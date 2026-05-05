On Tuesday, Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/464075960
Summary
Leverage Shares PLC reported significant growth in business value, driven by technology leadership and market expansion, despite industry-wide shortages impacting revenue.
The company achieved a gross margin recovery to 10.1%, a 58% increase from the previous quarter, and aims to maintain a sustainable double-digit gross margin model.
Leverage Shares PLC highlighted the expansion of their Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) and software, expecting this to significantly contribute to future profitability.
Strategic initiatives include strengthening the Global Trade Compliance program and expanding manufacturing footprint in the U.S. and globally.
Future guidance reflects an optimistic outlook with expected Q4 revenue of $11-12.5 billion and a full-year target of $40 billion, indicating confidence in overcoming current challenges.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Michael Sager (Senior Vice President of Corporate Development)
Charles Liang (Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer)
David Wiegand (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Sager (Senior Vice President of Corporate Development)
Great. Before we begin Q and A, I just like to remind everyone that the purpose of this call is to discuss our third quarter fiscal 2026. As such, we ask that you focus your questions on the results we announced today. Thank you in advance. And Krista, let's begin.
Krista (Operator)
Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your Telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. And if you'd like to withdraw that question again, press star one. We kindly ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up. For any additional questions, please re queue. And your first question comes from Ananda Baruha with Loop Capital. Please go ahead.
Ananda Baruha (Equity Analyst at Loop Capital)
Charles Liang (Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Ananda Baruha (Equity Analyst at Loop Capital)
Charles Liang (Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, thank you for the question. Indeed we are growing our customer base like last few quarters I share now we have many more large customer and middle sized customer and from our experience working with customer, communicate with customer, most of the customer indeed feel pretty solid to continue our business and continue to grow together. So at this moment I personally don't feel any negative feeling.
Ananda Baruha (Equity Analyst at Loop Capital)
Got it. Thanks. Thank you for the context. I really appreciate all that. Thanks.
Krista (Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Somic Chatterjee with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.
MP
Hi, thank you for taking my question. This is MP on behalf of Somic Chatterjee. For my first one I just wanted to ask in your last call you mentioned DCBB contributions to profits during first half of about 4%. Can you please update how did it track during the quarter and how much of a driver was that relative to gross margin improvement that you saw during the quarter? And I have a follow up.
Charles Liang (Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, yeah, very good question. Yeah, our DC BBS indeed continue to gain more and more attraction from old customer and new customer. So it's a very good value add to our hardware and also enhancing our relationship with the customer. So the customer who use our DCPS continue to grow and we believe this growth will continue strongly in next two years. I personally expect at least 20% of our net income will be from DCPPS including the management software.
MP
Okay, thank you. And then for my follow up I just wanted to ask on capacity additions which you've done during the quarter, can you please help us quantify the revenue capacity that it helped to add for the company?
Charles Liang (Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Krista (Operator)
Thank you thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Victor 2 with Raymond James. Please go ahead.
Victor
Charles Liang (Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Our relationship with vendor have been very long time including Nvidia AMD intel programm. So at this moment we feel our partnership stay strong and if not stronger, at least as strong as before. And we continue to work together we for lots of new projects. So we also share with our vendor is some, a few employees, individuals case. So I hope there is no impact basically. David, you want to add something you would like?
David Wiegand (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I mean our understanding is that there's been no change in allocation.
Victor
Charles Liang (Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Oh yeah, I mean a very good question indeed. Our service business, including data center planning, designing or deploying or out of build up services continue to grow. So we continue to grow that service team, consulting team and revenue continue to grow. Yes. In this segment of profit is much better than our average hardware for sure. Yeah.
David Wiegand (Chief Financial Officer)
But I would, I would say that it in no ways has peaked though. I mean it's really, we're just gaining traction.
Victor
Okay, thank you.
Krista (Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Asia Merchant with Citi. Please go ahead. Well, great.
Asia Merchant
Charles Liang (Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Krista (Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Catherine Murphy with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.
Catherine Murphy (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Thank you for the question. I was wondering if there was any one time items that impacted gross margins in the quarter and anything you could share there specifically to quantify. I think you mentioned tariffs, expedite fees and then inventory reserve charges. That would be helpful. And then I have a quick follow up.
David Wiegand (Chief Financial Officer)
Catherine Murphy (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
David Wiegand (Chief Financial Officer)
Krista (Operator)
Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Ruploo Bhattacharya with Bank of America. Please go ahead.
Ruploo Bhattacharya (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
David Wiegand (Chief Financial Officer)
Ruploo Bhattacharya (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Charles Liang (Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer)
David Wiegand (Chief Financial Officer)
Okay. And in terms of working capital, David, any thoughts there? Yeah. So Ruflo, what I would say is I always hope that we need to go back to the markets for more money because we grow a lot. Yeah, yeah. But if we grow more stably, our capital should be pretty enough. So it depends, it depends on how
Charles Liang (Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer)
fast our growth rate is. Ruplo.
David Wiegand (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. If we try to double again revenue then we may need some more help in turbo capital. But if we grow a little bit humble, then I believe we are pretty enough. Because now our business model is what is improving. Yeah.
Krista (Operator)
Your next question comes from the line of Nihal Chokshi with Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Nihal Chokshi (Equity Analyst at Northland Capital Markets)
Hey, thank you and congratulations on a strong gross margin. Charles, you mentioned that over the next two years targeting 20% to data center building block solutions. 20%?
Charles Liang (Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Was that gross profit or was that revenue puffy? Got it. Okay, very good.
David Wiegand (Chief Financial Officer)
Charles Liang (Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Neil Young
continue to be a 10 plus percent customer. Yes, we will have many more neo cloud, kind of middle sized cloud customer and even small size cloud customer. And for sure we will continue support a large cloud customer as well but more near cloud, small cloud, enterprise cloud. So overall our margin will continue to improve.
Charles Liang (Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Newman (Equity Analyst at Bernstein)
Your next question comes from the line of John 10:1 with CJS Securities. Please go ahead.
Charles Liang (Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer)
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