Huron Consulting Gr Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Huron Consulting Gr (NASDAQ:HURN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tpofwybx/
Summary
Huron Consulting Group Inc reported a 12% increase in revenues before reimbursable expenses (RVR) for Q1 2026, driven by growth across healthcare, education, and commercial segments.
Healthcare segment RVR grew 14%, with a 10% organic growth rate, attributed to strong demand for performance improvement, revenue cycle management services, and strategy offerings.
Education segment RVR increased by 4%, driven by digital offerings, despite challenges like declining international student enrollment and rising costs.
Commercial segment saw a 22% RVR increase, with significant growth in financial advisory and strategy offerings.
The company affirmed its 2026 guidance, maintaining expectations for RVR, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted EPS.
The management remains optimistic about the benefits and opportunities provided by AI, which is expected to significantly contribute to future growth and margin expansion.
Huron Consulting Group Inc highlighted strong pipeline and backlog, with bookings up by over 20% across segments.
The company executed significant share repurchases, reducing outstanding shares by 6.5% in Q1 2026.
Management emphasized continued investment in AI capabilities and maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strategy.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
mark hussey
john kelly
OPERATOR
thank you ladies and gentlemen if you have a question at this time please press star one one on your touchtone telephone if your question has been answered or you wish to remove yourself from the queue you may do so by pressing star eleven again one moment for our first question our first question comes from the line of andrew nicholas of william blair please go ahead andrew hi
andrew nicholas
john kelly
andrew nicholas
then if i could just ask one more question on commercial curious i mean you said that bookings are up twenty percent plus across all the segments high coverage ratios strong pipelines did you see any change to demand within commercial as the quarter progressed i know it's a small part of your overall mix but
john kelly
andrew nicholas
very helpful thank you
OPERATOR
thank you our next question comes from the line of toby sommer of truist please go
toby sommer
ahead toby thank you i was wondering if you could talk about the pace of headcount growth year over year and sequentially what's driving that where you're sort of maybe still catching up on staffing based on the demand you're seeing and if you could comment on domestic versus international that'd be helpful thanks
john kelly
toby sommer
at your business you do us the favor of describing it in a matrix way across functional area and then industry where do you see the company lagging or exceeding what you understand to be market rates of growth
mark hussey
john kelly
OPERATOR
thank you our next question comes from the line of bill sutherland of benchmark your line is open bill thank you
bill sutherland
hey good evening everybody john you did not kind of update the full year expectations for segments and i assume that means we can just use that slide from your last call year end that's
john kelly
bill sutherland
i haven't gone through the restated headcount for the you know just moving the responsibilities around but it looks like are you it seemed to me that you had gotten ahead of the curve as far as hiring and healthcare into the first part of this year was that the case or with the reshuffling is that is there more of a steady state as far as you know the adsted headcount that we should expect there
john kelly
bill sutherland
and in the education segment i know it's a little more challenging from a sales motion perspective just given the lack of centralization of some of the decision making but is there a general sense that you're getting that they are getting more inclined to you know take on whatever engagements they certainly could benefit from or it just feels like there's a lot of hesitation or more than i would expect given all the wood chop that they've got
mark hussey
john kelly
bill sutherland
ago good good and then last one john you mentioned a couple of larger healthcare projects where the dso was stretching a little bit are you were those are you seeing i guess i'm trying to ask is there a larger engagement kind of trend going going on in healthcare or were those just you know that they occurred but there is no trend there
john kelly
bill sutherland
six yeah i was actually i understand the cash issue but i was actually thinking maybe the just efficiency of extended projects you might be benefiting from in terms of your utilization and margins
john kelly
versus no you're right those type of projects do provide great opportunities to get significant portions of our teams engaged on those projects for a longer duration which is good from a utilization perspective within the segment yep great appreciate it guys thank
OPERATOR
thank you as a reminder to ask a question please press star eleven on your touchtone telephone our next question comes from the line of kevin steinke of barrington research associates please go ahead
kevin steinke
mark hussey
john kelly
kevin steinke
okay thank you that's helpful commentary i appreciate
OPERATOR
thank you seeing no more questions in the queue i'd like to turn the call back to mister hussey
mark hussey
for spending time with us this afternoon and we look forward to speaking with you again in July when we announce our second quarter results. Good evening.
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