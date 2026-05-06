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May 6, 2026 8:28 AM 18 min read

Wallbox Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3124/53846

Summary

Wallbox reported a 12% decline in Q1 2026 revenue to €29.7 million, missing guidance due to a slowdown in DC and AC sales linked to pending refinancing.

The company improved adjusted EBITDA loss by 18% quarter over quarter to €6 million, attributing this to operational efficiency improvements.

Gross margin was 37.3%, slightly below the anticipated range, affected by lower DC sales, which typically have higher margins.

Wallbox secured €11 million in interim financing through a refinancing plan, enhancing financial visibility and stability.

The company plans to focus on growth acceleration in future quarters, with Q2 2026 revenue guidance set between €33 million and €36 million.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Michael Wilhelm

Enrique Asucian (CEO)

Isabel Vestro

Enrique Asucian (CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you everyone. There are no questions in queue. We will be closing the call.

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