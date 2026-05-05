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May 5, 2026 6:35 PM 25 min read

Full Transcript: Lucid Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8usty2vf/

Summary

Lucid Group reported $282 million in revenue for Q1 2026, with a production of 5,500 vehicles and delivery of 3,093 vehicles.

The company expanded its partnership with Uber to provide a minimum of 35,000 robotaxis and raised over $1 billion in new capital.

Lucid Group is focused on scaling production, reducing costs, and prioritizing the launch of its midsize platform by 2027.

The company has implemented a cost reduction program targeting savings across all areas and has initiated a new production reporting methodology for better transparency.

Lucid Group's liquidity stands at approximately $4.7 billion, providing operating runway into the second half of 2027, with a focus on disciplined execution to reach profitability.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Nick Talk (Vice President of Communications)

Silvio Napoli (Incoming CEO)

Mark Winterhoff (Interim CEO)

Tufik Busid (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session by taking questions submitted to the Safe Technology platform.

Saravanar

Our first question comes from Saravanar. How does management plan to restore shareholder confidence and address concerns about bankruptcy or potential? Take private scenario first.

Robbie S

All right, our next question comes from Robbie S. What is Lucid going to turn a profit? What is the plan.

Crystal

All right, the next question comes from Crystal. Mr. Based on your current cash burn rate, how many quarters of Runway does Lucid have without raising additional capital? And what specific milestones must be met before then to avoid dilution?

OPERATOR

Michael Ward (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Percoco with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Andrew Percoco

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ben Callo with Baird. Your line is open.

Ben Callo

Hey, thanks for taking my question. Just maybe the first one, could you maybe talk more about the sales partnerships, which I guess will be very important, especially as you introduce the midsize vehicle. You mentioned one in Europe.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andrea shepherd with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Andrea Shepherd

OPERATOR

Thank you. As A reminder, ladies and gentlemen, that Star one one to ask the question. Please stand by for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of James Piccarello with BNP Paribus. Your line is open.

Jake

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