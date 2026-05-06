Wallbox Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

So with that out of the way, I will turn it over to Enrique. Thank you Michael and thanks everyone for joining us today. We will start today's call with an Overview of our first quarter 2026 results, provide our perspective on the EV market and spend time discussing our operational improvement. Isabel will offer a closer look at our financial results, key financial metrics and our current financial position, including updates on the recently signed refinancing. After, I will close the conversation to highlight what we are focused on for the upcoming quarters. Q1 revenue was softer than expected, but overall we had a solid first quarter as adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially due to continuous operational efficiency improvements. Total revenue landed at 29.7 million euros below guidance and down 12% compared to the previous quarter. The primary driver of the decline is DC sales which are down 28% quarter over quarter. Although this is a disappointing result, customer feedback shows this is not product related but rather the requirement to have clarity on Wallbox Refinancing process With the signing of the refinancing plan, we immediately secured 11 million euros in interim financing and are now able to provide better long term financial visibility to our customers, vendors and shareholders. The other business activities, AC sales and software service and others also experienced a slowdown compared to last quarter related to the refinancing but with a less significant impact from a geographical perspective, the North American market due to a significant decline in EV sales, APAC and South America due to the shift in resources and priorities, all have been down sequentially. In total, during the first quarter we delivered over 30,000 AC units and 79 DC units. It is important to note that although revenue declined quarter over quarter, the ratio of revenue to labor costs and operating expenses improved significantly compared to the same period last year. Gross margin was 37.3% in the first quarter in line with the previous quarter but landing below the 38% to 40% guided range. The main reason for the guidance miss relates to the lower than expected DC sales resulting in a negative impact from the product mix. However, we have achieved another quarter with inventory improvement which provides bill of material cost improvement opportunities for the long term. Labor cost and operating expenses landed at 17.1 million euros improving 22% quarter over quarter and 31% compared to the same period last year. This is the result of the continuous efficiency efforts of the last quarters. It not only reflects cost improvements but also shift in resources and investment in sales and services. With optimized cost base, we believe there is opportunity to grow the top line while continuing to work on operational improvements in processes and systems by centralizing certain activities and reducing the operational complexity. We are leaner and more flexible in responding to the volatile EV market both to scale up in EV markets where there are opportunities and scale down in EV markets which experience headwinds. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2026 was 6 million euros missing our guided range but improving 18% quarter over quarter compared to the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by 23% softer than expected. Sales due to the refinancing process were the main reason for missing guidance this quarter, but considering this revenue level the bottom line improvement is impressive. We continue to execute our plan ToWards profitability based on 1 continuous operationally efficiency improvements, 2 implementations of the restructured balance sheet for long term financial visibility and three re establishing our growth by leveraging our product portfolio with more sales and service capacity. The implementation of the refinancing is almost completed. We have made solid progress on operational efficiency improvements and expect to see the results of our investments in sales and service soon. We have a more optimized organization with a stronger financial position and believe that operational profitability is within reach assuming revenue improvement. For the first quarter of 2026, Europe or EMEA contributed 22.6 million euros of consolidated revenue or 76% of total top line. This reflects an 8% decrease compared to the last quarter which is in line with the EB market in the first quarter which was down 9% in Europe after several strong quarters. In parallel, we continue to focus on recapturing market share by improving our capacity in the sales and service teams to better support our distribution partners and our end customers. We have started to see the initial effects but require more ramp up time before we see the full impact on revenue. North America contributed 6.7 million euros or 23% of the total revenue, reflecting a decrease of 41% compared to the same period last year. The drop can be attributed to the softer North American EV market which was down 27% year over year and limited DC sales. However, we recorded a strong result in Canada reflecting solid growth compared to last quarter. Looking ahead, we see opportunities to grow sales with Quasar2 which is already commercially available and the CTEP certified Pulsar which will be available soon for commercial applications. APAC and Latam Carly remains more reason for Walwalks consistent with the last quarter as attention and resources have been shifted to key markets. APAC sales were almost negligible this quarter and latam sales landed €387,000 or approximately 1%. The shifting of resources is a conscious decision and part of our present improvements efforts towards profitability. We continue to sell through distribution partners allowing us to potentially accelerate growth in these markets in the future. AC sales of 21.1 million euros including AVL and Quasar represented approximately 71% of our global consolidated revenue and down 8% compared to last quarter. Pulsar Max continues to be the best sold product with the Pulsar Max AVL growing the fastest as we continue to support cross selling other products including Quasar 2 show us more contribution to overall results than last quarter. In general, AC sales also experience impact from the noise around the refinancing process as distributors and commercial partners stock up or less inventory than is typical. We aim to reverse this trend. Now we have the refinancing in place assuming we receive required court approval and as we ramp up our efforts to complement the strong value proposition of our products with improved sellout support and service coverage. DC sales landed at 2.5 million euros or 8% of sales and was down 28% compared to last quarter. In the case of DC the refinancing process has had the largest impact as customers require long term financial visibility and support from their suppliers. With the signing of the refinancing agreement at the beginning of April, Wallbox can now provide the required clarity and this resulted immediately in new order. We have a strong fast charging product portfolio which provides customers with a wide range of different and scalable charging configurations including battery storage options. With the introduction of the Supernova Power ring, we expanded the product portfolio with a charger that can go up to 400 kilowatts per outlet. Our reliable and user centric chargers prove to be a competitive option for chargepoint operators and we believe we can establish growth in this category. Software Services and others generated 6.1 million euros for the fourth quarter or 21% of the total revenue, declining 16% quarter over quarter. The larger drive of the decrease was installation and service activities which were down 19% compared to last quarter. This was compensated by a 6% quarter over quarter increase in software compared to the same period last year. Software, which includes the electromagnet solutions, grew 91%. Looking forward, we expect this category to continue contributing significantly, especially with the strong growth in software. In our addressable market, which we define as all regions except China, 2.1 million EVs were sold during the first quarter. While this represents a 23% increase year over year, the market slowed down on a sequential basis declining 2% compared to last quarter. Zooming in our key markets which are North America and Europe, we see contrasting trends. In North America, the EV market remains soft due to a removal of incentive and tax credits discussed during the last quarter. Compared to the same period last year, the sales in the region decreased with 27% but only 3% quarter over quarter, potentially indicating we reached the plateau. While we anticipate the North American EV market will remain challenging through the year, we are optimistic about opportunities Presented by our quasi 2 and 6 pulsar, particularly in states like California where vehicle electrification is continuing to grow. Growth persists within the European EV market this quarter up by 27% compared to the same period last year. However, growth has slowed down sequentially and declined with 9%, the same trend where there is a year over year growth but quarter over quarter slowdown was visible in almost every European country except Ireland, Italy and the UK where growth remains strong across the world, the momentum in the region is expected to pick up for the remainder of the year as across the region many countries continue to incentivize electrification and new affordable EV models are becoming available. The growth in the rest of the world, which includes APAC and latam, was the strongest of the regions considered in our addressable market. EV sales in the region increased 79% compared to the same period last year. Considering our shift in resources to focus on our path to profitability instead of servicing all our addressable regions in the same way, we did not capture the market growth. However, we keep working with wide range of distribution partners and key accounts. This will allow us to keep our footprint in the region and ramp up sales efforts in the future. Overall, the EV transition continues to progress, but at the same time volatility remains. The recent geopolitical tension and subsequent price spikes in oil shows again the importance, especially in Europe, for energy independence and decreased reliance on fossil fuels. This provides an opportunity for wellbox as a provider of smart charging products and energy management solutions. The future is electric, but in the meantime it is important as an organization to remain flexible. We have made progress in creating a more lean organizational structure which is better suited to respond to market volatility as we move towards profitability. Isabel, over to you.