup the tariffs. That's a, that's a process that's underway. You know, the, the portal, I believe is open. And so we're, we're in the process of trying to recoup, recoup those tariffs. Some of those may end up going back to customers. We'll see. But right now, you know, the process is still a little bit murky. So time will tell on that.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Keith Beckman from Pickering Energy Partners. Please go ahead.
Keith Beckman (Equity Analyst)
Joe Bob Edwards (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Keith Beckman (Equity Analyst)
No, that's really helpful. I appreciate it.
John Byers (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from John Daniel from Daniel Energy Partners. Please go ahead.
John Daniel (Equity Analyst)
Good morning Joe, Bob and John, thanks for letting me ask a question. As the market begins to inflect here, can you guys just speak to how the, how that impacts your, your pricing strategies over the next several quarters?
Joe Bob Edwards (President and Chief Executive Officer)
John Daniel (Equity Analyst)
Fair enough. And then going back to the growth opportunities from an organic perspective, if you were to feed some money to some guys to go start up something new. Joe Bob, how much grace period will you give them to get it going? What's an expectation for time?
Joe Bob Edwards (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, it's a good question. Within a business of our size and given the focus that we have and the discipline we have around free cash flow generation, John, the answer is very little. We want something to be immediately accretive to both earnings, free cash flow and returns. So if we don't see an immediate path to something earning its keep it's we're likely not even going to hit the Go button.
John Daniel (Equity Analyst)
That's all I got. Thanks for having me.
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, as a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question, please press star one. Your next question comes from Jeff LeBlanc from TPH. Please go ahead.
Jeff LeBlanc (Equity Analyst)
Good morning, Joe Bob and team. Thank you for taking my question. Hey, Joe, you reference the increased interest in artificial list in the election, but can you talk about regional trends and how prominent outside of the Permian?
Joe Bob Edwards (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, Jeff, you're a little faint on your question. I think you were asking about regional trends on specific lift techniques across the US onshore, not just the Permian, is that right?
Jeff LeBlanc (Equity Analyst)
Well, more broadly, just the inflection in demand and activity outside of the Permian specifically.
Joe Bob Edwards (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff LeBlanc (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you very much for the color. I'll hand the call back to the operator
OPERATOR
and there are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to Joe Bob Edwards CEO, for closing remarks.
Joe Bob Edwards (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you all for tuning in and we'll talk to you in 90 days.
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